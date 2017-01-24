Contigo Autoseal mugs, DYMO label makers and accessories, Coleman camping gear, and more of today’s best deals.





This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 is an all-time low by about $2, but it’s only available for today, or until it sells out.

NYC hasn’t seen the sun in about a week, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t aching to be outside. Camping season is so very close to being here, so if you need to restock your supplies (or maybe buy some new ones), Amazon’s Coleman Gold Box can help. Grab a new tent, sleeping bag, or camp stove on the cheap, today only.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and today only, Amazon is marking down DYMO labelers and accessories. Grab a new label maker, along with a thermal printer or extra labels for all-time low prices. But since this is a Gold Box, these prices are only good for today.

Oak Leaf LED String Lights, Set of 2, $5 with code BP526S4Y

What’s better than one set of string lights for $5? Two sets of string lights for $5. Use the code BP526S4Y and get two strands of copper string lights, in any color. Now that’s a bright deal (sorry).

If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with one of these bundles from eBay. Choose between the PS4 Pro Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider bundle for $400 or the PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller for $300.

Catan is one of those games that everyone should have on their shelves, and Amazon’s marked it down to $31 today. That’s within about a buck of the lowest price Amazon’s ever listed, and a great way to spend family time. Unfortunately, they won’t trade it to you for two wheats; I asked.

Seriously, there are two separate Gold Boxes today filled with markers, pens, highlighters, and more.



In the first Gold Box, we have school supplies from Mr. Sketch, Elmer’s, EXPO, Sharpie, and a couple more brands. If you need anything for your kid’s class (or just want to have a little more fun in your office), this one is for you. I’ll just be over here having severe flashbacks as to how horrific the black scented Mr. Sketch marker was in elementary school.

The second Gold Box is the grown-up version of the first. Filled with Sharpie markers, Paper Mate and Uni-Ball pens, and more, this one will help round out your office supplies if you’re feeling a bit more adult.

MaidMAX Hanging Closet Organizer, $9 with code 9FWTE4AZ

If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code 9FWTE4AZ at checkout to get the discount.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.4 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 256GB 15" model for $300 off today on eBay, with no sales tax for most buyers. Unlike the 13" model, this one includes a discrete AMD Radeon 450 GPU. It’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, but this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Today though, the slightly larger 10" model is marked down to $33 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year, and an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

PS4 Pro deals have been few and far between, Black Friday notwithstanding, but Newegg’s eBay storefront is throwing in free copies of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex Mankind Divided today when you buy the console for its usual $400.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code OHBVOTE9

Most Quick Charge 3.0 car chargers include one QC port, and then one or more standard charging ports. That might not seem like that big a deal on its face, but if you keep cables plugged into both ports at all times, it can be tough to tell at a glance which one will give you the fastest charging speed during your commute. With this $9 charger from Aukey though, that won’t be an issue.

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with 20% off Vicks humidifiers, courtesy of Amazon.



Inside, you’ll find three different countertop humidifiers (some in multiple colors) starting at $26 after the coupon is applied. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Contigo, purveyor of your longtime favorite travel mug, now makes a vacuum insulated water bottle as well, and you can grab one for an all-time low $15 today. The Autospout Ashland can keep your drink cold for up to 12 hours, and its lid includes a pop-up straw and a cover to keep dirt away when it’s closed. Plus, it just looks really nice.

Cymas 7x Magnifying Makeup Mirror, $18 with code BXUU57DM

Everyone needs a magnifying mirror in their bathroom, whether it’s to put on makeup or to hate-stare at how gross your pores look at 7x magnification. Any way you use it, this $18 light-up one is a great idea for those of us that can’t get enough of looking at themselves in the mirror.

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s throwing parents a lifeline with an extra 30% off Plum Organics baby and toddler food. Over 20 varieties are available, but just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Even if you don’t have kids of your own, do your parent friends a solid and send this deal along.

You might have missed Titanfall 2 in Q4 2016's avalanche of big releases, but you really shouldn’t. Amazon’s marked it down to $35 on PS4 today, which isn’t quite as good as we saw around Black Friday, but is otherwise the best price we’ve seen.



It’s also available on Xbox One for a couple bucks more.

Dr. Meter 2-Pack Moisture Sensors, $10 with code 4F7Z2AMM

We weren’t all born with green thumbs, but with the help of these inexpensive hydrometers, you’ll at least know when it’s time to water the plants.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 835UAXSZ

While it’s certainly not as fast as the quarter-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-sized compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find change. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

Aukey Bluetooth Headphones, $13 with code AUKBTEP4

Still don’t own a set of Bluetooth headphones? You can fix that today for just $13.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

The last few weeks have seen several sales on TriggerPoint’s popular foam rollers, and now, you can save on their massage balls as well. Both the 2.5" and 5" versions are at or near all-time lows.

Krave Jerky Variety Pack, $16 after 10% coupon

Who doesn’t want more jerky in their life? $16 today gets you 10 1.5 oz. samplers from Krave, with Chili Lime, Black Cherry, and Sweet Chipotle all included. Just be sure to clip the 10% coupon on the page to get the deal.

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

This highly rated electric water kettle is down to an all-time low $20 today, and should pay for itself over time, as it claims to be 85% more efficient than boiling water over a stove. Plus, its heating element is completely concealed, it shuts itself off if it boils dry, and most importantly, it basks your water in a funky blue LED glow as it boils.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

