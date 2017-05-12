Bowflex’s insanely-popular adjustable dumbbells, an Anker audio gear Gold Box, Thermos food jars, and more lead Friday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Anker’s reader-favorite audio products don’t get nearly as many discounts as their iconic USB charging gear, but that changes with today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Inside, you’ll find big savings on two different sets of SoundBuds, a mini speaker that’s about half the size of a soda can, the waterproof SoundCore Sport, and the and the booming SoundCore Sport XL. Like all Gold Box deals though, these prices are only available today, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them sold out early.

RAVPower Filehub, $27 with code V7TAMZKE

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

Grid-It organizers use a criss-crossing arrangement of elastic straps to secure your sundry power cables and gadgets in your bag, and you can pick up a large one for just $7 today, an all-time low. I’ve owned one of these for years, and never leave town without it.

Unfortunately, the above listing is an Add-On item, so if you don’t have anything else you want to buy, here’s a third party alternative for $10, with Prime shipping.

Cowin E-7 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $39 with code AU2KA5OO

You don’t need to sell a kidney to afford noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds; these 4 star-rated Cowin E-7s are just $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code AU2KA5OO.

They might not have the brand recognition of Sony or Bose, but these headphones pack in 30 hours of battery life, the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies, and yes, active noise cancellation that reviewers say works really well.

Anker’s PowerPort line dominated as your favorite USB charging hub. Right now, pick up the PowerPort 6 for just $23 and charge everything you could possibly want to all at once. I don’t think I own six things that need charging, but hey, you do you.

Small Bluetooth speakers have their time and place, but usually are more annoying than they’re worth because they die so easily. This $15 pocket-sized Anker speaker gets up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge and can basically fit anywhere.

You only really reap the benefits of Qi wireless charging if you scatter the pads all around your home and office for quick charging sessions throughout the day. Luckily, at $10 each, you can now afford to do just that.

Anker PowerLine II Dura 10', $12 with code BEST8434

With its incredibly durable construction and lifetime warranty, Anker’s PowerLine II Dura might be the last Lightning cable you ever have to buy. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (white only) for just $12 with code BEST8434, or about $3 less than usual. I have one of these running behind my couch for a leisurely charging experience - five stars would recommend.

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. Grab a pair in white, blue, or yellow for $130.

Top Home Deals

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to throw all the sappiness you can think of into one gift, and Amazons gets that. Today only, get this digital photo frame from Nixplay for $125. Choose from four different frame colors and upload all the photos you could want, including uploading ones straight from their app.

When it comes time to heat up your soup for lunch at work, you’ve got two options. You could bring it in a Thermos Food Jar, which will keep it hot for up to 7 hours, or you could stand by the microwave while Gabe from accounting shows you more pictures of his cats. They aren’t even cute cats, Gabe!



Amazon’s taking $5 off both the 16 oz. model with folding spoon, and the 24 oz. jar sans spoon, so place your order before this deal cools off.

If you got a fancy new TV for the holidays, this highly-rated AmazonBasics mount will hang it on the wall for $20. This particular model swings a full 180 degrees and can hold TVs anywhere from 22" to 55", so it should be sufficient for most of you.

Summer is fast approaching and you’re gonna want to think about how to keep yourself cool sooner rather than later. Going out to get ice cream is a whole thing, so why not make it at home? This $42 frozen yogurt machine from Cuisinart and you won’t have to worry about accidentally overfilling your bowl and spending $10 on a cup of ice cream.



We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but today you can get one for $17, plus a free signal booster. Just add both to your cart and use the code WMMBJG2K for the discount.

OxyLED LED UV Flashlight 2-pack, $8 with code 2OXY12UV

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.



It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocking off $10 from the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60. This got down below $70 around Black Friday last year, but this $90 deal is the best we’ve seen in 2017.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

OxyLED T-04 Night Light, $18 with code KINJAT04

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light with the code KINJAT04 for $18.



While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required. That means it’s less than ideal for home burglary situations, but perfectly adequate for saying hi to your dog while you’re at work.

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six of them for $10. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is as beautiful as it is functional, and Amazon’s marked it back down to $15 today, matching the best price they’ve ever listed on the 34 ounce model. Hopefully, you take your coffee makers like you take your coffee: Black. Because that’s the only color on sale today.

Silicone grill gloves, $6 with code SH8XEYBS

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $6, why not?



Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $14 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Thousands of our readers bought these insanely popular adjustable dumbbells over the last year or so, but they’ve only dipped below $200 on a few occasions, and the deals don’t tend do last long. If you’ve had your eye on them, I’d flex your savings muscles ASAP before they sell out again.

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $15, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them, with a few short-lived exceptions.

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature. Hopefully you never need one, but if you like to spend time outdoors, it’s worth keeping one in your bag.

Gonex Camping Hammock + Tree Straps + Carabiners, $20 with code 6XATU78R

The summer is so close, you can feel it, so make the most of it. $20 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners and tree straps. All you need is a park.

Because walking’s overrated.

If there was ever a piece of IP perfectly suited for a Risk adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones, and you can get the game for $52 today, within a few bucks of an all-time low.



Game of Thrones Risk includes both Westeros and Essos boards, and you can even play both at once, and move pieces between them via port cities. So you can conquer the free cities, liberate Slaver’s Bay, invade King’s Landing, or even hold The North. Me though? I’m just going to conquer Dorne and soak up the sun.

Sperry is ready to cannonball into the summer with their Almost Summer Sale. Take 30% off a ton of styles (over 200 for both men and women) when you use the code SUITUP. There are a bunch of open-toed shoes, plus their classic boat shoes, and some cold-weather sale items, plus apparel and swimsuits.

Top Media Deals

My only experience with Agatha Christie involves an episode of Doctor Who with a giant alien wasp, but if you’re a huge fan of classic mystery novels, this sale is for on. Today only, choose from 25 eBooks of Christie’s work for just $2 each, but you won’t need a detective to figure out that these prices will disappear without a trace at the end of the day.

Top Gaming Deals

If you missed out on the pretty big savings last year on the Steam Link, here’s your chance. Grab one for $20 and get connected for a whole lot less.



$20 Steam Link 9520 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

2-Pack Anker GlassGuard Switch Screen Protectors, $7 with code BEST7475

Some people would probably give a kidney to own a Nintendo Switch, so if you’re one of the lucky few that’s actually gotten their hands on one, you’d damn well better take good care of it. For a limited time, get a pair of Anker screen protectors for $7, or $2 less than usual with promo code BEST7475.

The latest Humble Bundle puts indie developer tinyBuild front and center, with a dozen games and DLC packs available for the next two weeks.



The highlights here include Punch Club Deluxe and The Final Station, but if you pony up $40, you’ll also get a preorder and alpha access to Hello Neighbor, a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house.

As always, the games are divided among a few different price tiers, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.



