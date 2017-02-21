Anker charging gear, KitchenAid attachments, and Makita tools lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Your favorite charging cables now come in adorable (and untangle-able) 4" sizes, and you can save a few bucks on the 2-pack of your choice today. Just be sure to note the promo codes.



Update: The codes have expired on the short charging cables, but you can still buy them at full price. The other deals below should still be valid.

It should go without saying that these are basically designed to be used on the go with a USB battery pack, and several of Anker’s are also on sale today.

More Anker Deals:

1-Year Amazon Cloud Drive, $48 with code WINTERPRINTS

Here’s a straightforward deal for you: Give Amazon $48, and they’ll store all your crap in the cloud for a year. That’s 20% less than usual, and a bargain compared to Dropbox or Google Drive. Just use promo code WINTERPRINTS at checkout to get the deal.

Refurb Surface Pro 3, $340-$650

The Surface Pro 3 is a few years old at this point, but it’s still a complete Windows PC in tablet form, which is kind of amazing. If you’ve been on the fence about trying one out, you can get one for as little as $340, today only.



This is a refurb sale, but the prices can’t be beat. Options range from $340 for a 64GB Core i3 model, and range up to $650 for a Core i7 model with a whopping 512GB of storage. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Aukey Surge Protector, $29 with code AUKEY43W

Holy moly, this surge protector has everything. You get eight AC outlets, five 2.4A USB ports, and even a Quick Charge 3.0 port. I can’t imagine a better combination to power your desk.

Refurb Mohu 60 Mile HDTV Antenna, $72 with code LOVEFREETV

Leaf-style HDTV antennas are awesome if you live near broadcast towers, but they won’t get the job done for anyone living relatively far outside the city.



Luckily, Mohu (of Mohu Leaf fame) makes a 60-mile digital antenna that’s designed to be mounted in your attic or on your roof, and you can score a refurb for an all-time low $72 today. Just use promo code LOVEFREETV at checkout to get the deal.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds, $18 with code AFQ47AFN

4.1 stars, 5600 reviews, $18. It’s time to go wireless.

KMASHI Outlet Timer, $13 with code 92JQQKL2

You don’t necessarily need to buy a smart outlet switch to schedule your lights or other appliances; this Kmashi timer can set three on/off intervals every day for just $10. The obvious use case here is to make your home looks occupied while you’re on vacation, but it could also control sprinkler systems, air conditioners, slow cookers, or basically anything else with a mechanical power switch and an AC plug.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.4 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

Sony’s MDRV6 Studio Monitor Headphones are some of the oldest (25 years old!) still-relevant headphones on the market, and have always been one of the best values in the space. In fact, they were one of our readers’ five favorite headphones period in a Kinja Co-Op earlier this month.



If you’re in the market, Amazon’s marked the MDRV6 down to $78 today, which is about as low as they get these days.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.3 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today, or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Top Home Deals

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low.

Makita’s XT218 hammer drill-driver/impact driver combo kit sells for $298 on its own, but today only, Amazon’s blowing it out for $220, plus a bonus drill bit set and bit holder, which would normally cost about $10 extra. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

KitchenAids are good for more than just mixing doughs: The accessory port on the front can drive a huge variety of extra gadgets, and two of the most popular are on sale today.



The food processor attachment is exactly what it sounds like, and includes multiple slicing discs for different types of food.

The $24 food grinder attachment can create ground meat for burgers and meat loaf, grate hard cheese without any effort, and a lot more. If you own a KitchenAid, there’s no reason not to buy this.

Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.

Here are a handful of the included buttons, but click here to see the rest.

Halter Preassembled Sit-Stand Desk Riser, $148 with code 4EMPKRKJ

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $148 with code 4EMPKRKJ, or over $100 off.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.



I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

I remember when desk lamps were literally that: Just lamps. This model from OxyLED though packs in two USB charging ports, six brightness levels, and two color temperatures (one for working, one for relaxing), all for $35.

