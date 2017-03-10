$11 Bluetooth headphones, packing cubes, and cordless vacuums lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $49 with code 3RGMI8QN

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code 3RGMI8QN and pick it up for $49.

Vogek Aluminum Notebook Stand, $22 with code VX2CXZFX

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold completely flat to fit in a backpack, and prop up your laptop at two different angles. Plus, at $22 (with code VX2CXZFX), its also cheaper than most alternatives. Win-win.

J&L Swan Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code G7HVVZXQ

Bluetooth headphones are cheap enough now that it makes sense to keep a few pairs handy, just like you used to with wired earbuds. At $11, these are perfect for tossing into a gym bag or luggage, just in case you ever need them.

Inateck 4-Port Portable USB Hub, $7 with code MAR4PHUB

We’re no strangers to USB hub deals, but this one is only $7, made of aluminum, and about as thin as physically possible, making it great for travel. That’s a winning combination.

Anker PowerCore 10400, $20 with code H88JFUX5

We all know that Anker’s PowerCores are far and away our readers’ favorite USB battery packs. But the 10400 model in particular, at least in my opinion, is the best choice for most people. It holds at least two full phone charges, includes two ports for sharing, and is small enough to fit in just about any pocket. Unless you’re going off the grid for multiple days at a time, that’s right in the Goldilocks zone for most people.

USB-C will take over the world before long, but in the meantime, these Anker discounts can help ease the transition. Choose from reader-favorite Powerline and Powerline+ cables, or transform any two microUSB cables to USB-C for just $6.

Update: The 3-pack pictured above has expired, but the other deals are still available.

Update: Here’s a C-to-C PowerLine+ cable for $12 as well.



RAVPower Filehub, $28 with code VZYR27KK

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

TaoTronics 3D VR Headset, $10 with code LVHVZM7H

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

Half the time you spend vacuuming is spent plugging in, tripping over, or rolling up the power cord, but it’s 2017, and you don’t have to put up with it anymore. Today only, Amazon’s discounting four different cordless Black & Decker vacuums that will make cleaning time that much easier.

The cheapest option here is a hand vac that’s great for cars and tight spaces around the house, but all of the full-sized vacuums in the deal can shed some extensions and become hand vacs themselves, so that’s the route I’d go. The 16V 2-in-1 seems like a particularly good bet at $90, or roughly $25-$75 less than usual.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so pick yours out before they’re all sucked up.

4-Pack Packing Cubes + Dirty Laundry Bag, $16 with code JILLVE4H

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $16 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag.

OxyLED N05 Stick-Anywhere LED Tap Light, $5 with code OXY1PN05

This stick-anywhere LED light seems pretty basic—it doesn’t have a motion sensor or rechargeable battery—but for $5, it’s pretty impressive that you can customize the brightness level and turn it on by tapping almost anywhere on the body. If you have any closets or cabinets without sufficient light, I can think of worse solutions.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $9 with code AUKPACK2

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $9 today with code AUKPACK2. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel.

Loftek 10W LED Work Light, $33 with code 10W4400M

This battery-operated LED work light puts out as much light as a 100W halogen, and its removable battery pack can even charge your phone over USB. It’s one of those things you might not have an immediate need for, but it’s not a bad idea to keep one handy in your garage, just in case.

We love reusable tumblers here, as do all of you. So does Starbucks, and right now they’re marking down select drinkware 30% so you can get your own branded reusable tumbler. Put your Starbucks coffee in some Starbucks mugs and call it a day.

320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after $2.50 coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $24 with code TQHF38XS

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $24 today, the best price we’ve seen.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code TQHF38XS, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from a whopping four different models.



Even the $50 N1 has essential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, but each step up the line gets you improved optics (wider viewing angles, lower f-stops, higher resolution), and the top-of-the-line N2 actually has a second rear-facing lens as well. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

OxyLED 16' Strip Lights, $15 with code 1OXY5050

Strip lights can add dramatic accents to the undersides of cabinets and furniture, and this 16' strip from OxyLED can also glow in 20 different colors to fit your mood or decor, all for just $15.



If 16' is too long, you can cut this strip after every third light without damaging it, and if it isn’t long enough, you can even daisy chain multiple strips together with these inexpensive connectors.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code EZKR3ZHD

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Top Lifestyle Deals

You should definitely not be thinking about work on a weekend (unless you work on weekends) but thinking about workwear is totally kosher. ModCloth wants to make sure your mornings are better by giving you 30% off all workwear. And their idea of “workwear” is...a little different. I’m lookin’ at you, wig dress.

I’m not saying you could row this boat across the border to sneak into Canada, but I’m also not not saying it. If you’re a little less ambitious, it’ll also work fine in a pool or calm lake.

The North Face sale at Nordstrom Rack

It may be basically Spring already, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of The North Face jackets and coats for 30-40% off. Pick up a great coat and save it for next winter. Men’s, women’s and kids’ styles are all marked down.

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $38 with code 801Kinja

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but trust me when I say it’s the opposite. The weird arm things help you regular the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. Hell, it even comes with a car charger to use it during your commute. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Top Media Deals

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $10, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Plague Inc. started as a video game that played sort of like a board game, and now, it’s an actual board game too. Amazon has it backordered by 1-2 months, but $35 is the best price they’ve ever listed. Happy killing!



Warning - board games spread disease. You are all deadly plagues - can you infect the world? Starting with patient zero, infect cities across the globe, collect DNA points and evolve unique symptoms to customize your pathogen as you compete against each other to be the first to wipe out humanity. Plague the board game is a strategic game of infection, evolution and extinction based on the smash hit video game Plague with over 85 million players. Clear and intuitive game mechanics allow players to rapidly start the outbreak whilst the constantly changing world, advanced genetic tactics and contagious gameplay ensures repeat infections for years to come.

Earlier Civilization games feature prominently in just about every PC gaming sale under the sun, but the price tag for Civ VI has been remarkably stubborn. Today though, Amazon’s taking $12 off the base game (unlocks via Steam), or $20 off the Digital Deluxe version, which includes a soundtrack and four post-release DLC packs. Hint: Get that one.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (like, actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, $40 - PS4 | Xbox One

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is scary as hell (and I’m not just talking about the scary-realistic teeth), and you can pick up a copy for $40 on Amazon, matching a one-day Gold Box deal from last week. Just don’t play it right before you go to bed.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40, with no sales tax for most buyers.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

SIMBR TV Wall Mount for 32-70 Inch TV with Full Motion Dual Articulating Arm | $48 | Amazon | Use code PWRGA4FF

Paradox Weekend Sale | Humble Store

