Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerPort 5, $18 with code KINJAAAA

There’s no such thing as too many USB charging ports, but Anker’s here to help with a big discount on its PowerPort 5 charging hub.



These are great for desks and nightstands, but I actually take advantage of the included 5' power cable to keep one behind my couch, so I can pull out a charging cable whenever I need it. This isn’t the most powerful charging hub Anker sells—none of the ports include Quick Charge—but with 40W of power shared between the five ports, it can charge several phones and tablets at a pretty speedy clip simultaneously.

Just be sure to use promo code KINJAAAA at checkout to save $6.

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today only, Amazon will sell you a red one for $32, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.



In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

The IPX7 water-resistant UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker sounds great, can connect to two source devices at once (and store six more in memory), and can pair with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy it is the adorable pool floaty that comes in the box. $69 is a match for the best price Amazon’s ever offered, but we don’t expect it to last long.

Most ~$200-$250 Chromebooks are hampered by small, low res screens, but not so with this model from HP. $211 gets you an expansive 14", 1080p IPS display that will look way too good for a computer this cheap.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $24 with code RXIWZ75F

Update 2: Code is working again! Thanks, Justin.

Update: You guys used all the promo codes, but it’s still in stock for $30.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just launched with a 20% discount.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

For a limited time, promo code RXIWZ75F will save you $6, but if recent Anker product launches are any indication, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out quickly.

Etekcity NFC Bluetooth Receiver, $16 with code 3BJE8X4J

If you have any old speaker systems lying around your house, you can bring them into this decade with Etekcity’s $16 Bluetooth receiver.



Much like the Chromecast Audio, this little dongle plugs into a speaker system via a 3.5mm cable, and lets you stream to it wirelessly from your phone. We’ve seen cheaper products that do similar things, but this one offers NFC for easy pairing to compatible phones, and a class-leading 10 hour battery as well.

Chromecasts are basically required accessories for TVs at this point, and Google Home is a solid alternative to the more-expensive Amazon Echo, so when you can save $40 by buying both together, you should jump at the chance.



The deal is technically $15 off when you buy any Chromecast (including the 4K Chromecast Ultra) and a Google Home together, but Best Buy’s taking an extra $25 off any $100 order when you use Visa Checkout, bringing your total savings to $40. Considering the standard Chromecast is priced at $30, that’s like getting it for free, plus a $10 discount on the Home.

Refurb Dell XPS 13, $1000

If you threw my Mac into a volcano and forced me to use a Windows laptop, I’d absolutely choose the Dell XPS 13. While supplies last, you can pick up a fully loaded refurb for $1,000, complete with a 3200x1800 edge to edge display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which should be sufficient for nearly anyone.



This is a manufacturer refurb, so you’ll have a Dell warranty until January 2018, and it’ll arrive in a Dell-branded box.

A pair (or two) of well-reviewed Bose headphones won’t break the bank today. In fact, $90 is $10 better than Prime Day, and a match for an all-time low. Just note that the remote on the discounted set will only work on iOS devices, but the audio will obviously work on anything with a headphone jack (which ironically doesn’t include the newest iPhone).

iClever BoostCube, $7 with code ICWB21CG

iClever’s brand new BoostCube has just about everything you could want in a travel USB charger: Folding prongs, two ports at 2.4A each, 110-240V support for traveling overseas, and a $7 price tag.

If you want to build a home theater PC, you won’t find a better starting point than Intel’s Next Unit of Computing kits. This tiny box contains an Intel Core i5 chip (which should be sufficient for light gaming), various display outputs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, all for $300.



The catch is that you’ll need to add RAM, and storage to get it up and running, but once you do, you can install XBMC, Kodi or Plex, and start streaming. $300 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, but it’s already slightly backordered, so I wouldn’t wait around if you’re interested.

Top Home Deals

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $18 today, from its usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are extremely rare, so it’s time to poop or get off the pot.

Luxe Bidet Neo 120, $30 after $5 coupon

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $30 (after clipping the $5 coupon).

