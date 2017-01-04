Balance ball chairs, history Kindle books, and a 30 ounce tumbler lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Deals

If you’ve resolved to get in better shape or improve your posture in 2017, these discounted balance ball chairs can help you get it done without any real time commitment.



Amazon is offering the iconic Gaiam Balance Ball Chair in a variety of colors for $55, today only. That’s one of the lowest prices ever listed, and about $15-$25 less than usual. If you’re on the fence, check Lifehacker’s impressions of the chair for an in-depth review.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon’s running a big sale on Kindle ebooks, today only. This time around, you get your choice of over two dozen history books, including the story of the secret female pope, and a deep dive into Russia’s hacking capabilities (timely!). Click here to see the rest of the titles, all of which are on sale for $4 or less.

Humble’s Game Dev Software bundle is full of...software for game developers, but two of the apps are worth the purchase price for anyone.



If you beat the average donation (currently $6.73), you’ll get a year of Todoist Premium, even if you’re already a subscriber. Todoist has long been a Lifehacker favorite in the crowded to-do list manager space, and the Premium features normally cost $29 per year.

http://lifehacker.com/5924093/five-best-to-do-list-managers#_ga=1.67809235.374585313.1465405757

If you donate $10 or more, you’ll also get a year of 1Password Families, though only for new members. The Families membership normally costs $5 per month, and lets up to five people access the apps, and share passwords between accounts (or not). I’ve been using 1Password for years, and couldn’t get by without it.

http://lifehacker.com/1passwords-family-plan-shares-passwords-between-family-1759439019#_ga=1.67809235.374585313.1465405757

This isn’t a new deal by any means, but since Mass Effect: Andromeda just got a release date, it bears repeating: Prime members can save 20% on all (physical) video game preorders and new releases, meaning you’ll only spend $48 on Andromeda, or $56 for the Deluxe edition, which includes a soundtrack and some in-game items.

https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-PlayStation-4/dp/B01N00X3DH/ref=sr_1_6_twi_gam_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1483559158&sr=8-6&keywords=mass%2Beffect&th=1&kinja_price=48

https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-Xbox-One/dp/B01N3S1OI3?kinja_price=48

https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-Deluxe-PlayStation-4/dp/B01MTJ0TA9?kinja_price=56

https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-Deluxe-Xbox-One/dp/B01N3NNPAB?kinja_price=56

https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-PC/dp/B00ZPZQKIG/ref=sr_1_6_twi_gam_4?ie=UTF8&qid=1483559158&sr=8-6&keywords=mass%2Beffect&th=1&kinja_price=48

Etekcity Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port, 4 Color Temps, and LCD Display, $30 with code 9RY2VFM4

$30 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity. Hell, it even includes an LCD display that shows you the time, date, and current air temperature, which nobody ever asked for, but actually seems kind of cool.

Aukey 3-Port Bluetooth Car Adapter, $15 with code UG89OSI9

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged.

Jackery Spark Car Jump Starter, $67 with code LZOSCDB7

We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but the Jackery Spark may be one of the best deals yet. This one is a fairly larger than the Aukey one we mentioned last week, putting out 800 peak amps to jump start your car and 18,000mAh of power to jump start your phone.

https://www.amazon.com/Compact-Portable-Jackery-Emergency-Powerful/dp/B01HCHA7W4/?kinja_promocode=LZOSCDB7&kinja_price=67

2016 was the year of wireless headphones, so if you still don’t own any, it’s past time to join the future. $45 is the best price we’ve ever seen on Sony’s MDRZX330BTs, so if you like on-ears, it’s time to cut the cord

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0/USB-C Car Charger, $13 with code AUKUSBC3

USB charging standards are changing fast, but this $13 car charger is about as future-proof as they come. In addition to a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you get a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible USB-C port for newer devices as well, allowing you to get the most juice possible out of your daily commute.



In case you missed it yesterday, Aukey’s ultra-popular 4.8A mini car charger is also on sale for $7.

And if you want Quick Charge 3.0, but not USB-C, here’s a dual-port charger for $8.

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $15, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KMKM4TW/

If you’re going to focus on one exercise to get into better shape for 2017, a rowing machine works just about every muscle in your body, and you can own one for just $64 today, with free shipping from Amazon.



Obviously, this machine is about as barebones as they come, but you do get 12 levels of resistance, and it’ll track calories, time, and number of pulls, though it won’t translate that into a rowing distance. Reviewers seem about as impressed as could be reasonably expected for a machine this inexpensive, so if you’re on a budget and have the space, you won’t find a more affordable option.

Update: Sold out, but here’s one for $1 more.

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this X-Chef alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this kind of thing. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction as a YETI or RTIC, so it should keep ice frozen for hours or even days, and hot drinks hot for as long as you need.

Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $22 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.

Eufy HomeVac, $110 with code D2TS53R4

Thousands of our readers have bought Anker’s HomeVac Duo (still on sale for $90), but today, we have one of the first discounts on the brand new model.



This HomeVac is sold under Eufy, Anker’s new home goods brand, and while it doesn’t include a pop-out hand vacuum like the Duo, it is more powerful as a vacuum. And naturally, since it comes from Anker, it’s completely cordless, and can run for almost an hour in low power mode, or over 20 minutes at the highest setting.

Just be sure to use code D2TS53R4 at checkout to save $20.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code Naipo604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code Naipo604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

And if you really want to get the best use out of this thing, why not pick up a balance board too?

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and Prime members can pick it up for just $29 today.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required.

