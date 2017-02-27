Anker charging gear, Thermos products, and a Dyson vacuum lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value than this ASUS, back on sale for an all-time low $799. This model’s packing a 15.6" display, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics, and even a whopping 512GB SSD. Plus, it looks like a normal laptop for a normal person, with none of the neon lights and weird aggressive angles that plague so much gaming gear.

30% off select items (max $30 discount). Promo code KINJA30. Extra 15% (max $30) for new customers with code TRIPLE15.

Jet’s currently taking 30% off (or $30, whichever’s smaller) a grab bag of electronics with exclusive promo code KINJA30, which makes for some truly spectacular deals.



There’s lots of good stuff here, but most of you will want to make a beeline for the graphics cards. Included in the sale are several GTX 1060, 1070, and yes, even 1080 GPUs that will give your gaming PC a massive boost. KINJA30 will save you $30 on any of them, and if you’re a new Jet customer, code TRIPLE15 will save you another 15% on top of that (again, up to $30). If you’ve got a tax refund burning a hole in your pocket, I’d call this a sign.

There are dozens of other products here that will work with the codes, including camera lenses, Bluetooth speakers, smartphones, and even Intel processors, so even if you already own a screaming-fast GPU, you should take a look at the full selection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Note: You must spend at least $35 for KINJA30 to work, but that shouldn’t be an issue.

Anker, purveyor of your favorite USB battery packs, charging hubs, charging cables, and more, is running another great batch of weekly deals. There are too many deals to list them all here, but head over to this post to see them all.

Orico 2.5" Hard Drive Enclosure, $8 with code UNZE5TO6

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, or you just want to build your own external drive from scratch, this $8, 2.5" enclosure is one of the most affordable we’ve ever seen.

Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Headphones, $20 with code 9Z3RK7YU

Mpow’s Swift Bluetooth headphones dominated the early years of Bluetooth earbuds, and the company’s ergonomic Cheetah line looks like a great sequel. If you want to try out a pair, promo code 9Z3RK7YU will knock them down to $20.



Note that this is actually the second generation of Cheetah earbuds; Mpow claims to have improved their water resistance this time around, making them perfect for exercise.



Normally, I’m a proponent of buying a separate router and modem, so that you can upgrade either one without replacing both. But it’s tough to find fault with a $91 device that combines an AC1200 router and a DOCSIS 3.0 modem. That’s an all-time low, and more than $30 less than usual.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 128GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $37. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.

I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

Top Home Deals

Eufy Lumos A3, $30 with code 6ANK96CA | Eufy Lumos A4, $20 with code KB4PAFSS

Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $20 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).



Both lamps include four different lighting temperatures, which can help you be more productive, and five dimming levels. Confusingly, the A3 model is more expensive than the A4, the main difference being a built-in Anker PowerIQ USB charging port. We don’t know how long it will be until the lights go out on this deal, so note the promo codes below, and lock in your orders.

Today only, Amazon’s deeply discounting a selection of insulated Thermos products that will keep your favorite liquids hot or cold for shockingly long periods of time.



For my money, the best deal here is the can insulator for $8, which will keep a 12 ounce can chilly for up to three hours. YETI sells something like this for about $25, and some other companies offer them for around $10, but this is just as good, for far less money. Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

Refurb Dyson V6 Origin, $200

Get the power, versatility, and customer service of Dyson for $200 today with this Dyson V6 Origin deal, one of your favorite vacuums. It’s a refurb, but you still get all of the original accessories, plus a 6 month warranty.

Aukey Dash Mount, $5 with code AUKCARC5 | With Aluminum Accents, $7 with code AUKCARC5

Vent-mounted magnets have emerged as the most popular method of attaching your smartphone to your dashboard, and two different mounts from Aukey are on sale for just a few bucks today.

The standard mount is down to $5 right now with promo code AUKCARC5, or, for $2 more (with the same code), you can get a version with an aluminum bezel.

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is once again offering the popular Aquarius model for $60. We’ve seen it for less a few times in the past, but this is still a solid deal, and your teeth will thank you.

Amazon makes steak knives now, apparently, and you can get a set of eight for just $17 today. They actually look pretty nice!

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 600 poop bags and two dispensers for $11 (or $10 with Subscribe & Save), there’s no excuse.

An elevated cat is a happy cat, but don’t expect this AmazonBasics cat tree to make them love you.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

Top Lifestyle Deals

25% off any one item with code 888373

Sally Beauty is sort of the unsung hero of the beauty world. It has an incredibly large selection of hair care products, tools, makeup, and skin care. Right now, use the code 888373 and get 25% off any single item (except gift cards, salon equipment, and Beauty Club memberships). Plus, this discount stacks with their other coupons and deals happening as well.

BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Vega plant-based supplements are some of the best things you can put in your body, and Silk is one of the most popular milk alternatives. Right now, spend $60 on select Silk and Vega products and save $10 automatically.

The coupon is good for a select group of Vega and Silk items, but it works on the more popular ones like Vega’s Nutritional Shake (in a bunch of flavors) and Silk soy milk. Just add enough items to hit $60 and you’ll see the $10 discount in your cart.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Vega has a great calorie-to-protein ratio, but the best thing about their shakes is that they aren’t just about protein. Vega’s shakes typically contain six grams of fiber, 3 servings of vegetables, and good amounts of Omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and illusive potassium. It’s like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package.

Top Media Deals

Wipe the bad taste of Fuller House out of your mouth with the complete original series for $50, spread across a whopping 32 discs.

Top Gaming Deals

PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $30 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. That’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday, when it was briefly available for $25.

The most recent Doom game is...exactly what you’d expect it to be, which is mostly a good thing. If it’s been on your wishlist, Amazon’s knocked it down to $20 today for Xbox One, and PS4, matching an all-time low.

$20 Doom - PlayStation 4 2668 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$20 Doom - Xbox One 1582 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Guitar Hero’s heyday has come and gone, but for $20 (complete with a Guitar controller), it might be worth hopping back on the bandwagon.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Wii U

3DS

Phoenix Wright Franchise Sale | Nintendo

Board Games