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with over 4,500 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

With five adjustable height levels, an accessory hose plus two tools for handling pet hair on floors and upholstery, and (hallelujah) a 25' retractable power cord, this Hoover bagless WindTunnel vacuum is all you need to keep your floors pristine. Today, Amazon will sell you one for just $75, matching an all-time low, but it is a Gold Box, so this price will get sucked up at the end of the day.

Anyone with even a passing interest in cooking knows that All-Clad is the brand you want in your kitchen when it comes to skillets and pots. Made in America and carrying a lifetime warranty, you’d probably see their wares in the kitchens of most of your favorite restaurants. One of their skillets is also the single most popular piece of cookware we’ve ever listed.



If you want to experience the quality for yourself, Amazon’s offering a 7-piece set of their popular Master Chef bi-ply cookware for an all-time low $163 today. That’s still a lot to spend on a set of pots and pans, but they’ll last you your entire life if you take good care of them, and they’ll make cooking so much more enjoyable.

Note: Most All-Clad pans feature stainless steel bottoms, but these are brushed aluminum, meaning they will not work on induction burners.

20% off select sellers, promo code C20PRESDAY

To celebrate President’s Day, eBay is offering 20% off select home goods from several popular sellers with promo code C20PRESDAY.



You can find the complete list of sellers here, but highlights include Worx, Dyson, eBags, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and even Callaway Golf. Many of these retailers use eBay to clear out extra inventory, or sell refurbs, so there are some great deals to be found here, if you’re willing to dig.

The discount is capped at $50, and you’ll need to purchase at least $25 worth of eligible items to get it. Just be sure to use promo code C20PRESDAY at checkout.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the larger 20 ounce model is on sale for $14 today. This thing can keep a drink hot for seven hours, or cold for up to 18, and its leak-proof lid is easy to open with the touch of a button, making it ideal for your morning commute.

You know what they say; once you go vacuum insulated stainless steel, you never go back. This spacious 32 ounce Thermos can keep beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours, and its lid even doubles as a cup to help avoid spillage. This model’s price fluctuates a lot, but today’s $20 deal is the best Amazon’s ever listed.

Everyone needs a good set of drill bits, and you won’t find a better deal than 129 of them for $20.

Keurig coffee is the most convenient coffee, but it comes with three big downsides:



The pods are expensive

It creates a lot of waste

The coffee’s not all that great

I can’t help you with the third one, but this 2-pack of reusable My K-Cups lets you use any inexpensive coffee you want, without generating any extra trash. $15 is the best price we’ve ever seen on these, so perk up.

Cymas Dog Car Seat Cover, $19 with code 3FEJRF2C

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog cover looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery.

Lunches Artoo boring without this awesome bento box. Store snacks (and Death Star plans) in its three compartments and even cut sandwiches into the shape of the doomed space station. Give your young Padawan the lunchtime they deserve.

OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $10 with code OXYLS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED just launched its own version, and you can get it for $10 for a limited time.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toe, and you can even plug more light strips into the same motion sensor, giving you a ton a flexibility. Just be sure to use code OXYLS101 at checkout to get the deal.

OxyLED MD10 Flashlight, $15 with code OXYDMD10

OxyLED’s MD10 is the Swiss Army Knife of flashlights, even more so than actual Swiss Army Knives with flashlights.



In addition to its 200 lumen Cree LED bulb. the MD10 includes both solar and USB recharging, IP65 water resistance, a magnet to stick it to your car, a seatbelt cutter, a window hammer, and even a freakin’ compass. That’s a lot of gear for $15.

If you enjoy drinking beverages, boy have I got a deal for you: Amazon’s currently taking 20% off a variety of drinks from Starbucks, Pepsi, PACt, and more.



Starbucks Doubleshot and Pepsi 1893 are probably the most popular options here, but head over to Amazon to see the full list. Just note that you’ll save extra if you use Subscribe & Save, and remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Update: Now down to $10!

We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping.



Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Soylent, clip coupon for 35% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more).

Top Lifestyle Deals

Up to 70% off select styles, plus free shipping with code 7779

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all its worth. Grabbing up to 70% off for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down, with basics starting at just $5. Plus, use the code 7779 at checkout for free shipping. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



H&M also has a pretty great Home section, so if you don’t need a cheap wardrobe fix, getting 70% off home goods is also a great option.

