One of your favorite minimalist wallets, Black + Decker lawn care tools, Nest candles and oil reed diffusers, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

BLU R1 Plus - 4G LTE Unlocked Smartphone, $110

If you need a new phone on the cheap (and aren’t looking for anything special), Amazon will sell you an unlocked BLU R1 Plus smartphone with up to 64GB of expandable storage, for just $110.

Aukey 10000mAh Battery Pack, $15 with code AUKPBN51

This 10,000mAh USB battery pack doesn’t have Quick Charge, USB-C, or any other specialty focal points, but it does have the most important feature of all; a slim and portable body that can slide into most pockets.

3-Pack Durable MicroUSB Cables, $9 with code MDFO6M7J

Anker’s PowerLine cables dominate the premium charging cable sales charts, but they aren’t the only durable cables out there. Today, you can get three super-strong microUSB cables from RAVPower for just $9 with code MDFO6M7J.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Anker SoundBuds Tag, $28 with code BEST3231 | Use code BEST3232 for white model.

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the new SoundBuds Tag just got their first discount ever.

The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

TP-Link AC1200 Range Extender, $35

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your home network, but if you have one or two spots in the house that just doesn’t get good reception, they’re an inexpensive way to fill in the gaps. This model from TP-Link has great reviews, and at $35 (after clipping the $5 coupon), it’s never been cheaper.

Vansky Transparent HDTV Antenna, $17 with code IIJU86E9. Also available in white and black.

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but today you can get one for $17 in three different colors, including—wait for it—transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.

Aukey 2-Pack USB to USB-C Adapters, $7 with code AUKUSBC1 | 3-Pack MicroUSB to USB-C Adapters, $7 with code AUKUSBC6

Until such a time that USB-C is truly ubiquitous, you’ll want to keep a collection of adapters handy to manage the transition. Today on Amazon, get two USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters, or three USB-C to microUSB adapters for just $7.

Top Home Deals

2x OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $22 with code 2KINJA2U

OxyLED’s T02-U is my favorite motion-sensing night light in the uber-popular T-02 line, and the popular lighting company is offering our readers the best deal ever on it today. Just add two to your cart and use code 2KINJA2U at checkout to get them both for $22.

Note: Just to be clear, you’ll need to add two one-packs to your cart. If you use this code on the 2-pack, it won’t work.

Unlike most stick-anywhere motion lights (including most other T-02 models), the T-02U includes a built-in rechargeable battery, an always-on mode, and two rows of LEDs to put out more light.

Black + Decker Gold Box

Spring is here, which means your lawn mowing vacation is officially over. Amazon’s Black + Decker Gold Box includes tools to help you trim hedges, edge your lawn, and clean up afterwards. These prices are one-day only, so don’t get stuck watching your grass grow.

20% off select Nest Fragrances

I was introduced to Nest Fragrances about two years ago, and I have been in love ever since. These candles have a super long burn time, and the smells radiate throughout the house, without being overwhelming. Today only, save 20% on their Holiday and Birchwood Pine scents, in either candles or reed oil diffusers.

Squatty Potty 9", $20

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $20 today, from its usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it’s time to poop or get off the pot.

20% off Starbucks Doubleshot or Frappuccino

If you just can’t start your day without a Starbucks Doubleshot or Frappuccino, several different flavors are 20% off on Amazon right now. Just pick the drinks you want, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As far as prepackaged beverage go, they’re still on the pricey side, but still far cheaper, not to mention more convenient, than buying the equivalent drinks at Starbucks.

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light, $95

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, the top-of-the-line model has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon.

The high-end HF3520 comes packed with five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics the gradually shifting light you’d see during a real sunrise. I’ve been using a cheaper model for years, and I miss is desperately whenever I travel. $95's the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Weber Kettle Charcoal Grill, $129

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon’s running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they’re still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cups, $9

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $9 today. We posted this last weekend at $13, which at the time seemed like a solid deal, and they’ve only gotten cheaper as the week has gone on. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

Greenco Bidet, $19

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one Greenco for $19, the best price it’s ever been.

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Our Promotions Team [Sponsored] has a great deal on ALL our favorite gear from Casper. Celebrate Casper’s 3rd birthday and get $33 off any of their products, including their pillows, sheets, dog beds, and more.

Top Lifestyle Deals

The Nomatic BASICS wallet is one of our readers’ four favorite front pocket wallets, and you can try one out for just $10, down from its usual $20.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $20

Stila’s Stay All Day Eye Liner was easily voted as your favorite liquid eye liner, and right now, you can save $2 on this little powerhouse.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair), $192

Hundreds of our readers bought these insanely popular adjustable dumbbells a couple weekends ago at $229, which at the time was an all-time low. Well, I have some good news (or bad news, if you already got them); they just dropped to $213 $202 $192.

Deals on these never tend to last long, so go flex your savings muscles before this deal taps out.

Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Beach Canopy Tent, $82

This may not be the Sport-Brella, but the Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Beach Canopy Tent is a really great option for getting the right amount of shade on the beach. Down to $82, it has SPF 50+ protection, a multitude of pockets for all your stuff, and it’s only 7lbs.

30% off clothing and accessories with code SPRINGAPPAREL30

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 30% from all their clothing and accessories, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRINGAPPAREL30 at checkout to see your descend.

Wahl Nose and Brow Trimmer, $6

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Wahl nose hair trimmer for just $6 (as an Add-On Item), and you can be one of those people doing something about it. This particular model also includes a brow trimming attachment, because tweezers are just too painful.

Top Media Deals

Planet Earth (Six-Disc Special Edition), $15

Planet Earth is one of the most beautiful cinematic experiences (and Planet Earth II is just as good). Re-watch all the incredible scenes of elephants, lions, Birds of Paradise, and more. This six-disc special edition Blu-ray is just $15.

Independence Day 20th Anniversary Ultimate Collector’s Edition, $25

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Independence Day and pick up the Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray for just $25. Enjoy picturing the White House being infiltrated by aliens and pick up this 2-disc set.

Top Gaming Deals

Madden 17, $20

I realize the season is over, but as a Falcons fan, I kind of want to buy Madden 17 for $20 just to see if I can hold a 25 point lead for 18 minutes against the Patriots.

Bioshock: The Collection, $30

Whether you’ve played all the Bioshock games, or somehow missed out during the last console generation, the remastered Bioshock Collection is a fantastic deal at $30. That gets you three excellent games, plus all of their DLC, including the essential Minerva’s Den.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members. Physical copies only.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out, and you can still get it for 20% off if you have Amazon Prime. That kind of discount isn’t unusual (the same benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but it warrants a mention in case it sells out after launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media