Civilization VI, a battery pack for your Nintendo Switch, and pillows for stomach sleepers lead off Thursday's best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Jackery Titan S, $40 with code 98QOPI4I

Here’s the bad news: The Nintendo Switch can only run for about three hours on a charge while playing Zelda. The good news? Nintendo opted to use USB-C for charging, meaning you can use a battery pack to keep it alive during a long flight.



Jackery’s Titan S includes two standard USB ports (one with Quick Charge 2.0), plus a USB-C port that you’ll use both for input and output. Depending on the game you’re playing, it might not actually charge the Switch so much as dramatically slow down its discharge rate, but either way, the result is longer battery life. So hook up a C-to-C cable, recline your seat, and enjoy the trip sans-battery anxiety.

USB-C will take over the world before long, but in the meantime, these Anker discounts can help ease the transition. Choose from reader-favorite Powerline and Powerline+ cables, or transform any two microUSB cables to USB-C for just $6.

Update: The 3-pack pictured above has expired, but the other deals are still available.

Update: Here’s a C-to-C PowerLine+ cable for $12 as well.

Apple’s AirPods have been out for months now, but they’re still backordered from Apple by a whopping 6 weeks. But if you buy from AT&T right now, they’ll ship out within the next three business days (as of the time of this writing). Needless to say, this probably won’t last long.



Update: Also available from Verizon. Thanks @El_Cliente!

I was lucky enough to get a pair on launch day, and they’re my favorite new Apple product in years.

It’s not often that Amazon features a laptop as one of its deals of the day, so anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this $280 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Sponsored

Though this laptop runs Windows 10, its price is pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and quad core Intel processor far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses. Need to carry it around? Turn it into a tablet. Finished working on a plane, and just want to watch a movie? Flip it into stand mode to get the keyboard out of the way.

Is it an amazing laptop? No. But it’s a very solid deal at $280. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

RAVPower Filehub, $28 with code VZYR27KK

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

Refurb UE MEGABOOM, $160

Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Best Buy’s marked down refurbs to $160 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

TaoTronics 3D VR Headset, $10 with code LVHVZM7H

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.

The PS4's new firmware update drops today, which means everyone is finally be able to start storing their games on external hard drives. If you still haven’t picked one up, Toshiba’s Canvio Connect II 2TB is currently down to its lowest price of the year.



The equivalent WD Elements drive is a few bucks cheaper, but it’s backordered by a few days.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $10 with code KINJA212

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Use promo code KINJA212 at checkout to save $6.

Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $14 with code AUKEYM29

Aukey’s portable Bluetooth speaker is the smallest I’ve ever seen with dual drivers (even if they are fairly small at 3W each), and you can slip it into your pocket for $14 today with code AUKEYM29.

TP-Link Archer C9 802.11ac Router, $94 with code 20TPLC9

If you’re still rocking an old 802.11n wireless router at home, you can upgrade to a popular TP-Link Archer C9 for $94 today (with code 20TPLC9), within a few bucks of an all-time low, and the best price of the year. Nearly 6,000 5-star reviews can’t be wrong!

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, $110 with code MEDIAPRO

Update: Now $40 off on BuyDig’s site with promo code MEDIAPRO.

Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is the only three-time winner in Kinja Co-Op history, and BuyDig’s taking $20 $40 off the set’s usual price today, with no sales tax for most buyers. If you’re still using, say, your laptop’s built-in speakers, I can’t express how huge this upgrade will be.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

We love reusable tumblers here, as do all of you. So does Starbucks, and right now they’re marking down select drinkware 30% so you can get your own branded reusable tumbler. Put your Starbucks coffee in some Starbucks mugs and call it a day.

My name is Jillian and I’m a stomach sleeper. Even though for years people have told me how bad it is, it’s just the most comfortable position out there. And Amazon’s Gold Box isn’t judging me, or you if you like to belly flop into bed. Today only, grab individual or sets of goose down pillows for a heck of a lot less of what you’d normally pay.

Epic All Natural snack bars are made largely from meat, because America, and Amazon’s offering a nice $4 coupon on various 12-count boxes today. Beef, turkey, bacon? I’m not sure how anyone could choose. Just add your favorite flavor to your carts, and you’ll see the $4 discount at checkout.

320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after $2.50 coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Rachio brought home sprinkler systems into the smartphone age, and their 8-zone system has its biggest discount ever today on Amazon.

