Update: The more expensive model has sold out.

The Philips HF3500 has been down to $50 for a few days now, almost $20 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen in months. But the higher-end HF3510 just joined the party with a $90 sale , matching the best deal Amazon’s offered in years. Compared to the 3500, the 3510 adds “natural” wake-up sounds, FM radio, more brightness settings, dusk simulation to help you wind down at night, and more.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Magnetic 54-Bit Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code J7VCW7IL

This 54-piece screwdriver set is marketed as a laptop repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits, it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $11 after Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.



First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

Top Lifestyle Deals

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than a smartwatch, any day. Today only, pick up a Invicta watch for as low as $32. Amazon’s Gold Box has your pick of faces and bracelets (stainless steel or leather), with all of them coming in under $53. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $46 after $10 in-cart discount

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For $46 (after a $10 off $50 promotion Amazon’s running), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the $10 discount until checkout.

Stand-up inflatable paddle boards are never cheap, but this highly rated Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer is down to an all-time low price on Amazon, today only. That comes with the board, an adjustable paddle, and an air pump; everything you need to hit the water. And since it’s inflatable, you can stuff it into your trunk or an overhead bin, and head towards the nearest warm beach.

25% off online only styles with code EXCLUSIVE25

Aerie styles pop up in American Eagle stores a lot, but their online shop is much, much bigger. While that may seem annoying, it sometimes has its advantages, like when they take 25% off online only styles, including ones already marked down. Grab swimwear, bras, bralettes, tops, and everything in between from Aerie for 25% off with the code EXCLUSIVE25.



FYI: It doesn’t work on clearance items or undies, which is a bummer, but there is a ton of really great swimwear and such that’s included.

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $68 with 30% off coupon

If you’re keeping a close eye on your blood pressure, and want to track trends over time, this Bluetooth Withings monitor makes it as easy as opening an app on your smartphone.



Each time the monitor gets a reading from your upper arm, it’ll automatically transmit the data to your iPhone or Android device, and put it on a chart so you can track your trends. Right now, clip the 30% off coupon and get one for $68, a $1 away from an all-time low.

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.

Top Media Deals

Blessed are the cheesemakers, but you don’t need much cheddar to buy Monty Pyton’s Life of Brian on Blu-ray.

Top Gaming Deals

Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for $20, an all-time low by about $8. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that.

It can’t teleport you around the world or summon a horse, but this ceramic Ocarina really can make music, and it even comes with a textbook to help you learn the notes and a neck strap for portability.

For Honor, $35 - PS4 | XB1

For Honor isn’t even two months old yet, but you can already become a knight, Viking, or Samurai warrior for $35, courtesy of today’s Amazon Gold Box. Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.