A Black & Decker vacuum Gold Box, free Xbox One controllers with console bundles, an inflatable lounger, and more lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter.



Top Deals

Spring Cleaning is on the horizon (as it pretending to do Spring Cleaning and instead sit on the couch with the Swiffer leaning against the wall). Make your day worthwhile with Amazon’s one-day deal on Black & Decker vacuums. Get one for any need, from handheld to car to stick. But don’t wait, these prices with get sucked up at the end of the day.

Update 2: Still gone from Amazon, but B&H has it for $80, which is still $20 less than usual.

Update: Sold out.

The Yi cam was your runaway favorite budget action cam on Kinja Co-Op, and right now, pick it up for just $75, which is the lowest it’s been since Deals Week.

Jackery Bolt, $22 with code JKRYBOLT

Jackery, despite the silly name, makes many popular and well-reviewed USB battery packs, and one of its newer models is on sale today.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $22 for 6,000mAh, but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

If you didn’t get the Xbox One you were hoping for during the holidays, Best Buy’s giving you another chance to save big. Pick up an Xbox One bundle and automatically get a free controller, on top of the one that comes with the console. Choose from Battlefield 1 (in either “military green” or white), Minecraft, or Gears of War 4.

Best Buy is running a really great (albeit a bit confusing) deal on AppleCare+ and iPad Air 2s. When you add the iPad you want to your cart with the $99 AppleCare+, it’ll automatically knock off $150. Basically, you’re getting the AppleCare+ for free and taking $50 off the iPad itself.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The benefit of buying the AppleCare+ (besides not paying for it and saving $50) is really extending your repair coverage an additional year, so you don’t have to really worry about not being covered.

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $100 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $100.

Enerlites Programmable Timer Switch, $17 with code HET01KJD

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $17.

https://www.amazon.com/Enerlites-Programmable-7-Day-18-Backlit-NEUTRAL/dp/B00TSU5GB6/?kinja_promocode=HET01KJD&kinja_price=17

This model has 18 settings to choose from, including a “vacation” mode, which will randomly turn lights on throughout the day.

Feeling like bringing 2TB of your files along with you? This portable hard drive does just that. Grab it for $70 and keep your storage on-the-go.

Vansky Outdoor Inflatable Lounger, $29 with code MSAIDJPT

Just because you’re outdoors and/or floating on a body of water doesn’t mean you can’t have something comfortable to sit on. This $29 inflatable blob might stretch the definition of “hammock,” but it certainly beats sitting in the dirt. This particular model includes a water bottle holder and three side pockets.

The Body Shop has sales regularly, but ones that include free shipping are few and far between. Right now, Amazon is offering a 20% off coupon on select products from The Body Shop, plus most of them have Prime shipping. Stock up on some of your favorites and get them in two days, instead of two weeks.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JIVOBVU/ref=vp_c_A2V802A5C2ID5W?ie=UTF8&m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&kinja_price=29

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JIVNNC8/ref=vp_c_AI7DFQRBNYD8X?ie=UTF8&m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1&kinja_price=12

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JIVNQSO/ref=vp_c_A1QFJQOOFFO7EI?ie=UTF8&m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&th=1&kinja_price=12

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01JIVNX1Y/ref=vp_c_A3U6YY9BKTVG53?ie=UTF8&m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&kinja_price=29

Now’s the time to start planning vacations, which can be stressful even before they start. But you can make things just a little bit easier on yourself with a new set of Samsonite spinner luggage. Amazon’s marking down this set to only $118, the best price it’s ever been.

Eneloops are the best rechargeable batteries, and since you can never have enough of them, here are eight AAs for $18, the best price ever.



Expand your skin care regimen and get $5 back from Target. Pick up three select Neutrogena products and get a $5 Target gift card. I swear by the Hydro Boost Water Gel with SPF and the fragrance-free makeup remover towelettes. Stock up on one of the best drugstore skin care brands out there.



