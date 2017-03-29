Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Today's Best Deals: Anker Switch Accessories, Echo Dots, Merrell Shoes, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals32EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkNintendo Switch accessories from Anker, Echo Dot 3-packs, and Merrell shoes lead off Tuesday’s best deals. Advertisement Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.Top Tech DealsThree Amazon Echo Dots, $130 with code DOT3PACKAmazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.