These controllers can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather, and if you want to keep tabs on it, its iOS and Android app will show you how much water you’re using (and saving), and allow you to make any adjustments necessary, no matter where you are in the world. They even work with Alexa, so you can water your lawn with nothing but your voice. All of these smarts mean that you can save over 50% on your outdoor water use, so the Rachio should pay for itself over time. It’s also EPA WaterSense Certified, meaning your local water company might offer you a rebate for purchasing it.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $24 with code TQHF38XS

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $24 today, the best price we’ve seen.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code TQHF38XS, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

Tomons Scandinavian Desk Lamp, $27 with code MAR2LAMP

This desk lamp looks like the Pixar logo if it was designed at IKEA, and you can save $12 with promo code MAR2LAMP. It doesn’t have USB charging ports, multiple color temperatures, or even a built-in bulb, but if you like the style, this is a solid price.

OxyLED 16' Strip Lights, $15 with code 1OXY5050

Strip lights can add dramatic accents to the undersides of cabinets and furniture, and this 16' strip from OxyLED can also glow in 20 different colors to fit your mood or decor, all for just $15.



If 16' is too long, you can cut this strip after every third light without damaging it, and if it isn’t long enough, you can even daisy chain multiple strips together with these inexpensive connectors.

SLA Battery Charger, $15 with code A28UNNOM

If you’re leaving your car untouched for a significant period of time, or just want to top-up your battery as it ages, this RAVPower maintainer can trickle charge it back to health. And for smaller batteries like you’d find in a lawnmower or motorcycle, it’s capable of fully recharging them.

The Chemical Guys Bear Claw wash pad looks like something you’d pull off a thorny bush at a sheep farm, but I use it every time I wash my car, and it’s fantastic. $8 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and if you usually take your car through a drive-through wash, it’ll pay for itself.

Anker Lumos E1, $46 with code J2I5MZ4H | Anker Lumos E2, $50 with code OXQ486R7

Anker’s Lumos desk lamps are our readers’ favorites, and two of the most high end models have rare discounts today.



The Lumos E1 is essentially the platonic ideal of the typical tabletop LED desk lamp. You get five different color temperatures (which can actually improve your productivity), six dimming levels, and even two USB charging ports to power your gadgets. Just use code J2I5MZ4H at checkout to save $9.

Update: The E1 is sold out

If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, the Lumos E2 is a completely different animal. Rather than sitting on top of your desk, it clamps to the back, and includes a rotating base, a double-hinged arm, and a swiveling head for maximum adjustability. Unfortunately, there are no USB ports here, but you do still get four different color temperatures. Promo code OXQ486R7 will knock off $15 at checkout, while supplies last.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code EZKR3ZHD

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Go to your nearest home goods store, and you’ll find dozens of airtight containers to keep food and coffee fresh. But the Friis coffe vault takes things one step further with a valve and filter that lets your roast beans vent off CO2 without opening the lid, which keeps them fresher for longer.

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $38 with code 801Kinja

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but trust me when I say it’s the opposite. The weird arm things help you regular the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. Hell, it even comes with a car charger to use it during your commute. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

The North Face sale at Nordstrom Rack

It may be basically Spring already, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of The North Face jackets and coats for 30-40% off. Pick up a great coat and save it for next winter. Men’s, women’s and kids’ styles are all marked down.

25% off when you spent $25 or more on fashion and beauty from eBay with code C20HELLOSPRING

Ebay’s running another wide-ranging discount today, this time offering 25% off (max. $50 discount) on all fashion and beauty when you spent $25 or more. You can find all of the eligible items here, just note that you’ll need to use promo code C20HELLOSPRING at checkout, and pay with PayPal.

Right now, pick up a $50 Nike gift card from Newegg and automatically get a free $10 Nike gift card too. It’s $60 worth of Nike gear for $50, no strings attached. Who doesn’t want free money?

Top Media Deals

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $10, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Earlier Civilization games feature prominently in just about every PC gaming sale under the sun, but the price tag for Civ VI has been remarkably stubborn. Today though, Amazon’s taking $12 off the base game (unlocks via Steam), or $20 off the Digital Deluxe version, which includes a soundtrack and four post-release DLC packs. Hint: Get that one.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (like, actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Such a great tabletop experience. I played this with my brother and his family and loved it. Over the course of a few months, every Sunday night we would sit down and do one or two plays of this and we had a total blast. Cannot recommend this enough for gamers and non-gamers alike!

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, $40 - PS4 | Xbox One

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is scary as hell (and I’m not just talking about the scary-realistic teeth), and you can pick up a copy for $40 on Amazon, matching a one-day Gold Box deal from last week. Just don’t play it right before you go to bed.



The newest Humble Bundle features seven (soon to be eight) popular Steam titles, all for $10 or less. The only game in the top tier is Verdun, and further down the line, you can find gems like Jotun and Journey Down, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of proceeds go to the charity of your choice.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40, with no sales tax for most buyers.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