4-Pack OxyLED N01 Night Lights, $18 with code OXYLDN01

This 4-pack of night lights is a fine deal and all, but mostly I just wanted to share the product photo above.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for $9. Unlike last week’s sale, this set doesn’t include a remote, but it’s also a few bucks cheaper, and is a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating.



Vacuuming is objectively the worst chore, but with the right tools, it can be a little less miserable.



Eufy (Anker’s home brand) makes a cordless 2-in-1 model that can switch between a stick vacuum and a hand vac at the push of a button, no power cord required. And because it’s from Anker, the lithium-ion battery lasts for 24 minutes at full power, or an hour in eco mode, which should be long enough for even the largest houses. For a limited time, use promo code OISGH5TP to get the black model for $90.

When it comes to spills and other wet messes though, you’ll want a Shop-Vac, and this 5-gallon model is also marked down to $49 today, an all-time low. You don’t need one of these things until you really, really need one of these things.

6-Pack Ohuhu Magic Hangers, $8 with code P6CG6BNB | 12-Pack, $13 with code P6CG6BNB

Don’t have enough space in your closet? These “magic” hangers let you hold six articles of clothing in the space of one.

A whole bunch of you have bought Anova’s excellent sous-vide circulators over the past few years, but today, you can get Instant Pot’s new take on the product category for $89, an all-time low.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous-vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longish period of time, resulting in meat that is heated all the way through to a very precise temperature. It sounds weird, but trust me when I say that it works like magic.

The Instant Pot circulator doesn’t actually require an Instant Pot to function, and won’t integrate with one in any special way either; it simply clamps to the side of any pot just like the Anova. It also lacks the Anova’s wireless connectivity, which is mostly useless on the Bluetooth model, but is somewhat helpful on the more expensive Wi-Fi version.

That said, if you’ve been meaning to buy one of these things, $89 is a great price for a gadget that will completely change the way you cook.

Waterproof mattress covers are a must for anyone with pets, kids, night sweats, incontinence, allergies...really, you should just get one, particularly if you have a foam mattress. This AmazonBasics model has never been cheaper, and you can choose from any size.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Stock up on any outerwear you could need from Moosejaw during this sale. Take up to 50% off jackets for all different climates and activities from brands like The North Face, Canada Good, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Plus, they’re already separated by size, so you don’t need to go hunting (unless, you know, you actually hunt).

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6 with 15% off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

Top Media Deals

The Fast & Furious franchise is getting another box set, this time with a bonus disc, lenticular packaging, and space for The Fate of the Furious once it comes out. Preorders were selling for $100 until recently, when Amazon dropped it to $60. And if you order now, and the price drops any further, you’ll automatically get the best available price once it ships.

Top Gaming Deals

Whether you’re a competitive gamer, or just want to be more productive at work, these popular gaming mice are the right tools for the job, and both are on sale today.



Catan is one of those games that everyone should have on their shelves, and Amazon’s marked it down to $30 today. That’s within about a buck of the lowest price Amazon’s ever listed, and a great way to spend family time. Unfortunately, they won’t trade it to you for two wheats; I asked.

$30 Catan 5th Edition 10397 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

If you were waiting for a good discount to dive back into the world of XCOM, Amazon’s offering the Deluxe Edition of XCOM 2 for an all-time low $34 today, complete with a reinforcement pack and digital soundtrack. Good luck, Commander.

The latest Humble Bundle is packed with Sid Meier’s Civilization games and DLC packs, if you somehow don’t already own all of them.



Before you ask, no, the bundle doesn’t include Civilization VI, though if you pay more than the average, you’ll get a coupon for 20% off the newest entry in the series, or 25% off the Deluxe Edition in the Humble Store.

It doesn’t come with any bundled extras (other than a copy of Minecraft), but $200 is the best cash price we’ve seen on an Xbox One S to date. I’m one of those dummies that paid $500 for a Day One Xbox One, so I’m gonna go sulk in the corner for a minute.

