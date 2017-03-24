Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Today's Best Deals: College Apparel, Logitech Harmony, Nike Clearance, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:05amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals151EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink NCAA apparel, a $70 Logitech Harmony remote, and Nike clearance lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.Top Tech Deals Logitech Harmony Smart Control, $70 This seemingly basic remote might not look like much at first blush, but it can actually control eight of your favorite home theater devices, and even turn your smartphone into a universal remote as well.You’re probably used to seeing Logitech Harmony remotes with screens built-in, but it turns out that you already carry a much better screen in your pocket. So in addition to controlling your TV, cable box, game console, stereo, and more from the remote itself, the Logitech Harmony Smart Control can now do the same from your iPhone or Android from anywhere in the house. That’s especially handy when your favorite show is about to start and you can’t find the remote anywhere. Today’s $70 price is the best we’ve ever seen, but it’s only available today. It’s also available for the same price on eBay, if Amazon sells out. Acer Chromebook 13, $350 Acer’s Chromebook R 13 is the touchscreen Chromebook you’ve been waiting for, and now it’s $50 off on Amazon, matching an all-time low. $350's still a bit steep for a Chromebook, but you won’t find many other options with a 1080p multitouch IPS display, 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and the ability to contort into tent and tablet form factors. iClever 3-Port BoostCube, $12 with code IC3PORTC Despite its travel-friendly size, iClever’s 3-port BoostCube can push out 2.4A simultaneously on every port, meaning all of your devices will get the fastest possible (non Quick Charge) charge available. Use promo code IC3PORTC at checkout to get it for $12. Aukey HDTV Antenna (Black), $15 with code AUKEYANP | Aukey HDTV Antenna (White), $15 with code AUKEYANP. Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the Final Four, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online. Note: They’re the same antenna, just different colors and promo codes. Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area. Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $179. Must log in to see price. There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $179, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen. Advertisement Advertisement These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $179's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount. Mpow Buckler (Orange), $16 with code RBFNDG5X We see our fair share of water-resistant Bluetooth speaker deals, but the Mpow Buckler has been one of our readers’ favorite models to date, probably thanks to its ingenious suction cup design that you can stick to your shower wall. 3-Pack MicroUSB to USB-C Adapter, $7 with code AUKEYCBA | 2-Pack USB 3.0 to USB-C Adapters, $7 with code AUKEYCBA USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition. Bestek 200W International Travel Adapter, $25 with code SK2RMLYO Just in case you want to flee the country any time soon, this international power adapter includes three AC outlets and four USB ports, plus US, UK, EU, and AU plug adapters. This was one of our readers’ five favorite international adapters, and today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen. Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today. The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen. 2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4 Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won’t be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won’t get tangled up in your bag. Top Home Deals Sharpie Electro Pop 24-Pack, $10 You might not have an immediate need for a pack of multicolored Sharpies, but they’re great to keep stocked in your home office, and Amazon’s currently selling a 24-pack of ultra fine tips for $10, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see them. PetFusion Memory Foam Large Mattress, $96 Your very good dogs deserve a very good place to sleep, and you can save 20% today on PetFusion’s large memory foam bed, courtesy of Amazon. If you’re balking at the $96 price tag, just note that it boasts a 4.7 star average from over 1100 customers, and it’s so comfortable that you might end up sleeping on it yourself.Note: Discount shown at checkout. Philips 60W Equivalent LED Bulb 16-Pack, $25 If you’re still using ugly CFLs or inefficient incandescents in any of your lighting fixtures, Amazon will sell you 16 Philips LED 60W equivalent bulbs for $25 right now, an all-time low, and one of the best LED bulbs prices we’ve ever seen.Just note that these are daylight bulbs, so they’re probably better suited to areas where you work; kitchens, offices, garages, than places where you want to relax and unwind. 