Anker’s Easter sale, a trimmer to give yourself a haircut, and Philips’ Wake-Up lights lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Logitech K780, $60

Logitech’s K780 keyboard can connect to essentially any modern computing device over either Bluetooth or with a USB wireless dongle, including smartphones, tablets, home theater PCs, game consoles and smart TVs as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same could be said for a lot of wireless keyboards though, so what’s so great about this one? The K780 can stay paired to three devices at once, and switch between them at the touch of a button, so you won’t have to go through a cumbersome pairing process every time you want to switch from controlling your smart TV to your Xbox One. It’ll also run for up to two years on a pair of included AAA batteries, and even has a stand built right in for phones and tablets.

$60's the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so you never need to type in your Netflix password with a joystick ever again.

Anker’s eclectic Easter sale includes the newest version of your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, a pocket-sized speaker, a massive Quick Charge 3.0 battery pack, and more. Check out all of the deals below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code AUKEHUB1

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

For a more traditional power strip, try this model, which includes four AC outlets and four USBs, plus a 5' extension cable.

TaoTronics Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $40 with code CMQUQAAU

TaoTronics makes a lot of popular Bluetooth earbuds, but their new wireless over-ears are also a great deal at $40. The best part is that if their 20 hour battery ever dies (unlikely), you can plug them in with an included 3.5mm cable, and enjoy them just like regular headphones.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $12

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. We had it for $10 at launch, but otherwise, today’s $12 price is the best we’ve seen.

Top Home Deals

Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.

Philips HF3510, $90 | Philips HF3500, $50

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, two of Philips’ most popular models are on sale right now.

Update: The more expensive model has sold out.

The Philips HF3500 has been down to $50 for a few days now, almost $20 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen in months. But the higher-end HF3510 just joined the party with a $90 sale, matching the best deal Amazon’s offered in years. Compared to the 3500, the 3510 adds “natural” wake-up sounds, FM radio, more brightness settings, dusk simulation to help you wind down at night, and more.

Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers, $15

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.

Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

Free shipping with five select items | $5 off $25 in Easter candy

If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.

First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.

OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Invicta Gold Box

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than a smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up a Invicta watch for as low as $32. Amazon’s Gold Box has your pick of faces and bracelets (stainless steel or leather), with all of them coming in under $53. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $46 after $10 in-cart discount

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.

For $46 (after a $10 off $50 promotion Amazon’s running), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the $10 discount until checkout.

Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer, $549

Stand-up inflatable paddle boards are never cheap, but this highly rated Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer is down to an all-time low price on Amazon, today only. That comes with the board, an adjustable paddle, and an air pump; everything you need to hit the water. And since it’s inflatable, you can stuff it into your trunk or an overhead bin, and head towards the nearest warm beach.

25% off online only styles with code EXCLUSIVE25

Aerie styles pop up in American Eagle stores a lot, but their online shop is much, much bigger. While that may seem annoying, it sometimes has its advantages, like when they take 25% off online only styles, including ones already marked down. Grab swimwear, bras, bralettes, tops, and everything in between from Aerie for 25% off with the code EXCLUSIVE25.

Advertisement

Sponsored

FYI: It doesn’t work on clearance items or undies, which is a bummer, but there is a ton of really great swimwear and such that’s included.

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $68 with 30% off coupon

If you’re keeping a close eye on your blood pressure, and want to track trends over time, this Bluetooth Withings monitor makes it as easy as opening an app on your smartphone.

Each time the monitor gets a reading from your upper arm, it’ll automatically transmit the data to your iPhone or Android device, and put it on a chart so you can track your trends. Right now, clip the 30% off coupon and get one for $68, a $1 away from an all-time low.

Enkeeo Digital Hand Grip Strengthener, $6

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.

Top Media Deals

Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian, $6

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray.

Top Gaming Deals

Nerf Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster, $20 | Also available in red.

Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for $20, an all-time low by about $8. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that.

TOTMC Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, $14

It can’t teleport you around the world or summon a horse, but this ceramic Ocarina really can make music, and it even comes with a textbook to help you learn the notes and a neck strap for portability.

For Honor, $35 - PS4 | XB1

For Honor isn’t even two months old yet, but you can already become a knight, Viking, or Samurai warrior for $35, courtesy of today’s Amazon Gold Box. Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Switch Pro Controller, $69

This isn’t technically a deal (unless you consider a $1 discount to $69 nice), but the Switch Pro Controller is in stock on Amazon, which is a minor miracle given Nintendo’s recent history.

Exploding Kittens, $17

You know the guy that writes The Oatmeal webcomics? He made a card game, and it became the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, as measured by number of individual backers. If you weren’t one of them though, Amazon’s taking $3 off today.

Logitech G300s, $20

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen. Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

THQ Nordic Humble Bundle

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PS4.

Advertisement

15 PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including several Darksiders games and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything, but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Wii U

3DS

Toys