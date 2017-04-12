We post a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but these Mr. Beams models trade in the solar panel for a sleeker look and the ability to mount them in shaded areas.



Three D batteries will power them for 1800 on/off cycles, and their built-in photocells ensure they won’t come on and waste power when it’s still light out. $29's by far the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 3-pack, so lock in your order before the lights go out on this deal.

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This $26 emergency kit includes first aid supplies, hand warmers, a thermal blanket, purified water, and more, all packed into a portable pouch.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $13 with code 4POXYN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal. A good deal, even! But mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 3LW3KDWP

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the first day of the sale, and a ton of great styles are going fast. So what are you waiting for?

The sales at GAP are usually 40-50% off and happen fairly often. What doesn’t happen often is GAP marking down a ton of styles to 60% off and then giving you that sitewide 40% off on top with the code HAPPY. The exclusions for the sitewide discount unfortunately include denim, but there are a bunch of jeans in the 60% off section at really great prices.

Oral-B Pro 6000, $100 after $15 clippable coupon and promo code 30ORALB6000

$100 is a very solid price for any top of the line electric toothbrush, and Oral-B’s Pro 6000 SmartSeries add Bluetooth to the mix, just for kicks.

