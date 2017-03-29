Nintendo Switch accessories from Anker, Echo Dot 3-packs, and Merrell shoes lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Three Amazon Echo Dots, $130 with code DOT3PACK

Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.

To get the deal, just add three Dots to your cart, and use promo code DOT3PACK at checkout. The $130 you’ll spend is, somewhat incredibly, $50 less than a single full-sized Amazon Echo. The Dots’ speakers obviously aren’t as good, but you can plug them in or pair them over Bluetooth to any other speaker you have lying around, which makes them perfect little omnipotent, voice-activated Music streamers.

Refurb Amazon Fire HD 6 8GB, $35

Even at full price, the 8GB Fire HD 6 is already one of the best sub-$100 tablets you can buy. At $35 though, it’s a ridiculously good steal.

The big caveat here is that it’s a certified refurbished unit, but this deal is half the current price of buying it new, and an all-time low by $15. It’s also $15 cheaper than the entry-level Fire tablet, which has a worse (albeit slightly larger) screen, a slower processor, and less battery life.

LG 65" OLED 4K TV, $2479

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this 65" OLED LG TV is down to $2497 today, an all-time low, plus no sales tax for most buyers.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it. For context, this set usually sells for around $3000 around the web, and its prevailing Black Friday price was $2800.

Kindle, $50 | Kindle Paperwhite, $90 | Kindle Voyage, $150

If you’ve got Prime and enjoy reading, Amazon’s offering some of the best Kindle discounts we’ve ever seen right now, with $30 off the entry level models, and $50 off the rarely discounted Voyage.

The $50 price point on the entry-level model brings it into impulse purchase range, but just remember that it doesn’t include a backlight. The $150 Voyage is really nice, and I own one myself, but it’s probably not worth the $60 price premium over the excellent Paperwhite.

Mpow Thor Wireless Headphones, $21 with code GPTMDKAO

Mpow basically invented the ~$20 Bluetooth earbud market, but it turns out they also make wireless on-ears, and you can get (or gift) a pair for just $21 today.

Anker PowerDrive+ 4, $24 with code MULTI777

This Anker PowerDrive isn’t the cheapest or smallest USB car charger out there, but with Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-C, it might just be the most future-proof. Get it for $6 off with promo code MULTI777.

SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Card, $130

SanDisk’s 256GB microSD card is currently the highest capacity card that you can buy, and at $130, it’s never been cheaper. That’ll hold a lot of Nintendo Switch games.

Now, I might not buy this card unless I was planning on using all of the space, since you can get a 128GB card for $41, or 200GB for $77 right now, but that’s the price you pay for being on the cutting edge.

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $45 with code PA3MOIL8

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code PA3MOIL8 and pick it up for $45.

MacBook Pro Non-Touch Bar, $1280

The new MacBook Pro (sans-Touch Bar) is a pricey-but-great Macbook Air apparent (see what I did there?), but today on eBay, it’s less expensive than usual. By $220, to be exact. Plus, no sales tax for most buyers.

Refurb GoPro HERO4 Session, $120

GoPro’s lilliputian HERO Session is a very solid little action cam, but while supplies last, GoPro’s blowing out certified refurbs for just $120, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Roku Premiere+, $79

Roku’s Premiere+ is one of the only streaming boxes in town capable of playing HDR 4K video at 60 FPS, and at $79, it’s by far the cheapest. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever offered on this model, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t hesitate.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 finally has external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.

Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; this model is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and is has a stellar Amazon review average from over 11,000 customers.

Top Home Deals

Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator, $8

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This vacuum-insulated Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.

Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.

Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now, within a dollar of an all-time low. Cheers!

Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat, $199

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.

This thing almost always sells for around $250, but Amazon just dropped that to $199, matching Black Friday.

2-Pack OxyLED T-02 Motion Light, $15 with code 2POXYT02

OxyLED’s OxySense motion-sensing closet light is one of the best-selling products in Kinja Deals history, and it’s easy to see why. You can stick it anywhere, it turns itself on and off, and it’s super cheap. Today, add two to your cart, and get both for $15 with promo code 2POXYT02.

Cuisinart Food Processor, $90

Think of all the time you spend chopping onions (not to mention shredding cheese or mincing garlic), and you start to see why a food processor makes a lot of sense. This highly rated Cuisinart has never been cheaper, so get chopping.

Chemical Guys Miracle Dryer Microfiber Towel, $9

Chemical Guys’ Miracle Dryer microfiber towel is basically just a sponge in towel form, and you’d be hard pressed to find something that gets your car dryer with less effort. $9 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so that’s one less excuse to not wash your car this weekend.

Aukey Car Mount, $5 with code AUKHDC05

Aukey’s simple magnetic smartphone vent holder is one of the most popular car mounts out there, and from personal experience, I can tell you it’s awesome for taking on vacation for use in a rental car as well. For $5, go ahead, give it a try.

If you really want a windshield or dashboard-mounted phone holder instead, here’s one for $7.

