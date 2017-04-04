Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out last month and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA999.

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Periodically cleaning your fuel system can increase your car’s gas mileage and horsepower, and you can do it yourself for $10 today with this 20 ounce can of Royal Purple. Just pour it into a nearly empty gas tank before you fill up, and you’ll be good to go for 10,000 miles.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from Casio’s Protrek line. With styles that are water resistant up to 100M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. There’s a few different styles, with a decent selection sub-$100, but time will run out on this one-day sale, so don’t delay.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose between the April Beauty Box and the April Naturals Beauty Box (which includes green brands and all-natual ingredients), just $7 for seven samples each.

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $67with code KINJA321

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure (there’s also velcro if you want to keep your arms free), the massaging nodes can operate at three speeds in four different modes, and it even heats up.

At $67, it’s not the cheapest product we’ve seen in this category, but that owes to the fact that it includes a two hour battery pack (in addition to wall and car chargers), so you can relieve stress in your backyard, on a plane, or anywhere else without a convenient power outlet.

If that’s more than you’re looking to spend, there’s also a handheld massager on sale for $24 with code PC5030FF.

BOGO sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect with code SUNGBOGO

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shade by using the code SUNBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.