Just watch the video above, and try not to spend $10 on this (with code LSB9FI68). I dare you.

Note: I couldn’t find a video of this exact brand of space putty, but they’re all basically identical.

While you’re at it, you can buy 160 magnetic balls with a magnetic base for $10 too.

If you didn’t get the Xbox One you were hoping for during the holidays, Amazon’s giving you another chance to buy it at a $50 discount, for a limited time. $249 gets you the 500GB white model with a copy of Battlefield 1, the same price most stores were charging on Black Friday, albeit without any extra toss-ins.

Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $22 with code GPKQNIQ8

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.



Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers.

MIU COLOR 18oz Glass Water Bottle 6-pack, $26 with code 6PACKMIU

These MIU COLOR glass bottles will make any drink look ten times more expensive. Grab a 6-pack for only $26 when you use the code 6PACKMIU at checkout. Fool people into thinking you’re drinking a protein shake when it’s really a Shake Shack shake poured out of its paper cup. Or actually put healthy stuff in it, I guess.

Owning separate glasses for red and white wine is a signal to the world that you’ve “made it.” Luckily, you don’t need to have actually made it; you just need $17 to get six of each, an all-time low. Cheers to that.

You’re never too old for gummy vitamins, and Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several varieties of SmartyPants multivitamins for men, women, and children, today only. Just click here to see the entire selection, and remember that these prices will return to normal at the end of the day.

Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs.

If you don’t really need new underwear (but really, who doesn’t?), there’s also a ton of really comfy-looking clothes in their clearance section. You can get up to 60% off pjs, sweaters, and more.

Extra 40% off sale styles with code TAGTIME

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 40% off sale styles with the code TAGTIME, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down furniture.

$236 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal easily tops a couple of short-lived $250 discounts we saw late last year, let alone its usual $280-$300 asking price.

Vantrue Air Vent Magnetic Mount, $9 with code PANB55L9

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are some of the most popular deals we post, but Vantrue’s newest model is the first we’ve seen that features adjustable mount thickness, allowing you to get a perfect fit on nearly any air vent.



Don’t like blocking a vent? Here are a couple of other options from Vantrue on sale.

Attmu 50-Pack Cable Ties, $7 with code IU2238M9

You know that rat king of cords that’s tangled behind your desk and home theater? You can get them under control with a pack of 50 velcro cable ties for just $7 (with code IU2238M9). They’re just as easy to use as zip ties, and you can reposition and reuse them as often as you want.

Amazon’s currently offering a buy two, get 30% off deal on vitamins, supplements, and protein products from several manufacturers, including BSN, Cullucor, Vitafusion, and more. Just add any two products to your cart, and you’ll see your discount automatically at checkout.

Lärabars are great for starting your day or fueling up on the go, and Amazon’s taking an extra 25% off when you buy various multipacks as part of a back-to-school promotion. Just pick your favorite flavor, and you should see the extra savings at checkout.

Mrs. Meyer’s dish soap is incredibly popular (at least judging by online reviews), and Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off 3-packs today. The coupon will work whether you use Subscribe & Save or not, but of course, you’ll save extra if you subscribe, and you can always cancel after your first delivery.

KMASHI UV Flashlight, $6 with code DB4HAXZR

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.



It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

Philips Sonicare 2 Series, $30 after $10 coupon

If you want to take better care of your teeth in 2017, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $30 (after $10 coupon) would be a great start.



We sometimes see the Sonicare Essence available for $20 (in fact, it is right now), but for $10 more, the 2 Series includes a slimmer design, compatibility with multiple brush head styles, and a smaller charger that’s easier to pack in a suitcase.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off the new year with a pair of special promotions.

If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category (including your favorite toilet paper), so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If that weren’t enough, you can also spend $30 on a smaller selection of items, and get $5 off your order. Eligible items are limited to skin, oral, hair, and health care products, but there are enough choices that you can probably find $30 worth of stuff that you need.

So if you play your cards right here, you’ll pay far less for non-refrigerated food, laundry detergent, bathroom essentials, skin care, and home goods than you would at your local supermarket, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get it.

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Choose between a $12 Amazon beauty box and a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy and receive equivalent credit ($12 and $20, respectively) to use on a number of featured products, depending on which box you chose. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

I know nobody wants to think about dealing with taxes yet, but Amazon’s currently offering big discounts on TurboTax 2016 software packages.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Now you just have to wait for your employers and banks to procrastinate on sending your forms until the last possible minute.

Oak Leaf Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Closet Light, $13 with code LQ4XFHXQ

If any of your closets or cabinets don’t have lights built in, this LED light strip is just as good. For $13, it can stick to any surface, recharge over USB (and run for six months thereafter), and even includes a motion sensor to turn itself on whenever you open the door.

6-Pack 10' String Lights, $9 with code H3JLQDLQ

We’ve posted a lot (like, a whole lot) of copper string light deals over the years, but they usually come in sizes of 30' or more. If you’d rather have several shorter strands to deploy around your home, you can get a 6-pack of 10' strands today for $9 with code H3JLQDLQ.



Each strand can run for over 64 hours on a cheap watch battery, no AC outlet required, making them perfect for small arts & crafts projects.

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Photography

Erligpowht Basic Common Outdoor Sports Kit Ultimate Combo Kit 40 accessories for GoPro | $9 | Amazon | Use code O7YAH4ED

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys

Tytan Magnetic Space Putty Slime Infused with Iron - Black | $10 | Amazon | Use code LSB9FI68