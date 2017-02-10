A battery pack for your Echo Dot, Kindle cookbooks, and rechargeable batteries lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Update: The Eneloops are already sold out, but the AmazonBasics batteries (which are likely just rebranded Eneloops themselves) are the same price.

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.

If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

Anker’s kevlar-reinforced PowerLine cables are far and away our readers’ top choice for charging their gadgets, and you can save on several models today, including some from the nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ collection. I use these cables every single day, and I’ve never had one fray or stop working. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Lightning

MicroUSB

USB-C

Fremo Evo Battery Base for Echo Dot, $32 with code OK28IEE7

A lot of you got new Echo Dots as gifts late last year, but if you’ve ever wanted to move it around the house, a new third party accessory gives it the battery pack it always needed.

The Fremo Evo attaches to the bottom of the Dot via an included magnetic plate, and can power it continuously for six hours away from a charger. And when you’re ready to plug it in, it uses the same power adapter that came with the Dot, meaning you can keep the Evo attached at all times, and take your Dot off the charger without ever losing power and forcing a reboot. Just use promo code OK28IEE7 at checkout to save a few bucks.

We see inexpensive Bluetooth earbud deals just about every day, but over-ear wireless headphones are a little tougher to come by, making this Gold Box deal particularly attractive.



Today only, Bluedio’s 4.2 star-rated wireless over-ears are marked down to $30, or roughly $10 less than usual. Reviewers say they sound great for the price, and their 20 hour battery means you won’t constantly be worried about recharging them.

Vogek Aluminum Notebook Stand, $26 with code LRHX8GKP

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold completely flat to fit in a backpack, and prop up your laptop at two different angles. Plus, at $26, its also cheaper than most alternatives.

GIF Anker SoundBuds, $24 with code ANKERVDY

If you haven’t experienced the simple pleasures of wireless headphones, the reader-favorite Anker SoundBuds are on sale for $24 right now, or about $6 less than usual. I used these for months until I got a set of AirPods for Christmas, and they’re fantastic.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 15% or even 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $90 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks.

I’m not sure that Anker products would really make the best Valentine’s Day gifts, but that’s not going to stop them from offering a ton of discounts and promo codes.

There are too many deals to list here, but we have them all broken out on this post. You’ll find our readers’ favorite charging cables, battery packs, and Bluetooth headphones, the most popular string lights we’ve ever listed, and a lot more. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.



These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here.

Top Home Deals

Lansky BladeMedic, $8 for Prime members

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within an hour both previous times we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

$8 Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic 2477 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

2-Pack Mpow Air Vent Mounts, $8 with code WICWSA9I

You guys have undoubtedly seen (and probably purchased) these magnetic smartphone vent mounts by now, but why buy a 2-pack? My advice: Keep one in your car, and one in your luggage, because these are awesome for rental cars, and also work as handy phone stands on airplane tray tables if you want to watch a movie.

Tomons oil diffuser with 6-color LED light, $26 with code OVKVZ4FL

This $26 oil diffuser can make a room smell nice for hours on end, and even includes a 6-color LED light that you can change to fit your mood. But with that wooden base, it’ll look nice just sitting on your shelf, even when it’s not in use.



Don’t forget the oils!

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water. While supplies last, you can get a SodaStream Source from Amazon for $80, complete with a small starter CO2 canister, and a mail-in rebate for a free full-sized starter canister. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in over a year, and if you regularly buy soda or carbonated water at the store, it’ll pay for itself.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code OXYLDN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

MIU Folding T runk Organizer With Bonus Cooler, $22 with code MCTRUNK1

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $22 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. It even comes with a bonus cooler, and a built-in reflective hazard triangle if you ever need to pull over. Just be sure to use code MCTRUNK1 at checkout to save $6.

Veego Roll-Up Drying Rack, $14 with code 7EAWHJ4R

Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Veego rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code 7EAWHJ4R at checkout to save $3.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and two different models are on sale today.



The cheaper LC40 model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which is cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (1300 lumens vs. 400), IP67 rated (meaning you can use it submerged in shallow water) and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port for charging. Basically, it’s the only flashlight you need. $48 is $12 less than usual, and within $2 of the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Last week, we shared a 25% coupon on select Chemical Guys car care products. And while that deal is still available, Amazon just published another 25% coupon on a different set of Chemical Guys products, including wheel sealant, Blacklight finish enhancer (I use this, it’s great), and more.

So to be clear, there are two different sets of Chemical Guys products with 25% coupons, but you can’t find them all on the same page. So check out this page for the new stuff, and this one for last week’s deal if you missed out. Just remember that for both offers, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Sitting is killing you, but setting up a standing desk is is easy and affordable during this limited time Monoprice sale.



Inside, you’ll find discounts on several sit-stand desks and monitor risers, including $60 off Monoprice’s motorized desk frame. They aren’t going to win any design awards for aesthetics, but they all serve their function well.

