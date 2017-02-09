Thanks for your feedback on the format tweak yesterday! Going forward, our highlighted deals will be organized by section (Tech, Home, Lifestyle, Media, Gaming) at the top of the post, and the list of additional deals will stay grouped together at the bottom. Let us know what you think!

Top Tech Deals

Kuman Arduino Starter Kit, $30 with code OW78OUCM

Lifehacker has posted more Arduino projects than Trump has tweets, and Amazon’s selling starter kits for $30 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



This beginner-friendly set includes 44 components to get you started, including cool stuff like vibration and temperature sensors, a small screen, and a PDF to get you started with the basics. Just be sure to use promo code OW78OUCM at checkout to save $10.

GIF Refurb Samsung Gear S2, $100

Samsung’s Gear S2 is one of the best looking wearables on the market, and that rotating bezel is a stroke of genius. If you don’t mind a refurb, Amazon’s selling them today for $100, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 15% or even 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $90 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $70 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

Tronsmart Titan 5-Port QC 2.0 Charger, $20 with code TITANUSB

Lots of multi-port USB charging hubs have one Quick Charge port, plus however many standard USB ports, which is okay, if you’re fine with settling. But this Tronsmart hub goes all out with five, count ‘em five, Quick Charge 2.0 ports, totaling a whopping 90W of output. Yeah, that’s the good stuff.

J and L Bluetooth Headphones, $10 with code Q73GWW55

Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are not hard to find, but $10 is basically unheard of. Even if you have a pair already, it wouldn’t hurt to get an extra to keep in your gym bag or luggage.

I’m not sure that Anker products would really make the best Valentine’s Day gifts, but that’s not going to stop them from offering a ton of discounts and promo codes.

There are too many deals to list here, but we have them all broken out on this post. You’ll find our readers’ favorite charging cables, battery packs, and Bluetooth headphones, the most popular string lights we’ve ever listed, and a lot more. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.



These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out here.

Top Home Deals

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and two different models are on sale today.



The cheaper LC40 model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which is cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (1300 lumens vs. 400), IP67 rated (meaning you can use it submerged in shallow water) and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port for charging. Basically, it’s the only flashlight you need. $48 is $12 less than usual, and within $2 of the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Ninja’s high-end coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick one up for $122 today, easily the best price we’ve seen on the model with a thermal carafe.



The headlining feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which automatically adjusts the water level based on the brew size and type you select, but you’ll also get a permanent filter, milk frother and tumbler in the box. Just note that this deal is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

I’m not sure when desk lamps started getting so pretty, but I’m okay with it. We’ve got two different models on sale today for $23 or less, either of which would be a great choice.



The $23 TaoTronics lamp includes four different color temperatures, which can boost your productivity during the day, and help you wind down in the evening. The $20 Aukey model only has one temperature, but it can run off a battery, and folds down small enough to fit in your pocket.

Silicone grill gloves, $8 with code ERKPPP8A

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $8, why not?

You know those fancy, expensive kitchens that have their own wine fridges? Turns out, you can get your own 8 bottle countertop model for just $70. It’ll actually probably cost more than that to fill it with wine.

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Today only, Amazon’s marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $149-$349, with queens checking in at $229. Those are the best prices we’ve seen outside of a Gold Box deal last year.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.5 star review average from over 4,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

Like the idea of a Belkin WeMo Switch, but want something that won’t cover your other outlet? This TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is your answer, and its down to its best price ever.



Just like a WeMo switch, TP-Link’s Smart Plug Mini will let you turn appliances on and off from your smartphone, and set schedules to toggle them automatically. The only major feature it’s lacking is IFTTT support, but it will integrate with an Amazon Echo for voice control.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $6 with code W7RSUDR2

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $6 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code W7RSUDR2 at checkout to get the deal.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal.

It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%.

Philips HF3500 Wake-Up Light, $50 after $20 coupon

While there is a Vansky wake-up light on sale for $36 today, if you’d prefer a name-brand model, the Philips HF3500 is on sale for $50 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to clip the $20 coupon, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you just can’t start your day without a Starbucks Doubleshot or Frapp, several different flavors are 20% off on Amazon right now. Just pick the drinks you want, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.



It’ll be barbecue season before you know it, and you can be prepared with this 280 sq. inch Char-Broil gas grill for $74, complete with free shipping. If you’re looking for bells and whistles, this isn’t the grill for you, but it’s about $25-$50 less than you’d find it elsewhere, and it’ll work just fine for the occasional cookout.

