Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out last month and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA999.

Top Lifestyle Deals

A fancy toothbrush might seem like an extravagance, but it’s one of those things that could very well pay for itself by preventing a much more expensive dental problem down the line. Not only do electric toothbrushes they clean your teeth better, but they also motivate you to actually brush twice per day, if only to justify the cost.



Advertisement

The Philips Sonicare Flexcare is one of the best brushes in the Sonicare line, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100 in today’s Gold Box. That gets you three different cleaning modes, three intensity settings and a pressure sensor. As an owner of the entry-level Sonicare Essence though, I’m particularly envious of the included deluxe travel case.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so even if it seems like a lot of money, you may want to grit your teeth (not too hard!) and buy one before they sell out.

OXA DIY Back Hair Shaver, $12 with code SEWUJQ32

I’m just going to kick off this post by sharing this product’s Amazon description.



Advertisement

ARE YOU A HAIRY APE? No problem. Guys feel confident shirtless after using OXA Back Shaver. So, if you have “patchy” or “spotty” patches of hair on your back or body or if you are so hairy that you are often mistaken for being a “hairy ape” there is no job too great for the OXA Back Shaver.

I don’t think back hair is why most men feel uncomfortable shirtless, but I digress.

This product looks very similar to the BaKlade, which we’ve written about before. It doesn’t have many reviews to go off of, but it’s 1/3 the price of the name brand with promo code SEWUJQ32, so it might be worth checking out if you’re a HAIRY APE.

Dorco Pace 6 Bundle, $11 with code KINJA45

Dorco’s back at it again with an all-time low price on their popular Pace 6 razors today. Just use promo code KINJA45 to get the handle and 10 starter cartridges for just $11 shipped, or over 50% off.



And in case you missed it earlier this week, you can still get a year’s supply of razors with the Dorco Frugal Dude pack for $24 (promo code KINJA43).

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Right now, grab one for $24 in blue, or $25 in pink. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.



FYI: This isn’t Prime shipping eligible, but there is free shipping.

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this one could take the cake. Right now, buy practically any piece of women’s clothing, pair of shoes, or accessory, and automatically get 50% off another one. But wait, there’s more! This deals extends to women’s sale items as well. It’s worth spending a little time on this one.

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re at an all time low of just $13. If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature. Hopefully you never need one, but if you like to spend time outdoors, it’s worth keeping one in your bag.

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $67with code KINJA321

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure (there’s also velcro if you want to keep your arms free), the massaging nodes can operate at three speeds in four different modes, and it even heats up.

At $67, it’s not the cheapest product we’ve seen in this category, but that owes to the fact that it includes a two hour battery pack (in addition to wall and car chargers), so you can relieve stress in your backyard, on a plane, or anywhere else without a convenient power outlet.

If that’s more than you’re looking to spend, there’s also a handheld massager on sale for $24 with code PC5030FF.

Dorco Pace Frugal Dude Pack, $24 with code KINJA43

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code KINJA43) is downright unbelievable.