Get reading material for your commute, or for your downtime at home, for just $4 with Amazon’s deal on yearly magazine subscriptions. Pick up Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, or Elle, in either print or digital (because who actually reads print anything anymore?) for less than your morning double latte.

I swore by Proactiv when I was younger and still owe a lot to those little white bottles when it comes to caring about my skin. If you’ve ever wanted to try the stuff Julianne Hough and Adam Levine swear by, Amazon is marking down the 3-step treatment to just $45 (or cheaper if you use Subscribe & Save) when you clip the 20% off coupon.

No matter what size space you’re working with, you can arrange these puzzle piece foam workout tiles into any shape you want. $20 gets you a half dozen 24" x 24"x 1/2" tiles, which will cover 24 square feet of space. You could even break them up, and use a couple as a standing desk mat, and the rest for yoga.

Having an extra carry-on set of luggage is always a good idea, especially when it’s super affordable. Pick up the Traveler’s Choice Amsterdam set for just $50 and you’ll end up with a lightweight carry-on roller and a tote with a lightly ridiculous amount of pockets, in burgundy, navy, or black.

40% off everything with code VIP40

Who doesn’t like saving money with their khakis (I bet Jake from Statefarm does). It may seem like it’s just 30% off from the Dockers site, but use the code VIP40 and bump that up to 40%. Get your spring wardrobe figured out before it even gets above 60 degrees.

Top Media Deals

Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Target’s running a huge buy two, get one free sale on over 50 Studio Ghibli Blu-rays and DVDs right now, so you can celebrate the entire catalog.

Top Gaming Deals

You might have missed Titanfall 2 in Q4 2016's avalanche of big releases, but you really shouldn’t. Amazon’s marked it down to $25 on PS4 and Xbox One , which is the best price we’ve seen by $5.

If you own a PS4, Uncharted 4 is basically a must-own title, and you can get it for an all-time low $29 today.

Keten 2-Pack 6' NES Classic Extension Cords, $9 with code EAPM87N9

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 6' extension cables for just $9 today with promo code EAPM87N9. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

If you enjoy board games, you definitely need to make room in your cabinet for Stratego. Amazon’s marked it down to $18 today, which is about as low as it gets.



Two armies clash who will be victorious? Stratego is the classic game of battlefield strategy that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. For over 50 years, Stratego has thrilled strategy game fans by inspiring them to challenge an opponent and attempt to lead their army to victory. Two players command armies and devise plans to deploy troops, using strategic attacks and clever Deception to break through the opponent line and capture the flag! for ages 8 and up.

If you’re looking to blow your tax refund on some fun new gaming peripherals, Best Buy’s running a big sale on several Logitech offerings. Plus, if you spend $100 and use Visa Checkout, you’ll save an extra $25 at checkout.

Bananagrams is a fun mix of Scrabble and Boggle, and one of the most travel-friendly “board” games you can buy. While supplies last, you can get the Wild Tiles edition (which includes six tiles that can represent any letter, but is otherwise identical to the base game) for just $7, an all-time low.

That badass two-legged AT-ST from Star Wars: Rogue One has been turned into a LEGO set, and you can get it for $31 today, or $9 off. The legs pose, the cockpit turns, and it even includes two spring-loaded shooters to fire “lasers” at your minifigs below.

One of the most popular toys we listed on Black Friday is down to a great low price today.

The WowWee COJI is a little tabletop robot that kids can program using interactive code blocks from an iOS or Android device, allowing it to move around, change expressions, and gesture with its arms on command. $22 seems way too cheap for what this is, but that’s all you’ll have to pay today.

Refurbished Xbox One Elite Controller, $90 with Visa Checkout

Normally, upgrading your controller to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. Even when they’re on sale, they rarely get below $120. Right now though, pick up a refurbished one for just $90 when you use Visa Checkout. That’s a match for the best price we’ve seen, and it’s not likely to last long.

Note: The Visa Checkout option is available in your cart, below the yellow “Checkout” button. You won’t see it if you go through the regular checkout process.

