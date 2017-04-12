We post a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but these Mr. Beams models trade in the solar panel for a sleeker look and the ability to mount them in shaded areas.



Three D batteries will power them for 1800 on/off cycles, and their built-in photocells ensure they won’t come on and waste power when it’s still light out. $29's by far the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 3-pack, so lock in your order before the lights go out on this deal.

I’m not saying civil society is going to break down in the relatively near future, necessitating survival preparedness. But I’m not not saying it. This $26 emergency kit includes first aid supplies, hand warmers, a thermal blanket, purified water, and more, all packed into a portable pouch.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $13 with code 4POXYN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal. A good deal, even! But mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code 3LW3KDWP

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

Top Lifestyle Deals

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. Today’s the first day of the sale, and a ton of great styles are going fast. So what are you waiting for?

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Previous, it was up to 50% off, but now, they’re going all the way up to 70% off on sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Top Media Deals

Next month will see the Blu-ray re-release of the Naked Gun trilogy—which I’m sure has absolutely nothing to do with society’s new wave of O.J. Simpson hysteria—and you can preorder all three films for $15.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Humble’s newest bundle includes up to seven space-themed games, including Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and Galactic Civilizations II and III, but the star of the show is undoubtedly Offworld Trading Company. You’ll need to donate at least $15 to get a copy, but considering the six other games you’ll also receive, and the fact that it’s selling for $40 on Steam right now, I’d say that’s a fair trade.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $30 - PS4 | Xbox One

Update: If you have Xbox Live Gold, this is available for $25 digitally on Xbox One.

In case you’ve been living in a cave and haven’t played it yet, The Witcher 3 is one of the best games you can buy for the current generation of consoles, and theComplete Edition is available for just $30 today, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. In terms of dollars-per-hour of content, you won’t find many better game deals.

A $20 bonus Amazon gift card isn’t the best deal we’ve seen on the Xbox One Elite controller, but it’s not bad if it’s been on your wishlist (as it should be).