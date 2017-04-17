Your favorite Anker audio products, Civilization VI, and spring clothing for Prime members lead off Monday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Refurb HP PC Sale

Amazon’s running a one-day sale on refurbished HP computers, and while most of the options are decidedly low-end, there are a few options worth checking out.

This $121 tower is the cheapest option in the entire sale, and with good reason. But throw a bigger hard drive in there, and it could make a decent home theater PC.

This $229 laptop is also interesting, as its screen can detach from the keyboard and turn into a fully functional tablet.

Is there anything else worth buying in this sale? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Anker SoundCore, $31 with code ANKMAY77 | Anker SoundBuds, $23 with code ANKER233 | Anker SoundBuds NB10, $30 with code ANKER260

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker and Bluetooth earbuds, and both are on sale today on Amazon.

The SoundBuds were my go-to Bluetooth earbuds until I got a pair of AirPods, and the SoundCore in particular is notable for its impressive bass and 24 hour battery life.

Intel NUC, $144 for Prime members

If you want to build a home theater PC, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s Next Unit of Computing kits. This tiny box contains a quad core Intel processor, a couple display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for $144.

The catch is that you’ll need to add RAM and storage to get it up and running, but once you do, you can install XBMC, Kodi or Plex, and start streaming. $144 is within $4 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, but it’s only available for Prime members.

Blue Snowball Microphone, $40

Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, the Blue Snowball is one of the most popular affordable USB microphones you can buy, and Amazon’s offering the murdered out black version for for $40 today, or about $10 less than usual.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB, $180

News flash: 8TB external drives exist, and you can get one for $180. This model from Seagate even includes a pair of USB ports on the front, which let you plug in another hard drive if you want, or just recharge your phone at work.

20% off $25 electronics order with code PSHOPTECH417

eBay just kicked off another of its wide-ranging discount codes, this time good for 20% off any $25+ order (maximum $50 discount) a variety of electronics, including GoPro cameras, DJI drones, and more. Head over here to see the full list of eligible sellers, and be sure to use code PSHOPTECH417 at checkout to get your discount.

SanDisk 32GB SD Card, $10

If you still own any of those old-timey doohickeys and doodads that still use full-sized SD cards rather than microSD, Amazon’s top-selling card is just $10 for 32GB right now, an all-time low.

Anker PowerPort Speed 5, $25

Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $25 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $33

Need a lot of extra storage for your Nintendo Switch or action cam? The advent of 200GB+ cards means that 128GB cards, which until relatively recently sold in the $60-$80 range, are finally inching towards affordability.

Aukey USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code PGR948US

This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.

Top Home Deals

Insta-Bed Never Flat Queen Air Mattress, $96

Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $96 today on Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s more than you’d pay for most air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in never-flat pump which silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated come morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.

It’s been cheaper before, but this is the best price Amazon’s listed in a few months, if you have any use for it coming up in the near future. I only noticed it because I’ll be moving next month, and won’t have my mattress for a few days.

Anova 900W Wi-Fi Precision Cooker, $140

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and MassDrop here to help with a $140 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Amazon had this same model for $1 more a couple weeks ago, and it sold out almost instantly, so this is a great second chance if you missed out.

iRobot Roomba 650, $300

Life’s too short to vacuum every other day, but luckily, you can pawn that tedious chore off to a Roomba, and the entry level 650 model is marked down to $300 today on Amazon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of last year’s $274 holiday promotion.

I have the similar Roomba 770, and while it does require a bit of babysitting from time to time, I hardly ever manually vacuum anymore, and yet the floors always feel clean, even with two pets.

Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $10 with code I2DSXK5F

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder a similar item is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $10 deal isn’t on the brand we usually post, but it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an item like this.

2-Pack Mpow Air Vent Mounts, $8 with code ZYZPEJUQ

You all have undoubtedly seen (and probably purchased) these magnetic smartphone vent mounts by now, but why buy a 2-pack? My advice: Keep one in your car, and one in your luggage, because these are awesome for rental cars, and also work as handy phone stands on airplane tray tables if you want to watch a movie.

Zippo Brushed Chrome Pocket Lighter, $10

Zippo lighters great for fidgeting as well as lighting things on fire, and this simple chrome model is down to its lowest price of the year.

Don’t forget the lighter fluid, if you need it.

Slice Mini Cutter, $8

This tiny box cutter uses a ceramic blade that should last much longer than a typical steel razor blade, and you can pick one up for just $8 from Amazon.

Aukey 150W Inverter, $10

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and $10 is a great price for this 150W model from Aukey.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen, $219 | Also available in black | Ecobee3, $195

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $219 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $197 this month.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Up to 50% Off Women’s Spring Clothing

Yes, it should be all about spring cleaning your wardrobe, but what about finding new things to fill the gaps you created? Amazon wants to help you out with their sale on women’s spring styles. Prime Members can shop spring tops, bottoms, dresses, and more for up to 50% off normal prices. But this is a Gold Box (and Prime exclusive) so once today’s over, it’s gone.

20% off plus free shipping

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 20% off everything they sell, plus free shipping, until midnight (PT) tonight.

Advertisement

Sponsored

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Lapsa 4-Pack Men’s Micro Modal Low Rise Boxer Briefs, $20 with code LAPASA10

$5 per pair is about as cheap as you’ll ever see good (i.e. not cotton) boxer briefs, so stock up.

Top Media Deals

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray/Digital, $18

The Force Awakens has been basically immune to discounts since it came out on Blu-ray last year, but if last week’s The Last Jedi trailer release made you want to rewatch it, $18 is a solid price for the Blu-ray/digital combo.

Top Gaming Deals

Civilization VI, $40

Earlier Civilization games feature prominently in just about every PC gaming sale under the sun, but the price tag for Civ VI has been remarkably stubborn. Today though, Amazon’s offering it up for $40, the best price they’ve ever listed. Also available at Green Man Gaming. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so download a copy before Gandhi has to nuke you.

THQ Nordic Humble Bundle

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PlayStation.

Advertisement

15 PS4 and PS3 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including several Darksiders games and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything, but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Minecraft Story Mode, $20

Update: This is cheaper on Xbox Live for Xbox One owners, though you’ll have to buy episodes 1-5 and 6-8 separately.

Telltale’s Minecraft: Story Mode is better than it has any right to be, and you can own the complete adventure for $20 on PS4 and Xbox One today, an all-time low.

Xbox Live Gold, $41

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $41.

PS4 owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. That price is valid for everyone, even if you have low speech skill.

Xbox One Media Remote, $19

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members

Prime members can preorder and save 20% on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for their Nintendo Switch, which isn’t unusual (that benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but if recent history is any indication, they could very well sell out of copies prior to launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch

3DS

Toys