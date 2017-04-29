One of your favorite minimalist wallets, Black + Decker lawn care tools, Nest candles and oil reed diffusers, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.



Top Tech Deals

If you need a new phone on the cheap (and aren’t looking for anything special), Amazon will sell you an unlocked BLU R1 Plus smartphone with up to 64GB of expandable storage, for just $110.

Aukey 10000mAh Battery Pack, $15 with code AUKPBN51

This 10,000mAh USB battery pack doesn’t have Quick Charge, USB-C, or any other specialty focal points, but it does have the most important feature of all; a slim and portable body that can slide into most pockets.

3-Pack Durable MicroUSB Cables, $9 with code MDFO6M7J

Anker’s PowerLine cables dominate the premium charging cable sales charts, but they aren’t the only durable cables out there. Today, you can get three super-strong microUSB cables from RAVPower for just $9 with code MDFO6M7J.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.



They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Anker SoundBuds Tag, $28 with code BEST3231 | Use code BEST3232 for white model.

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the new SoundBuds Tag just got their first discount ever.

