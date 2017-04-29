Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
One of
your favorite minimalist wallets, Black + Decker lawn care tools, Nest candles and oil reed diffusers, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.
If you need a new phone on the cheap (and aren’t looking for anything special), Amazon will sell you an
unlocked BLU R1 Plus smartphone with up to 64GB of expandable storage, for just $110. $110 From amazon
This
This 10,000mAh USB battery pack doesn't have Quick Charge, USB-C, or any other specialty focal points, but it does have the most important feature of all; a slim and portable body that can slide into most pockets. $15 From amazon Use code AUKPBN51
Anker’s PowerLine cables
dominate the premium charging cable sales charts, but they aren't the only durable cables out there. Today, you can get three super-strong microUSB cables from RAVPower for just $9 with code MDFO6M7J. $9 From amazon Use code MDFO6M7J
You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated
Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.
They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that
reviewers say works really well. $39 From amazon Use code AU2KA5OO
Anker’s original SoundBuds are your
favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the new SoundBuds Tag just got their first discount ever.
The
Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they'll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart. $28 From amazon Use code BEST3231 $28 From amazon Use code BEST3232
Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your home network, but if you have one or two spots in the house that just doesn’t get good reception, they’re an inexpensive way to fill in the gaps.
This model from TP-Link has great reviews, and at $35 (after clipping the $5 coupon), it's never been cheaper. $35 From amazon
We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but today you can get one for $17 in three different colors, including—wait for it—transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window.
$17 From amazon Use code IIJU86E9 $17 From amazon Use code IIJU86E9 $17 From amazon Use code IIJU86E9
Just be sure to check out
Lifehacker's guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.
Until such a time that USB-C is truly ubiquitous, you’ll want to keep a collection of adapters handy to manage the transition. Today on Amazon, get
two USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters, or three USB-C to microUSB adapters for just $7. $7 From amazon Use code AUKUSBC1 $7 From amazon Use code AUKUSBC6 Top Home Deals OxyLED's T02-U is my favorite motion-sensing night light in the uber-popular T-02 line, and the popular lighting company is offering our readers the best deal ever on it today. Just add two to your cart and use code 2KINJA2U at checkout to get them both for $22. Note: Just to be clear, you'll need to add two one-packs to your cart. If you use this code on the 2-pack, it won't work.
Unlike most stick-anywhere motion lights (including most other T-02 models), the
T-02U includes a built-in rechargeable battery, an always-on mode, and two rows of LEDs to put out more light. $22 From amazon Use code 2KINJA2U
Spring is here, which means your lawn mowing vacation is officially over.
Amazon’s Black + Decker Gold Box includes tools to help you trim hedges, edge your lawn, and clean up afterwards. These prices are one-day only, so don’t get stuck watching your grass grow.
I was introduced to Nest Fragrances about two years ago, and I have been in love ever since. These candles have a super long burn time, and the smells radiate throughout the house, without being overwhelming. Today only,
save 20% on their Holiday and Birchwood Pine scents, in either candles or reed oil diffusers.
I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty,
marked down to $20 today, from its usual $25. Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can't really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it's time to poop or get off the pot. $20 From amazon
If you just can’t start your day without a
Starbucks Doubleshot or Frappuccino, several different flavors are 20% off on Amazon right now. Just pick the drinks you want, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.
As far as prepackaged beverage go, they’re still on the pricey side, but still far cheaper, not to mention more convenient, than buying the equivalent drinks at Starbucks.
If you
still haven't upgraded your morning routine with a life-changing wake-up light, the top-of-the-line model has never been cheaper than it is today on Amazon.
The
high-end HF3520 comes packed with five different wake-up sounds, an FM radio, the ability to set two different alarms, and a color-shifting light that accurately mimics the gradually shifting light you'd see during a real sunrise. I've been using a cheaper model for years, and I miss is desperately whenever I travel. $95's the best price Amazon's ever listed, so don't sleep on this deal. $92 From amazon Weber's Kettle charcoal grill is iconic, versatile, and basically perfect, and Amazon's running a $20 discount on it today, the best deal we've ever seen. Discounts of any size on this grill are so rare, they're still bloody, so place your order before it burns itself out. $129 From amazon
We love Pyrex around these parts, and their
3-pack of measuring cups is down to $9 today. We posted this last weekend at $13, which at the time seemed like a solid deal, and they've only gotten cheaper as the week has gone on. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they're made of glass, they won't absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift. $9 From amazon
A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense,
because they're amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one Greenco for $19, the best price it's ever been.
That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.
$19 From amazon
Our Promotions Team [Sponsored] has a great deal on ALL our favorite gear from Casper. Celebrate
Casper's 3rd birthday and get $33 off any of their products, including their pillows, sheets, dog beds, and more.