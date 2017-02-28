Game of Throne Risk, Calvin Klein underwear, and Google Home lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Google Home + FREE Chromecast or Chromecast Audio, $130

Google Home is the smart speaker that Google devotees have been clamoring for, and if you buy one from B&H today for its usual $130 (no tax outside of NY and NJ) today, you’ll also get a free Chromecast or Chromecast Audio.

$7.50 off any $25 gift card with promo code Hello7

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of restaurants, Best Buy, Home Depot, and yes, even Amazon.



To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code Hello7 at checkout. Just note that you’ll have to pay via Amazon payments to get the deal.

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.

USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters.

Inateck 30-Hour Bluetooth Speaker, $17 with code SJARBU5U

You don’t see many dual-driver Bluetooth speakers on sale for under $20, and especially ones with 30 hours of battery life, a USB-port to charge your phone, Bluetooth 4.2, and a phone stand on top.

To celebrate GDC 2017, Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off select gaming peripherals, PC components, and even complete gaming laptops and desktops today with promo code GDC20.



You can find all of the deals here, but we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. The best stuff will likely sell out quickly, so get your trigger finger ready.

Update: Contrary to common sense, the products on the bottom of the promo page aren’t eligible for this promotion, including the graphics cards, laptops, and SSDs. Sorry for the confusion.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 256GB 13" model for just $50 more than the non-Touch Bar model today on eBay, with no sales tax for most buyers. It’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, but this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

30% off select items (max $30 discount). Promo code KINJA30. Extra 15% (max $30) for new customers with code TRIPLE15.

Jet’s currently taking 30% off (or $30, whichever’s smaller) a grab bag of electronics with exclusive promo code KINJA30, which makes for some truly spectacular deals.



There’s lots of good stuff here, but most of you will want to make a beeline for the graphics cards. Included in the sale are several GTX 1060, 1070, and yes, even 1080 GPUs that will give your gaming PC a massive boost. KINJA30 will save you $30 on any of them, and if you’re a new Jet customer, code TRIPLE15 will save you another 15% on top of that (again, up to $30). If you’ve got a tax refund burning a hole in your pocket, I’d call this a sign.

There are dozens of other products here that will work with the codes, including camera lenses, Bluetooth speakers, smartphones, and even Intel processors, so even if you already own a screaming-fast GPU, you should take a look at the full selection.

Note: You must spend at least $35 for KINJA30 to work, but that shouldn’t be an issue.

It’s a great day to upgrade your home network, as Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off a selection of TP-Link routers, switches, and more.



Promo code GDC20 will take 20% off at checkout of any of the items listed on this page. The highlight here is the ever-popular Archer C7 router for $75, but check out some other highlights below, and the full selection here.

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off every available color.

Anker, purveyor of your favorite USB battery packs, charging hubs, charging cables, and more, is running another great batch of weekly deals. There are too many deals to list them all here, but head over to this post to see them all.

Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Headphones, $20 with code 9Z3RK7YU

Mpow’s Swift Bluetooth headphones dominated the early years of Bluetooth earbuds, and the company’s ergonomic Cheetah line looks like a great sequel. If you want to try out a pair, promo code 9Z3RK7YU will knock them down to $20.



Note that this is actually the second generation of Cheetah earbuds; Mpow claims to have improved their water resistance this time around, making them perfect for exercise.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 128GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $37. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Top Home Deals

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, so don’t overpay for a car seat; today only, Amazon’s marking down a few models from Britax to all-time low prices.



Inside, you’ll find the B-Safe 35 for infants, the G 4.1 marathon for kids up to 60 pounds, and the G 4.1 Boulevard which includes some extra padding and a harness indicator, all marked down to all-time low prices. Even if you don’t have any kids of your own, be sure to send this deal to all of your friends and family members that could use it, as these really are huge discounts.

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but not willing to spend $40-$50 to try one out? This TP-Link alternative has a nearly identical feature set for half the price.



