Today's Best Deals: Anker PowerCore, Fitness Gear, Travel Router, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily DealsWeekend62EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink The newest Anker PowerCore, fitness gear, and the UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker lead off Monday's best deals. Top Deals Anker PowerCore Fusion, $21 with code 321KINJA The newest member of Anker's insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can save 20% at launch with promo code 321KINJA. I've been playing around with the PowerCore Fusion for a little over a week, and it's already replaced a bunch of now-redundant gear in my travel bag. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for $21. Perfect Fitness Gold Box This Gold Box is made for the person that wants that home gym but doesn’t actually have the room for it. The infamous Perfect Pushup is marked down under $30, along with the Ab Carver, and a doorway pull up bar. So basically, there’s no excuse not to work out at home now. If resistance training is more your thing, how about grabbing some of these discounted bands? Aukey Power Strip 4 Outlets/4 USB Ports, $16 with code WONX4MMA | Aukey Outlet Adapter 2 Outlets/4 USB Ports, $16 with code 45298QH8 Plugging in a USB charger doesn’t mean you have to lose an AC outlet. In fact, you can add more of both to your home with these discounted Aukey chargers. UE Roll 2, $68 The IPX7 water-resistant UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker sounds great, can connect to two source devices at once (and store six more in memory), and can pair with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy it is the adorable pool floaty that comes in the box. $68 is the best price Amazon’s ever offered, so grab one before they sell out. Victsing Shower Speaker, $15 with code VJO25UDK Plenty of Bluetooth speakers are water resistant, but few include a suction cup to stick to the wall of your shower, especially at this price. RAVPower FileHube Plus, $30 with code SUG87OE8 Today on Amazon, you can score an all-time low price on RAVPower’s FileHub Plus, which is actually three travel-friendly devices in one: Advertisement Advertisement 6,000 mAh USB battery pack - Recharge your devicesTravel router - turn an ethernet port into a Wi-Fi hotspotMedia streamer - plug in an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive, and stream its contents to your phones, tablets, computes, and DLNA device Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale, $7 with code LOBDCI7U You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over. 6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $11 with code HL63ISTM Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $11 right now with promo code HL63ISTM. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order. PizzaQue Pizza Oven, $112 The trick to making delicious pizza with crispy crust is a hot oven. Like, really hot. PizzaCraft’s propane-powered PizzaQue outdoor oven can get up to 700 degrees, which will turn out a perfectly cooked pizza in just 6 minutes.Today’s $112 deal is an all-time low, just be sure to get a pizza peel to go with it. Vantrue N1, $57 with code 62P3BYRR | Vantrue X2, $120 with code KP3ZHQFA Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from two different models. The $57 N1 has essential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, while the $120 X2 adds 2.5K recording, a wider viewing angle, HDR, and improved optics. Optimum Nutrition Gold Box Amazon hasn’t given up on your new year’s fitness resolutions, and neither should you. Today only, you can save big on several Optimum Nutrition protein powders, plus a BSN protein bar. Xbox Controller + Cable for Windows, $50 This Xbox One gamepad includes a detachable microUSB cable for lag-free gaming on your PC, but it’s actually the new Xbox One S gamepad, so you can use it over Bluetooth as well without issue.We’ve seen the controllers by themselves dip to $40 on occasion, especially last month, but this is the best price Amazon’s ever offered on the cable bundle. Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code WFF9RV9X This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places. 