Aukey Dash Cam, $55 with code AUKDASHC

We’ll probably be a Russian colony soon, so you might as well start assimilating to the culture by buying a dash cam. This one from Aukey includes a 1080p Sony sensor and 170 degree field of view, two different mounting options, and capacitors that are rated to work in temperatures from -4°F to 149°F.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare 36 Rolls, $17 with Subscribe & Save and $2 coupon

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare is one of your three favorite toilet papers, and Amazon is selling 36 rolls for $17 today when you clip the $2 coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and you can cancel the subscription after your first delivery.

Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S

You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up $100+ worth of new spring items and get 25% off your entire order with the code SPRING25. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Oak Leaf Double Edge Safety Razor, $8 with code JR5PIP2V

Safety razors require more skill and patience than typical razors, but will get you a better shave when used correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, especially when you can get a handle for just $8.



While you’re at it, pick up this chrome razor stand for $9. It also has a hook for your shaving brush.

Want an idea of just how affordable this is? Here’s 100 blades for $11.

Sport-Brella has long been one of our readers’ favorite beach accessories, but this pop-up tent serves the same purpose for just $18.



The iCorer pop-up cabana unfolds and collapses in just seconds, no assembly required. And it’s windy, you also get six metal stakes, and two sand bags to keep it anchored. It’s definitely not as spacious as the Sport-Brella, but it can still provide a couple of people a bit of relief from the sun.



Fitbit Zip, $40 in either Charcoal or Magenta

Fitness trackers can help you ward off weight gain, but if you don’t want to commit to wearing a bracelet every day, the clip-on Fitbit Zip is a great alternative.



The Fitbit Zip is about as basic as smartphone-era fitness trackers come. It will track your steps, distance, and calories burned, and sync the data to your phone. That’s basically it. But if that limited feature set is all you need out of a fitness tracker, it’s tough to beat a dollar away from its lowest price.

Gonex 550 Paracord Survival Bracelet, $5 with code SSAYPWXH

Before you head out on your next long hike or camping trip, you might as well pick up this $5 survival “grenade.” Unwrap the nine feet of 550 pound paracord, and inside you’ll find tin foil, tinder, a flint rod, a knife, and even fishing equipment to help you live off the land.

Today marks John Williams’ 85th birthday, and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from the movies he scored (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 70% off. Star Wars and Harry Potter are at the forefront, but there is tons of other merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Update: The double flowers promo is over, but you can still get an extra 20% off with code VDay20. Thanks, Ethyn!



The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free. Just choose the Deluxe size of select Valentine’s Day bouquets, use the code 2XLOVE at check out and get it for the price of the Original size.

Top Media Deals

Kubo and the Two Strings has everything a perfect family movie could need: beautiful animation, anthropomorphic animals, and a feisty, young main character that has to save the day. And for $12, it’s something that should be on your Blu-ray shelf.



If your movie theater of choice is run by AMC, there’s no reason not to buy this $30 gift card for $25. That’s an extra $5 you can spend on popcorn, which might even get you a small in certain cities.

Top Gaming Deals

$100 Xbox Live Gift Card, $90 with code GIFT10

Whether you prefer to buy your games digitally, or just want to buy the occasional DLC, there’s no good reason for Xbox One owners to miss this deal. For a limited time, a $100 Xbox Live gift card will only set you back $90 when you buy it from Dell with promo code GIFT10.



Unlike most of the card and board games in your game cabinet, The Grizzled is cooperative, meaning everyone’s either going to win or lose together.



Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $15, but it could sell out at any time, so don’t let the other buys outflank you.

They PlayStation 4 Pro doesn’t usually come bundled with any games, but for a limited time, you can get a free copy of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided when you purchase yours through Newegg’s eBay storefront.



The next PS4 firmware update, in addition to adding external hard drive support, will unlock Boost Mode on the Pro for PS4 games that haven’t been specifically optimized for the hardware, which should result in higher frame rates and shorter load times.

Star Wars has a long and storied history with video game tie-ins, and a whole bunch of the best (and several of the not-best) PC titles are included in the latest Humble Bundle.



There’s definitely some filler here, but Knights of the Old Republic is a great inclusion in the base tier, while Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and the Empire at War RTS series are also highlights. Just remember that certain titles only unlock when you hit minimum donation thresholds, and that a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $45 today courtesy of Groupon.