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Today only, Amazon’s marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $149-$349, with queens checking in at $229. Those are the best prices we’ve seen outside of a Gold Box deal last year.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.5 star review average from over 4,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

Get the power, versatility, and customer service of Dyson for $229 today with this Dyson V6 deal, one of your favorite vacuums. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb.

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but want something that won’t cover your other outlet? This TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is your answer, and its down to its best price ever.



Just like a WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug Mini will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal.

Philips HF3500 Wake-Up Light, $50 after $20 coupon

While there is a Vansky wake-up light on sale for $36 today, if you’d prefer a name-brand model, the Philips HF3500 is on sale for $50 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to clip the $20 coupon, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC

We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare 36 Rolls, $17 with Subscribe & Save and $2 coupon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $17 today when you clip the $2 coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. If you missed out on the discount earlier this week, Aerie is giving you 10 undies for $35, no code needed.



Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bras are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up $100+ worth of new spring items and get 25% off your entire order with the code SPRING25. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Oak Leaf Double Edge Safety Razor, $8 with code JR5PIP2V

Safety razors require more skill and patience than typical razors, but will get you a better shave when used correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, especially when you can get a handle for just $8.



While you’re at it, pick up this chrome razor stand for $9. It also has a hook for your shaving brush.

Want an idea of just how affordable this is? Here’s 100 blades for $11.

Bowflex Xtreme SE, $499 with code XSEOFFER

Bowflex’s Xtreme SE is a complete home gym in a surprisingly small package, and while supplies last, you can save a whopping $800 on yours with promo code XSEOFFER, bringing it down to $499. You’ll even get free shipping at checkout, which would normally be an extra $170. If you’ve got the space, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a better deal on a product like this.

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you haven’t gotten anything for your partner, and if they’re a jewelry fan, this sale is all you. Grab diamond and precious stone pieces for a fraction of what you’d normally pay. Plus, there’s Prime shipping to help you feel a little better about waiting until the last minute.

Uniqlo already has pretty affordable outerwear, especially their down styles. But right now, they’re discounting them to as low as $40. Grab a new coat or jacket, even vests are marked down for both men and women. You’ll be able to stay warm without having to burn any cash.

Gonex 550 Paracord Survival Grenade, $5 with code SSAYPWXH

Before you head out on your next long hike or camping trip, you might as well pick up this $5 survival “grenade.” Unwrap the nine feet of 550 pound paracord, and inside you’ll find tin foil, tinder, a flint rod, a knife, and even fishing equipment to help you live off the land.

Top Media Deals

Learn everything you need to know to get around the kitchen now that Amazon marked down top cook book eBooks to $2-$7. Pick up French techniques (and maybe some inside jokes with Julia Child) from Jacque Pépin Heart & Soul in the Kitchen. Teach yourself how to make homemade pasta with The Glorious Pasta of Italy. Never forget the lamb sauce thanks to Gordon Ramsay’s Home Cooking. The world is your Oysters Rockefeller.

If you’ve never subscribed to Google Play Music Unlimited, you can get a four month free trial right now, complete with a free YouTube Red membership, which gives you access to some exclusive content and (much more importantly) eliminates ads from YouTube videos.



You’ll need a credit card to access the trial, as it’ll automatically charge you after the four months are over, but you can cancel your account immediately, and still have access until the trial expires.

Top Gaming Deals

If you’re in the market for a solid mid-range gaming headset on a budget, the Logitech G430 is down to $40 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. That’s a bargain considering you get a noise-cancelling boom mic and Dolby 7.1 surround sound.

$100 Xbox Live Gift Card, $90 with code GIFT10

Whether you prefer to buy your games digitally, or just want to buy the occasional DLC, there’s no good reason for Xbox One owners to miss this deal. For a limited time, a $100 Xbox Live gift card will only set you back $90 when you buy it from Dell with promo code GIFT10.



Note: The promo code field is well hidden; you won’t find it during the checkout process, you’ll have to go to your cart page, and scroll down. It’s below the “customers who bought this item also bought...” section.

Unlike most of the card and board games in your game cabinet, The Grizzled is cooperative, meaning everyone’s either going to win or lose together.



In The Grizzled, players are tasked with surviving the trenches of WWI until Armistice. The mission leader will decide the difficulty of each round as players try to avoid matching the identical symbols or environments on a card. Soldiers will also face other hardships during the war that add to the difficulty. If one of your friends falls in the trenches, your entire group fails. Play together. Survive together. Win together.

Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $15, but it could sell out at any time, so don’t let the other buyers outflank you.

Star Wars has a long and storied history with video game tie-ins, and a whole bunch of the best (and several of the not-best) PC titles are included in the latest Humble Bundle.



There’s definitely some filler here, but Knights of the Old Republic is a great inclusion in the base tier, while Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and the Empire at War RTS series are also highlights. Just remember that certain titles only unlock when you hit minimum donation thresholds, and that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

AUKEY Waterproof Phone Case with Armband | $4 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYPC4

Etekcity Led Rechargeable Lantern with Magnetic Base | $20 | Amazon | Use code 9QH28DP9