MIU COLOR 18oz Glass Water Bottle 6-pack, $26 with code MC06PACK

These MIU COLOR glass bottles will make any drink look ten times more expensive. Grab a 6-pack for only $26 when you use the code MC06PACK at checkout. Fool people into thinking you’re drinking a protein shake when it’s really a Shake Shack shake poured out of its paper cup. Or actually put healthy stuff in it, I guess.

Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale, $6 with code I8LXTZTB

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

$150 Southwest Gift Card, $135

If you have any flights on the horizon, this discounted Southwest gift card can make your ticket just a little bit cheaper. The best part is that even if you book the lowest fares, you can always change them with no penalty, and even cancel for a refund in the form of a 1-year voucher.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare 36 Rolls, $19 with Subscribe & Save and $2 coupon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $19 today when you clip the $2 coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.

4-Pack 75W Equivalent LED Flood Light Bulbs, $10

Deals on standard LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but flood light discounts aren’t nearly as common. Today though, you can get four 75W equivalents for just $10, no code required. At that price, they’re obviously not dimmable, but $2.50 per bulb is basically unheard of.

Suaoki 4-in-1 Cree LED Flashlight, $21 with code MNL6I62Q

A USB-rechargeable Cree LED flashlight for $21 would be a pretty good deal under any circumstances, but this one includes a seatbelt cutter, window hammer, and even a 10,400mAh USB battery charger. Plus, it includes IPX6 waterproofing, so you’ll still be able to use it if you drive your car into a lake (though in that situation, I’d focus more on the hammer than the USB battery pack).

WeMo Mini Smart Plug, $30

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30, matching a deal from earlier in the month.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Philips 60W Equivalent LED Bulb 16-Pack, $25

If you’re still using ugly CFLs or inefficient incandescents in any of your lighting fixtures, Amazon will sell you 16 Philips LED 60W equivalent bulbs for $25 right now, an all-time low, and one of the best LED bulbs prices we’ve ever seen.

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Eufy RoboVac 11, $187

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Up to 40% Off Merrell Shoes

Stock up on all the footwear you could need to get outside for spring from Amazon’s one-day Merrell shoe sale. Take up to 40% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or trekking from one of the most popular outdoor brands. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

No-Tie Shoelaces, $6 with code Q3G6WDSR

In case you really couldn’t be bothered to tie your own damn shoes (of if you have a kid and are sick of tying theirs), use the code Q3G6WDSR and get basically any color of elastic shoelaces for just $6. You can even cut them to get rid of any excess after you install them.

Make any sneaker a slip on, because your time is obviously worth more than wasting it doing bunny ears with actual shoelaces.

Extra 30% off sale styles with code DEEPDIVE

Sperry is marking down all their sale styles an extra 30% off when you use the code DEEPDIVE. Tons of their classic boat shoes and loafers are marked down, with some rain and snow boots hanging around too. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

Dorco Prime Starter Set, $12, use code KINJA328

Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $12 today. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA328 at checkout.

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.

40% off everything, plus free shipping, with code BONUS

A lot of GAP deals don’t work on their denim, but right now, take 40% off literally everything, jeans and sale items included. This kind of discount is fairly commonplace for GAP, but throw in free shipping, and you’ve got something a little special. Use the code BONUS at checkout to cash in.

Up to 25% off select styles

What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Top Media Deals

Star Wars: The Complete Saga, $58

The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include The Force Awakens or Rogue One, but $58 is still the best price we’ve seen on the first six films. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes.

Top Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch GlassGuard Screen Protector 2-Pack, $8 with code SWITCHGO | Anker PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH88 | Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH11

I’ve heard vague rumors of the existence of a new game console out there, which means it’s time for accessory makers to cash in. Check out the links and promo codes below for Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cables to keep your Switch charged, plus a screen protector to keep it pristine.

20% off Switch Dock covers with promo code ACTIVE20

The Nintendo Switch Dock has an unfortunate habit of scratching the Switch screen, because Nintendo is unrivaled in its ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Luckily, there’s an easy fix that also gives your Switch a little personality.

If you want to keep your screen looking pristine, this Etsy shop sells a number of well-designed covers, which both soften Dock’s abrasive edges, and make it look much more festive sitting on your TV stand. They’re already affordable at $13 each, but for a limited time, use promo code ACTIVE20 to save 20% on the design of your choice.

Corsair Scimitar RGB, $50 | Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime, $25

You can take your gaming to the next level with a pair of popular mice marked down to all-time low prices on Amazon.

The Logitech G302 features six programmable buttons and on-the-fly DPI switching up to 4000 DPI, which is a solid feature set for just $25. For $50 though, you can step up to the Corsair Scimitar RGB, which packs in a 12,000 DPI sensor, dynamic backlighting, and a 12-button side panel for MMOs which you can actually slide up and down the mouse for maximum comfort.

Refurb HyperX Cloud II, $50

Kingston’s HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, and you can try out a certified refurb for $50 today, or half the price of buying it new. This will work on PC, Xbox One, or PS4, and features full 7.1 surround sound.

1 Year PlayStation Plus Membership, $48

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $48 today, which is as low as it’s gotten on Amazon since Sony jacked up the price by $10.