4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02 Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today, matching a deal from earlier in the month. Esky Solar Hand Crank Radio, $15 with code RZH3GBJQ You never want to be in a situation where you need a solar and hand crank-powered weather radio with a flashlight and USB port for charging your phone, but when you can get one for $15, you probably should buy it just in case. TOPGREENER 15A Receptacle With 4.8A USB Ports, $15 with code 2H7LEAFT | 20A, $16 with code B62UE6DM These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home. Advertisement Sponsored For a limited time TOPGREENER is taking all-time low prices off 15A and 20A receptacles with two USB ports built right in. You’ll notice that unlike some other receptacles we’ve posted in the past, these only include one AC outlet, rather than two, but the upside is that the USB ports are a little more powerful: 2.4A rather than just 2A.Just be sure to note the promo codes below to get the deals Unlike most promo codes, in my testing, this one seemed to work on multiple receptacles, rather than just one, so stock up! Mini Portable Garment Steamer, $14 with code V6D29QGQ Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $14, why not? This model from TaoTronics is even small enough to toss into a suitcase. Suaoki 400A Jump Starter, $25 with code ITES3H7D This Suaoki portable jump starter isn’t the most powerful model out there—at 400A, it’s only going to work on relatively small cars with 2.5L or smaller engines—but $25 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like this. If that’s not enough juice for your car, the 800A Jackery Spark is also on sale today. 20% off select items. Promo code C20SPRING. You wouldn’t know it from walking outside in New York today, but it’s officially spring, and eBay is taking the opportunity to offer 20% off from a variety of popular sellers with promo code C20SPRING. Advertisement You can find the full list of eligible storefronts here, but highlights include Worx, eBags, Samsonite, and Worldwide Stereo, just for starters. Just note that the maximum discount is $50, and it’ll only work on orders of $25 or more. Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container, $10 Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months. If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer. OxyLED OxyMas Dimmable String Lights, $8 with code 1OXYCL01 OxyLED makes a seemingly endless assortment of LED lighting products, and now you can get their dimmable, remote-controlled copper string lights for just $8. Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20 If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car. Eufy RoboVac 11, $187 The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen. Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot. Top Lifestyle Deals Extra 25% off clearance items with code 25MORE When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 25% off clearance items with the code 25MORE for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon. NCAA Apparel Gold Box It’s a little puzzling that Amazon would run an NCAA apparel sale after all but 12 schools have been eliminated from the tournament, but better late than never, I guess. Advertisement Advertisement Today only, you score great low prices on team-branded hoodies, hats, and shirts. The players won’t get any of the money, but on the bright side, these are really cheap prices, so the NCAA probably won’t get as much as they normally would. Just click through to to the item you want, and you’ll find a dropdown menu with all of the available schools - the teams you see on the deal page are not the only options. Waterpik Complete Care Bundle, $63 after 10% coupon Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is currently taking $7 off the Waterpik Complete Care bundle, which includes an electric toothbrush. Just clip the 10% coupon to maximize your savings. Sportneer Stadium Seat, $12 with code IHUJ2FJ2, 2-pack for $22 with code M5ZRA6Q8 Whether you’re parking yourself on cold metal bleachers, or just want to support your back while you sit outside, this Sportneer stadium seat is a great deal at $12 for one or a 2-pack for $22. I own a few of these, and they work surprisingly well, and even roll up for easy carrying. Check the promo codes and save your butt from the bleachers. Optimum Nutrition and BSN Sample Box, $8 + $8 Credit Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box deal. This time around, $8 gets you 10 protein products from BSN and Optimum Nutrition, plus an $8 credit on your next protein purchase from Amazon. If you were going to buy any of these products anyway, then this is a no-brainer. 2-Pack Microfiber Towels, $10 with code 3Y3ANXC4 Microfiber towels are basically towel-shaped sponges, except they dry out much quicker. So before you head out to the beach or on your next camping trip, pick up a 2-pack (which includes a full-sized towel and hand towel) for just $10, including a carrying case. Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again. Extra 50% off Reebok Outlet items with code XY7-TWH-N6G If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 50% off their outlet items. Take half off when you use the code XY7-TWH-N6G, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need. Philips Sonicare Essence+, $30 after $10 coupon Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen on the sequel, the Essence+. Advertisement Advertisement The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off the brush’s standard $40 price tag. Just be sure to clip the coupon, and note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Top Media Deals Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15, $70 Update: Sold out Advertisement If you need a capable media editing suite for consumer-grade needs, Amazon will sell you a copy of Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 for $70 today. That combo frequently costs over $100, and unlike Adobe Creative Cloud, comes with no monthly fees. Just note that this price is only available today, and the product will arrive as a disc; unfortunately, this deal isn’t valid on the downloadable version.Top Gaming Deals Nintendo Switch, $300 Update: Aaaaannnnd it’s gone. PSA: The Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon, for the next few seconds anyway. Go fast! Star Wars: Rebellion, $65 Much like