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. Those are easily the best prices we’ve ever seen, so order fast, then sip slow.Note: You won’t see the 30% discount until checkout. Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-C Cable, $11 USB-C is the future, and Anker’s kevlar and nylon-wrapped Powerline+ cables are the best you can buy. Lenovo Chromebook N22, $180 With 4GB of RAM and an IPS touchscreen, the Lenovo N22 is a little more advanced than your average Chromebook. Today only though, you’ll only have to pay the bargain basement price of $180. And yes, it will run Android apps. $100 iTunes Gift Card, $85 iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. TaoTronics Portable Garment Steamer, $15 Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $15, why not? It’s even small enough to pack away in your suitcase. TriggerPoint NANO Foot Roller, $13 | TriggerPoint CORE Solid Foam Roller, $17 TriggerPoint makes the most popular foam rollers out there, and two different models are on sale today: One for your feet (in two different densities), and one for the rest of you. Fitbit Flex 2, $80 | Preorder Fitbit Charge 2, $130 If you missed out on Fitbit’s Black Friday discounts, Amazon’s taking $20 off two of their most popular new trackers. The Fitbit Flex 2 improves on its predecessor with water resistance, swim tracking, colored LEDs, and a smaller design. And for my money, it’s the most attractive fitness tracker I’ve ever seen. Advertisement Sponsored Meanwhile, the Charge 2 adds connected GPS (meaning your phone has to be nearby), VO2 max level measuring, and even call & text alerts from your phone.These deals aren’t as good as we saw last month, but if you need a little extra help with your new year’s resolutions, they’re pretty solid. Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary 18-Piece Tool Kit, $63 You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and engraving things. And today, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 8050 Micro Rotary tool kit to an all-time low $63.Of course, the kit comes with a standard, battery powered 2-speed Dremel rotary tool, but it also boasts an 18-piece accessory kit to cut, sand, grind, clean, carve, and more. BIC Velocity Bold Ball Pen, 1.6mm, Black, 12ct, $5 People still use pens and paper, who woulda thunk? If you cannot fathom where your pens keep disappearing to and need some replacements, this box of 12 BIC Velocity Bold black ball-point pens is only $5, the lowest it’s ever been. Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1 This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn. TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $16 These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out. Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout. Advertisement Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.Tech$25 Off $100 with Visa Checkout at Best BuyStorageSanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter | $16 | AmazonPNY Attaché 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drives (2-Pack) | $35 | Best BuyPowerTronsmart 4.8A Dual USB Quick Charge 2.0 Wall Charger | $8 | Amazon | Use code DUALWALLAUKEY Power Strip with 4 20W/4A USB Ports & 4 Outlets | $16 | Amazon | Use code WONX4MMAAUKEY 2 Outlets & 4 USB Ports USB Charger | $16 | Amazon | Use code 45298QH8AudioUE BOOM 2 GreenMachine Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof) | $117 | AmazonUE ROLL 2 Volcano Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof) | $68 | AmazonBeats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones | $70 | AmazonInsignia 200W 2.0-Ch. Stereo Receiver | $80 | Best BuyVicTsing Shower Speaker with Suction Cup | $15 | Amazon | Use code VJO25UDKHome TheaterInsignia 55-Inch LED - 1080p - HDTV | $280 | Best BuyPictek Indoor Amplified HDTV Antenna 50 Miles | $14 | Amazon | Use code BOS8P7DIWestinghouse 50-INch LED - 1080p - HDTV | $230 | Best BuyPolk Audio Magni-Fi Soundbar with Wireless Active Subwoofer | $249 | AmazonSony HTXT2 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth | $148 | AmazonComputers & AccessoriesLenovo 11.6" Chromebook | $140 | mehLogitech MK270 Full-Size Wireless Keyboard and Compact Mouse