Uniqlo HEATTECH is probably one of the best, and most affordable, technologies for staying warm out right now. Usually, you think of their t-shirts and layering pieces, but they also put that tech into gloves. And right now, their HEATTECH gloves are only $4.

These microfiber mitts are great for washing your car or dusting around the house, but they could also come in handy on Halloween for terrifying children as you hand out candy. They’re worth $7 either way, in my opinion.



When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having a flash sale on both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.



Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code ULWMGJ8R

A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $17 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code ULWMGJ8R at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized one for $15 with the code V77R85VZ:

Friendly Fascism: The New Face of Power in America, $2 for Kindle

Looking into corporate authoritarianism hasn’t been this relevant since the ‘90s. Pick up a ebook copy of Friendly Fascism: The New Face of Power in America for only $2 and really go for it when it comes to understanding our slow creep into despotism.

It’s a pretty good idea to keep a couple extra pairs of cheap Bluetooth headphones around, just in case. Grab a pair of Aukey ones for only $8 with the code 6MHX7EOV, in either blue or black.



Right now, Amazon is knocking off $18 from their Fire Essentials Bundle, which includes the tablet, a cover, and screen protector. Use the code FIREBUNDLE at checkout and grab the 8GB bundle for $50 or the 16GB bundle for $70.



Amazon added 50+ new Dash buttons to their lineup this morning, and while you probably don’t need most of them (except the Brownie Brittle one, you definitely need that), there may be a few in there that could come in handy around your house. The buttons still cost $5 each, but as an added incentive, you’ll get that $5 back in the form of an Amazon credit when you press it for the first time.



Hook up a Dash button for basically anything you need now. Here are a few standouts:

$5 Colgate Dash Button 23 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Emergen-C Dash Button 16 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 FitJoy Dash Button 39 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Neutrogena Dash Button 9 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Temptations Dash Button 13 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking 15% off select Waterpik products. Just remember to clip the coupon, and note that the discount isn’t shown until checkout.



The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get your foot shaver for $10 off, bringing it down to its best price ever. Pick one up in either blue or pink and start taking better care of your treads.

Grabbing a new cooler while you look forward to the warmer weather is a great way to spend your day. Pick up your choice of RTIC coolers, 20 qt, 45 qt, or 65 qt, for the best price they’ve ever been.



Without any wiring to futz with, this solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlight is the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $10 today, more than half its usual price, and an all-time low.

AUKEY Power Strip with 4 USB Ports, $16 with code 3VKGEHIQ

Nobody ever has enough power outlets or USB charging ports around their house, and this Aukey surge protector can solve both problems at once.



Anker’s marking down a select batch of products this month only. Grab a Powerline+ USB-C cable or a 6-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger and get 25% off when you use the promo codes listed below.

Oak Leaf LED String Lights, Set of 2, $5 with code BP526S4Y

What’s better than one set of string lights for $5? Two sets of string lights for $5. Use the code BP526S4Y and get two strands of copper string lights, in any color. Now that’s a bright deal (sorry).

You can never have enough cotton swabs around the house, so why not stock up? Get a 4-pack of 500 Q-tips for only $9 when you clip the coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save. But please, for the love of God, do not stick them in your ears, even if it feels good.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code OHBVOTE9

Most Quick Charge 3.0 car chargers include one QC port, and then one or more standard charging ports. That might not seem like that big a deal on its face, but if you keep cables plugged into both ports at all times, it can be tough to tell at a glance which one will give you the fastest charging speed during your commute. With this $9 charger from Aukey though, that won’t be an issue.

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with 20% off Vicks humidifiers, courtesy of Amazon.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Inside, you’ll find three different countertop humidifiers (some in multiple colors) starting at $26 after the coupon is applied. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s throwing parents a lifeline with an extra 30% off Plum Organics baby and toddler food. Over 20 varieties are available, but just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Even if you don’t have kids of your own, do your parent friends a solid and send this deal along.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

tTech

Storage

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys