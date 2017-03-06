Three of your favorite Anker products, discounted pillows, and $50 off a Petcube lead off Monday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Anker makes your favorite charging cables, USB battery packs, and USB charging hubs, and one of each has a larger-than-usual discount in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The Powerline+ Lightning cable is 6' long and features a nylon-braided exterior and kevlar-reinforced wiring, while both the PowerPort Speed and PowerCore Speed include Quick Charge 3.0 support for compatible devices. Just note that these prices are only available today, and they will likely sell out early.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

h/t Josh

I don’t think anyone needs a Monoprice 41x digital microscope egg, but judging from the video above, I’m sure it provides $15 worth of entertainment.

iClever Bluetooth Keyboard, $24 with code JKL4GH9Q

There are times where you don’t want to lug around a laptop, but still want to get some actual work done on your phone or tablet. This folding Bluetooth keyboard gives you a full-sized typing experience and an ergonomic layout for banging out emails on any device you own, and it can be yours for $24 today with code JKL4GH9Q.

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for a long power outage, it’s easier than ever to charge your phone with the power of the sun, and you can pick from two solar-powered USB charging gadgets for $35 each today.



The 14W panel includes two USB ports for charging your phones and tablets, while the 20,000mAh battery pack actually has a small solar panel built into the side, allowing it to trickle charge itself throughout the day.

Anker has continued its inexorable march towards producing anything that includes a battery with the gargantuan PowerHouse electric “generator,” and you can save $100 on yours for a limited time.



I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the PowerHouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but for a limited time, it’s down to $400, matching its all-time low.

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $179. Must log in to see price.

We posted Sony’s noise-cancelling h.EAR Bluetooth headphones for $195 last week, which was an all-time low at the time, but BuyDig just raised the bar with a $179 deal.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $179's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount.

If your phone case has seen better days, Speck’s taking 25% off their entire site, with the exception of Presidio and SmartShell cases, and Whoosh! screen cleaner. They make cases for just about every device imaginable, so there’s no excuse not to use protection.

If you still don’t own a Kindle, three different models are $20 off right now. That’s not exactly a rare occurrence, but with this weather, it’s a great time to head outside and squeeze in some reading.

If your home or apartment allows it, there’s simply no reason not to wall-mount your TV when AmazonBasics turns out mounts for this cheap. The $17 model can support TVs up to 80" and tilt up and down, but I’d recommend spending $5 more for the version with full articulation, if your TV is 55" or less.

Mpow Lightning Cable, $5 with code WQSZMQNW | 2-Pack, $10 with code YD22NZFS

Apple still sells Lightning cables for $19, which is pretty hilarious. Get one from Mpow for $5 today, or two for $10. Just be sure to not the promo codes.

Kohree Bias Light, $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB Bias Light, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



For a limited time, you can get either a white strip or an RGB model for the same $10 price. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Top Home Deals

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it really starts with the pillow. You’ve probably had yours way too long and it’s time to replace that sucker. Amazon’s Gold Box is (down alternative) filled with 2- and 4-pack pillow sets for great prices. But don’t sleep on this deal, because it’s gone at the end of the day.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $30 after $5 coupon

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but want something that won’t cover your other outlet? This TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is your answer, and it’s down to its best price ever after you clip the $5 coupon.

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat, and you can make it yourself with the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator for $170, or about $30 less than usual.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

We’ve seen this model for less, especially around Black Friday, but $170 is about as low as it’s been dipping this year. So go ahead, treat yourself.

If you’ve come home after work to one too many destroyed pillows or overturned trashcans, this ingenious little gadget can help you keep an eye on your pets from anywhere.

Petcube Play is a Wi-Fi camera (1080p now and with night vision, rather than the old version’s 720p), intercom system, and laser toy all wrapped into one sleek package, and Amazon is selling it today for $149, an all-time low. The video above does a better job of explaining this thing than I ever could, and if you own a pet and spend a lot of time away from home, it certainly seems like it could be a great investment.

Dremel’s coming out with a painting kit, for some reason, and if you preorder now, you can get a bonus $10 Amazon gift card.



The Dremel Hatch Project Kit doesn’t require a Dremel at all, it’s basically a wooden canvass and step-by-step instructions to create a piece of art. You can choose from 80 different skyline templates, or just paint whatever you want. Just add this $10 gift card to your cart along with the kit, and you’ll get a $10 discount automatically.

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $9 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is insanely cheap.

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $26. We’ve seen it as low as $22 in the past, but this is the best price Amazon’s listed this year.



Could you do the same thing with smart bulbs? Sure. But this a lot cheaper, and it also won’t be part in a botnet that destroys the internet.

Planning on a DIY kind of spring? Well Amazon is marking down a ton of tools. Here’s a list of the best deals happening for the month of March:



MaidMAX Foldable Trunk Organizer, $10 with code 5LZOPZED

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $10 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code 5LZOPZED at checkout to save $6.

If your car’s wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon’s running a new promotion on ACDelco wiper blades for a limited time. Add any wiper version (shipped and sold by Amazon) to your cart and automatically save $3.



Note: These all seem to be individual blades, but you get a $3 on each one, so when you buy two, you save $6.

Top Lifestyle Deals

BOGO sale on clearance items at American Eagle and Aerie | 10-for-$30 Aerie underwear with code GETCHEEKY

American Eagle (and Aerie) have always been a good destination to find simple basics that will last, and denim that isn’t pretentious. Pick up both things (and more) during their BOGO sale on clearance items. Plus, onto of the BOGO, Aerie is giving you 10-for-$30 undies with the code GETCHEEKY, including Sunnie and Shine styles.

MelodySusie Portable Nail Fan, $8 with code 9SXRFB8W

You know that Internet saying “I’m only helpless when my nails are drying”? Well, this $8 nail fan will take that waiting time out of the picture. Use the code 9SXRFB8W at checkout and no longer worry about smudging your nails even when you think they’re definitely dry (they never are).

https://www.amazon.com/MelodySusie-Portable-Drying-Regular-Polish/dp/B006G5JSSI/?th=1&kinja_promocode=9SXRFB8W&kinja_price=8

Withings Body, $75 after 25% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $75 (after you clip the 25% coupon on the page) is within about $7 of the best deal we’ve seen, and the best price of the year.





Columbia: 60% off select styles with code COLMAR17

The best time to save on winter apparel is at the end of winter, and Columbia’s taking a whopping 60% off over a dozen select styles, while supplies last (which won’t be long). Just use code COLMAR17 at checkout to see the discount.

The ice caps are melting and migrating birds are confused, but it’s basically spring already, so why go lay in a hammock in March? $18 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners, two S hooks, and tree straps for free when you add both to your cart and use the code ZFCOJ255. All you need now is a park.

Note: You’ll need to add both things for the promo code to work.

Top Media Deals

Suffice it to say, ESPN’s Oscar-winning, 7+ hour documentary on O.J. Simpson is the definitive work on the subject, and the theatrical edition Blu-ray can be yours for just $12 today, an all-time low.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Building an all-digital game collection is usually an expensive proposition, but four popular game downloads are deeply discounted on Xbox One right now.

The new Hitman game took a risk by going episodic, but it paid off in a big way, and you can get a boxed copy of the entire first season (a Steelbook, no less!) for $40 today, one of the best prices ever.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $48 with Amazon Prime

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is quickly becoming the game to have and right now, if you have Amazon Prime, you can knock off $12 a physical copy for the Switch. Better grab it while it’s still in stock.

With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Amazon is letting Prime Members take 20% off all Breath of the Wild amiibos.