Just like a WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

OxyLED’s stick-anywhere motion-sensing lights are ideal for dark cabinets and closets, and though they’re currently listed for $11 each, you can add two to your cart today, and get both for $15 with code OXY2PT02/

Hausbell T6-C, $7 with code QWX3BZMC

LED flashlights belong in every drawer and glove box, and this zoomable model from Hausbell can be yours for $7 today.

The Hausbell T6-C includes a luminous ring on the base that makes it easy to find in the dark, and a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount so you can keep your hands free.

Just note that you’ll need an 18650 battery or three AAAs to run this.

Eufy Lumos A3, $30 with code 6ANK96CA | Eufy Lumos A4, $20 with code KB4PAFSS

Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $20 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).



Both lamps include four different lighting temperatures, which can help you be more productive, and five dimming levels. Confusingly, the A3 model is more expensive than the A4, the main difference being a built-in Anker PowerIQ USB charging port. We don’t know how long it will be until the lights go out on this deal, so note the promo codes below, and lock in your orders.

Aukey Dash Mount, $5 with code AUKCARC5 | With Aluminum Accents, $7 with code AUKCARC5

Vent-mounted magnets have emerged as the most popular method of attaching your smartphone to your dashboard, and two different mounts from Aukey are on sale for just a few bucks today.

The standard mount is down to $5 right now with promo code AUKCARC5, or, for $2 more (with the same code), you can get a version with an aluminum bezel.

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 600 poop bags and two dispensers for $11 (or $10 with Subscribe & Save), there’s no excuse.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

Top Lifestyle Deals

The classic logo underwear from Calvin Klein has been around forever, and has seen another surge in popularity thanks in part to their #MyCalvins campaign (Justin Bieber photoshop notwithstanding). Amazon’s one-day sale on Calvin Klein underthings will help you get comfy and get one step closer to looking like their ads. Body oil, not included.



I’ve already bought four things, because at these prices, they’ll go quick. The most popular women’s items, the cotton bralette and bikini panty, are 40-50% off. Same with the guys’ undershirts and trunks.

Gonex Camping Hammock + Tree Straps + Carabiners, $22 with code MVJQJDJA

The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s warm enough to go lay in a hammock in February, so make the most of it. $22 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners and tree straps. All you need is a park.

Uniqlo HEATTECH for men and women, $4-10

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, picking up layers for both men and women for as low as $4 may do the trick. It’s the end of the season, with spring just coming over the horizon, and you probably will end up packing these away. But stocking up now and saving them for when the temperature drops again is probably the best deal you can get.

If you’ve been eyeing something from Adidas, either for yourself or for the fitness junkie in your life, now’s the time to get it.Use the code ROGERS20 and take 20% off your entire order, plus grab free shipping. Seems like spring cleaning just got a little bit harder.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up seven samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7.



This one includes:

20% off clearance items with code TAKE20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code TAKE20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Top Media Deals

We all have incredible video cameras in our pockets at all times, but what’s the point of them if you never turn those raw clips into home movies you’ll actually want to rewatch one day? Adobe Premiere Elements 15 has all the features most people need to cut videos at home, and you can download it for $55, today only.

Long after the ice caps have melted and the rainforests have been eliminated, you’ll be able to rewatch hours upon hours of Earth porn that you bought for just $10.

$10 Life Season 1 13 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$10 Frozen Planet Season 1 18 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Amazon’s blowing them out for $39 today in white or black, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

There are a couple of video games coming out soon that you might have heard about, and you can hop aboard the hype train with a pair of hardcover art books, both marked down to an all-time low $20.

Apropos of nothing, it’s worth repeating Prime members can save 20% on preorder and new release (physical) video games. Discount shown at checkout.

If there was ever a piece of IP perfectly suited for a Risk adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones, and you can get the game for $46 today, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



Game of Thrones Risk includes both Westeros and Essos boards, and you can even play both at once, and move pieces between them via port cities. So you can conquer the free cities, liberate Slaver’s Bay, invade King’s Landing, or even hold The North. Me though? I’m just going to conquer Dorne and soak up the sun.

PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $30 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. That’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday, when it was briefly available for $25.