Chewbaca, the new Star Wars: Rebellion board game is intimidating and difficult to understand at first, but the more time you spend with it, the more you’ll love it. Amazon’s marked it down to $65 today, and yeah, that’s a lot for a board game, but it’s about $10 cheaper than usual, and each play-through will keep you entertained for an entire evening. Just be sure to let the wookiee win, and lock in your order before Amazon alters the deal. Xbox One Media Remote, $19 It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual. Spinning Fidget Toy, $2 The hottest new thing to emerge from thousands of Chinese manufacturers at the exact same time is...this weird spinning fidget thing? I’ve been seeing them everywhere, and might just buy my own for $2. PS4 Uncharted Bundle, $235 | PS4 Call of Duty Bundle + Resident Evil Biohazard + For Honor, $300 You don’t need to wait for a major holiday to get a great deal on a PS4 Slim. The standard Uncharted bundle is on sale for just $235 right now, or you could pay the full $300 price for the Call of Duty Infinite Warfare bundle, and get bonus copies of Resident Evil Biohazard and For Honor.TechStorageWD - My Book 6TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $145 | eBaySanDisk - Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Type A Flash Drive | $25 | eBayPowerPoweradd 2nd Gen 3.4A Pilot 2GS 10,000mAh Power Bank | $17 | AmazoniClever BoostCube 7.2A 36W Dual USB Wall Charger 3 Port Travel Charger | $12 | Amazon | Use code IC3PORTCAudioSennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone | $100 | AmazonVAVA Voom 20 Bluetooth Speaker, IPX5 Splash Proof | $30 | Amazon | Use code W7LP2WXXHome TheaterLogitech - Harmony Smart Control | $70 | AmazonKohree Bias Lighting for HDTV USB Powered TV Backlighting | $11 | Amazon | Use code ITVP5SF8AUKEY Indoor TV Antenna with Power Adapter and 9.8ft Coax Cable (Black) | $15 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYANPAUKEY Indoor TV Antenna with Power Adapter and 9.8ft Coax Cable (White) | $15 | Amazon | Use code AUKANP02Computers & AccessoriesApple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - 13.3" Display - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Flash Storage | $950 | Best BuyAcer Chromebook R 13 Convertible, 13.3-inch Full HD Touch, MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB, Chrome | $350 | AmazonAcer G257HU smidpx 25-Inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) Widescreen Monitor | $200 | AmazonPC PartsToshiba X300 5TB Desktop 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200rpm Internal Hard Drive | $140 | AmazonMobile DevicesAlcohoot AHT101 Smartphone Breathalyzer | $25 | AmazonPhotographyAdobe Photoshop Elements 15 & Premiere Elements 15 | $70 | AmazonPolaroid Cube HD 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera | $58 | AmazonAUKEY iPhone Tripod with Mount for Digital Camera DSLR | $9 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYCPTHomeWinsome Wood S/2 Wood 30-Inch Bar Stools, Natural Finish | $39 | AmazonSharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Ultra Fine Point, Assorted Colors, 24 Count | $10 | AmazonTado Smart Air Conditioner and Heater Controller, Wi-Fi, iOS and Android, Works with Amazon Alexa | $131 | AmazonSelect Ceiling Fans are On Sale Today | Home DepotStaples Telfair Black Mesh Chair with Headrest | $80 | StaplesIntex Dura-Beam Standard Series Deluxe Pillow Rest Raised Airbed w/ Soft Flocked Top | $28 | AmazonSafety 1st Ready, Set, Walk! Walker, Mickey Silo | $41 | AmazonLOFTEK LED Mood Light, Cube/ Stump/ Pyramid | $29 | Amazon | Use code LKLIGHT3[Highly Rated] Ohuhu Ocean Wave Night Light Projector and Music Player | $10 | Amazon | Use code OHUHU013KitchenRefurb Cuisinart EM-100 15-Bar Stainless Steel Espresso Maker | $70 | Buydig | Use code XPRESSO80Pastry and Ravioli Wheel | $6 | Amazon | Use code 8TLUFFRP30 oz Tumbler, X Chef Stainless Steel Double Wall Insulated Tumbler Travel Mug | $9 | Amazon | Use code 5APPKUTNTools & AutoPoulan Pro PP28LD 2 Stroke 28cc Dual Line 17" Straight Shaft String Gas Trimmer | $88 | eBay | Use Code C20SPRINGFlexzilla Garden Hose, 5/8 in. x 50 ft., Heavy Duty, Lightweight, Drinking Water Safe | $30 | Amazon4-Pack OxyLED OxyWild MD02 Zoomable Mini LED Flashlight | $14 | amazon | Use code 4OXYMD02LifestyleApparelNCAA Apparel is On Sale Today | AmazonTake an additional 25% Off Women’s Clearance with Code 25MORE | NikeTake an additional 25% Off Men’s Clearance with Code 25MORE | Nikeadidas Team Issue 3-Stripes Shorts | $15 | eBayBeauty & GroomingFlossolution Max Flosser/Toothbrush | $60 | Best BuyCamping & OutdoorsSportneer Stadium Seat | $12 | Amazon | Use code IHUJ2FJ2FitnessNaipo Back Massage Cushion Back Massager with 3D Shiatsu Kneading and Heat | $70 | Amazon | Use code NAIPO183MediaMovies & TVPokémon: The Movies 1-3 Steelbook Blu-ray Collection | $17 | AmazonNinja Assassin | $6 | AmazonMystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie | $15 | Best BuyBooksBad Feminist: Essays [Audible] | $4 | AmazonThe Bluestocking and the Rake [Kindle] | $1 | AmazonA Dance of Cloaks (Shadowdance series Book 1) [Kindle] | $3 | AmazonGamingPeripheralsSteelSeries QcK+ Limited Gaming Mousepad | $25 | AmazonBacklit Mechanical Keyboard, USB Wired Gaming Keyboard 87-Key Multy Rollover with Blue Switches for $25.73 | $26 | Amazon | Use code 2VC7ILN3PCInsurgency | $1 | BundlestarsUbisoft Publisher Weekend Sale | SteamMetro Franchise Sale | SteamPlayStation 4PS4 Uncharted Bundle + Extra Controller | $250 | eBay Xbox OneXbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 Bundle | $240 | eBay Dead Rising 4 | $25 | AmazonGTA V | $28 | RakutenToysYo-kai Watch Model Zero | $21 | AmazonShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply15 repliesLeave a reply