Combo | $13 | StaplesDell Inspiron 13 5000 2 in 1 Laptop 13.3 Full HD Touchscreen Intel Core i5 4GB Memory 128GB SSD | $400 | Office DepotMobile DevicesRAVPower FileHub Plus | $30 | Amazon | Use code SUG87OE8Flic: The Wireless Smart Button, Black | $30 | AmazonHuawei Google Nexus 6P H1511 64GB Smartphone | $470 | Bhphotovideo$100 iTunes Gift Card | $85 | Staples$50 iTunes Gift Card | $43 | StaplesApple Watch Charging Stand With 3 USB Ports | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KFA3VH6XInateck iPhone 7 Case | $4 | Amazon | Use code QXFGALCTiPhone 7 Plus Case | $4 | Amazon | Use code UMYVAK4BCymas Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kits 58 in 1 with 54 Bits, Electronic Repair Tool Kit for PC | $12 | Amazon | Use code WFF9RV9XPhotographyDJI Phantom 3 Advanced Quadcopter Drone Bundle with Extra Battery | $799 | AmazonZookki Accessories Kit for GoPro Hero | $9 | Amazon | Use Code 8CHXNL6NHomeAcuRite Wireless Weather and Intelli-Time Clock Station | $10 | WalmartiPower 24 Hour Heavy Duty Plug-in Mechanical Timer Grounded Analog Timer | $8 | AmazonNetgear Arlo VMC3040 Q-1080P HD Wired Security Camera with Audio and Cloud Storage | $140 | AmazonFurHaven Pet Reversible Water-Resistant Furniture Protector | $27 | AmazonPrismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencils, 150-Count | $87 | AmazonDr.meter Backlit Digital Hanging Luggage Scale | $7 | Amazon | Use code LOBDCI7ULawn Sprinkler, KMASHI Garden Sprinkler Three Arm Water Sprinkler | $10 | Amazon | Use code JK4ZOLUZTaoTronics Light Bulbs, 60 Watt Equivalent - Pack of 6 | $11 | Amazon | Use code HL63ISTMKitchenHappy Belly Fairtrade Coffee | $6 | AmazonPizzacraft PizzaQue PC6500 Outdoor Pizza Oven | $112 | AmazonCymas French Press Coffee Maker, 34oz 8 Cups Coffee Tea Press Pot with Stainless Steel | $10 | Amazon | Use code JX539LH3Tools & AutoWagner 0417005 Control Spray HVLP Sprayer | $34 | AmazonVANTRUE Upgraded N1 Mini Full HD 1080P 156° Viewing Angle Dash Cam | $57 | Amazon | Use code 62P3BYRRVantrue X2 2.5K Super HD 1440P 170° Wide Angle Dash Cam | $120 | Amazon | Use code KP3ZHQFASuaoki K12 8000mAh 300A Peak Jump Starter Power Bank Battery Booster with Built-in Flashlight | $28 | Amazon | Use Code YKJ38PYFOhuhu Car SUV Trunk Organizer Cargo Storage Container, Collapsable Construction | $12 | Amazon | Use code OHUA1BOXLifestyleApparelOakley Frogskins Polarized Sunglasses | $40 | 6pmFitnessBlack Mountain Products Resistance Band Set with Door Anchor, Ankle Strap, Exercise Chart, and Resistance Band Carrying Case | $20 | AmazonPerfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull Up Bar and Portable Gym System | $30 | AmazonPerfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite | $25 | AmazonPerfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro | $25 | AmazonOptimum Nutrition Products are On Sale | AmazonEtekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale with Extra Large Display, 440 Pounds | $20 | Amazon | Use code A825PTGDEtekcity Bluetooth Digital Smart Body Fat Weight Scale with 4.3 inch Large Display, 400 pounds | $40 | Amazon | Use code 26D3ZQU2MediaMovies & TVLost in Space: The Complete Series | $50 | AmazonMad Men: The Complete Collection | $100 | Best BuyMiss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children | $13 | AmazonMr. Deeds Goes To Town (80th Anniversary Edition) | $14 | AmazonBooksThe Merry Adventures of Robin Hood Audible | $4 | AmazonGamingPeripheralsXbox Controller + Cable for Windows | $50 | AmazonAULA Extended Non-slip Rubber Base Textured Weave Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Pad, Blue, XXX Large, 27.6x12x0.12 inches | $6 | AmazonMpow Gaming Headset, Over Ear USB Wired PC Gaming Headphone with Mic Noise Isolating & LED Light | $23 | Amazon | Use code F67JE57XPCOrcs Must Die! 2 | $4 | SteamMiddle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Bundle | $5 | BundlestarsPlayStation 4World of Final Fantasy Limited Edition | $40 | AmazonUncharted 4: A Thief's End | $34 | AmazonXbox OneXbox Controller + Cable for Windows | $50 | Amazon3DSHyrule Warriors: Legends | $25 | AmazonThe Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D | $30 | AmazonVitaZero Time Dilemma Vita | $27 | Amazon