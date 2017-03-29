Nintendo Switch accessories from Anker, Echo Dot 3-packs, and Merrell shoes lead off Tuesday’s best deals.
Advertisement
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Top Tech Deals
Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.