Top Tech Deals

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables, $20

Since you named Anker’s kevlar-lined PowerLine cables as your favorite Lightning cables, the company has come out with the nylon-braided PowerLine+ collection, and the lifetime warrantied PowerLine IIs. But the originals are still way better than the crappy cable Apple includes in the box, and today, you can get three of them for the same price Apple charges for one.

Anker PowerCore 10400, $20 | Anker PowerCore 15600, $27

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are your favorite portable chargers, and it’s not even close. And today, two of the most popular models are $4-$5 less than usual. These don’t include Quick Charge or USB-C like some newer models, but they’re compact workhorses that will reliably keep your devices powered on for days at a time.

1byone 40 Mile Amplified HDTV Antenna, $20

1byone makes some of the most popular HDTV antennas on Amazon, and their 40 mile amplified model is down to $20 right now. Just note that 40 miles is an optimistic estimate that you’d only experience like, in the plains of rural Nebraska. Buildings and hills will cut that range down fairly significantly. For more information, check out Lifehacker’s guide for choosing and setting up an antenna.

iQunix Spider 87, $34 with code iqunixsp | iQunix Spider 104, $42 with code iqunixsp

Monitor shelves give you back precious storage space on your desk, and in many cases are necessary to lift your monitor to the proper ergonomic height. If you want one to match the brushed aluminum look of an iMac or MacBook, the iQunix Spider is a great minimalist option, and you can save 15% on two different sizes with promo code iqunixsp.

Anker PowerTouch 5, $12 with code BEST2516 | Anker PowerTouch 10, $18 with code BEST2512

If your phone supports Qi wireless charging, it’s a great day to buy some new pads to scatter around your home and office, as Anker’s 5W and 10W PowerTouch pads are both on sale.

Other than the maximum charging speed and a few very minor design differences, these are functionally identical. The headlining feature is an LED light ring on the bottom (which you can turn off, thankfully) which pulses to indicate whether your device is charging. Just note that not all phones can accept 10W wireless charging, and that these don’t include power adapters, so you’ll need to plug them into a USB charging port somewhere.

OLALA 6,000mAh Portable Charger, $15 with code ETV9MJY9

USB battery packs are basically just expensive paperweights if you don’t have a cable to go with them. This OLALA 6,000mAh pack though has a built-in Lightning connector, meaning iPhone owners will never be without a charge.

Anker’s eclectic Easter sale includes the newest version of your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, a pocket-sized speaker, a massive Quick Charge 3.0 battery pack, and more. Check out all of the deals below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code AUKEHUB1

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

For a more traditional power strip, try this model, which includes four AC outlets and four USBs, plus a 5' extension cable.

TaoTronics Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $40 with code CMQUQAAU

TaoTronics makes a lot of popular Bluetooth earbuds, but their new wireless over-ears are also a great deal at $40. The best part is that if their 20 hour battery ever dies (unlikely), you can plug them in with an included 3.5mm cable, and enjoy them just like regular headphones.

Top Home Deals

Up to 25% off Egyptian Cotton sheets

Egyptian Cotton is one of the softest things you can sleep on, but it comes at a price. Amazon is thankfully helping you out there with their sale on Egyptian Cotton sheets from Chateau Home Collection. Get a set for as low as $58, with your choice from nine different colors. While you’re gonna want to sleep on these sheets, don’t sleep on this deal because it ends today.

Friis 16 oz. Coffee Vault, $15

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

Dr. Meter Luggage Scale, $7 with code 9CFXCB7P

United employees probably won’t bludgeon you with battery-filled tube socks if your bag is too heavy, but I guess you never know. So if you’d rather be safe than sorry, this luggage scale is only $7 right now with code 9CFXCB7P.

Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $15 with code 9XHZNU94

You already know that packing cubes can make traveling slightly less terrible (though they won’t stop United from beating your ass), but Gonex’s take on the product category includes a second zipper and extra material, allowing them to expand while you’re packing, and compress when it’s time to stuff everything in to your carry-on. For a limited time, get a set of three in the color of your choice for $15 with promo code 9XHZNU94.

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Eufy String Lights, $9 with code TPIIHLHB

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $9 today with code TPIIHLHB. This particular set doesn’t include a remote, but at this price, it’s a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating.

Mr. Beams 3-Pack Spotlights, $29

We post a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but these Mr. Beams models trade in the solar panel for a sleeker look and the ability to mount them in shaded areas.

Three D batteries will power them for 1800 on/off cycles, and their built-in photocells ensure they won’t come on and waste power when it’s still light out. $29's by far the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 3-pack, so lock in your order before the lights go out on this deal.

Camillus First Aid 3-Day Survival Kit, $26

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This $26 emergency kit includes first aid supplies, hand warmers, a thermal blanket, purified water, and more, all packed into a portable pouch.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $13 with code 4POXYN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal. A good deal, even! But mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 3LW3KDWP

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.

Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers, $15

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.

Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the first day of the sale, and a ton of great styles are going fast. So what are you waiting for?

Sperry Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Up to 70% off select styles

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previous, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Top Media Deals

The Naked Gun Trilogy, $15

Next month will see the Blu-ray re-release of the Naked Gun trilogy—which I’m sure has absolutely nothing to do with society’s new wave of O.J. Simpson hysteria—and you can preorder all three films for $15.

$100 iTunes Gift Card, $85

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Humble Intergalactic Bundle

Humble’s newest bundle includes up to seven space-themed games, including Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and Galactic Civilizations II and III, but the star of the show is undoubtedly Offworld Trading Company. You’ll need to donate at least $15 to get a copy, but considering the six other games you’ll also receive, and the fact that it’s selling for $40 on Steam right now, I’d say that’s a fair trade.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $30 - PS4 | Xbox One

Update: If you have Xbox Live Gold, this is available for $25 digitally on Xbox One.

In case you’ve been living in a cave and haven’t played it yet, The Witcher 3 is one of the best games you can buy for the current generation of consoles, and theComplete Edition is available for just $30 today, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. In terms of dollars-per-hour of content, you won’t find many better game deals.

Xbox Elite Controller + $20 Amazon Gift Card, $149

A $20 bonus Amazon gift card isn’t the best deal we’ve seen on the Xbox One Elite controller, but it’s not bad if it’s been on your wishlist (as it should be).

Xbox One S Controller + Metal Gear Solid V, $40

$40 is about as cheap as Xbox One controllers ever get, but today, that gets you a controller and a copy of Metal Gear Solid V. That’s not even, like, a terrible game that they’d be trying to get rid of. It’s pretty good!

THQ Nordic Humble Bundle

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PS4.

15 PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including several Darksiders games and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything, but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

