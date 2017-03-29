Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Stock up on all the footwear you could need to get outside for spring from Amazon’s one-day Merrell shoe sale. Take up to 40% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or trekking from one of the most popular outdoor brands. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

No-Tie Shoelaces, $6 with code Q3G6WDSR

In case you really couldn’t be bothered to tie your own damn shoes (of if you have a kid and are sick of tying theirs), use the code Q3G6WDSR and get basically any color of elastic shoelaces for just $6. You can even cut them to get rid of any excess after you install them.

Make any sneaker a slip on, because your time is obviously worth more than wasting it doing bunny ears with actual shoelaces.

Extra 30% off sale styles with code DEEPDIVE

Sperry is marking down all their sale styles an extra 30% off when you use the code DEEPDIVE. Tons of their classic boat shoes and loafers are marked down, with some rain and snow boots hanging around too. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

Dorco Prime Starter Set, $12, use code KINJA328

Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $12 today. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA328 at checkout.

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.