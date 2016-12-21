Essential anime Blu-rays, a Thermos metal koozie, and NHL apparel lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Deals

Whether you’re an anime aficionado, or just need a last minute gift idea, today’s Amazon Gold Box is for you.



Inside, you’ll find huge discounts on popular anime movies and TV shows, notably including Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, and Evangelion. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon for the full collection.

The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100, today only. If you have any fitness-focused new year’s resolutions starting soon, this will give you a fighting chance to actually achieve them.

$259 is a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



Still not convinced? They have a 4.7 star review average from over 3,000 Amazon customers, and today’s deal is within $9 of a (short-lived) all-time low. If you’re determined to get in better shape in 2017, this is a good start.

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code NJAHKNDD

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

3-Pack Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes, $16 with code BGOBW3BF

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this set of three from Gonex is on sale for $16 today. We’ve seen slightly cheaper sets of cubes in the past, but this is the first I’ve seen with compression zippers.

Not only does this 6-quart Crock-Pot come with a digital timer to program cooking times, it also ships with an adorable 16 ounce heated dipper to serve dips and sauces at the table. $30 would be a great price for the Crock-Pot on its own, so be sure to dip into this deal now.

It looks like a giant iPhone 6 that spent too much time in someone’s back pocket, but the Tivo Bolt is probably the best DVR you can buy (as long as you can stomach the service fees). So if you’re game for skipping commercials with one button, Amazon’s marked the 500GB model down to $118 today, an all-time low.

Suaoki Waterproof Flashlight with Rechargeable Power Bank, $12 with code 77RM7MPO

$12 is a fine deal for any water-resistant LED flashlight. But it’s absolutely fantastic for one with a rechargeable 5200mAh battery that can also act as a USB power bank, not to mention a seatbelt cutter and window hammer. That’s what they call a no-brainer stocking stuffer.

Withings Thermo, $60 after 25% coupon

Withings’ smartphone-connected forehead thermometer can get a temperature reading without even touching skin, and you can get it from Amazon for $60 today, $40 less than its launch price from earlier this year. It might seem a bit extravagant, but it would be great for infants who can’t sit still. Just be sure to clip the 25% coupon on the page to save $20.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Refurb Worx Electric TriVac, $50

The Worx Electric TriVac is a leaf blower, yes. But with the flip of a switch, it reverses suction and becomes an outdoor vacuum and mulcher, and Worx’s eBay store has marked refurbs down to an all-time low $50 today, just in time to clean up those leaves you’ve been meaning to deal with.

Anker PowerCore 20100, $32 with code MARIOANK

A USB power pack is the best gift you can give someone who suffers from battery anxiety, and the Anker PowerCore line is far and away our readers’ favorite option. For a limited time, you can save $8 on the 20,100mAh model with promo code MARIOANK, with delivery by Christmas for Prime members.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code AUK2PACK

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUK2PACK. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.

If learning a new language has been on your bucket list, then today’s Amazon Gold Box es muy fantástico. Today only, if you buy a Rosetta Stone level 1-5 pack from Amazon for $149 ($10 less than usual), you’ll get a Fire tablet for FREE. That tablet usually costs $50 on its own, and yes, it’s compatible with the Rosetta Stone app, so you can complete your lessons on the go.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This imposing metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, which makes this a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.6 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $9 right now. Bottom’s up!

Inflatable hot tubs might look a little bit cheap, but for $300, I’m willing to forgive it. This model has great reviews, can accommodate 4-6 people (depending on how much you like them, I guess) and normally sells for around $400. Today’s deal is an all-time low, and a match for a short-lived price drop from earlier in the month.

Need a last second gift idea for the DIY warrior in your life? Amazon’s discounting several DEWALT tools in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The highlights here are a pair of combo kits; the 18V drill/driver kit is about $30 less than usual today, and the 20V 4-tool kit is about $90 off where we’d usually expect to see it. And if you click over to Amazon, you’ll also find a laser level and a pancake air compressor on sale. Just remember that these prices are only available today, but if you have Prime, you should still get them in time for Christmas.

Mini Metro was my favorite game of the year, and the iOS version is on sale for just $1 today, down from its usual $5. I promise it will be the best dollar you spend today.

Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Amazon’s marked it down to $35 today on both PS4 and Xbox One, matching a Lightning deal from yesterday.



The Deluxe edition, which includes extra weapons and outfits, is also on sale for $10 more.

Hello out there. We’re on the air. It’s Hockey Night tonight. Tension grows, the whistle blows, and the puck goes down the ice...*ahem* Sorry. Anyway, Amazon is having a sale, just in time for Christmas, on some pretty nice NHL gear. Celebrate the best game you can name with sweatshirts, tees, and some pretty nice hats, that you can only hope you’ll lose during the next game you go to.



It hurt me a little bit not showing you only Rangers stuff, but duty calls. Though, I may be disappointed if none of you pick up that ridiculous Nordiques sweatshirt that I listed below.

Every year, I get a handful of beauty items in my stocking, and it never ceases to be the most practical thing I receive. If you need cheap, easy ways to fill a stocking, Amazon’s one-day sale on beauty and grooming products is a great place to start. Fragrances, make up, shaving stuff, and more are marked down, today only.

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, but if you were holding out just a little bit longer to get a good deal on your copy, Amazon’s marking them down to just $40 today. Yes, it was down to $35 on Tuesday, but this is still a great deal if you missed it.

$25 Amazon Credit With Audible Membership, Prime Members Only

For a limited time, Prime members who sign up for a new $15/month Audible Gold membership will receive a $25 Amazon credit on their account within 10 days.



Update: You can get two free months of Audible using this LivingSocial deal, and still get the $25 Amazon credit. I just tested it myself, and got the credit nearly instantly. Just don’t forget to cancel, if you don’t want to keep using Audible.

That Audible membership entitles you to one audiobook per month, regardless of price, and you can cancel your membership at any time. So even if you decide that audiobooks aren’t for you, you’ll still have made out with some Amazon cash.

Just note that this offer is only valid for new Audible members, and the promotional credit will expire after 90 days.

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option at $20.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 1.75 and 1 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself.



$20 is only a tiny discount relative to the last month or so, and it was all the way down to $17 on Cyber Monday, but this is still a terrific last minute gift idea for anyone still on your list. They’ll think fondly of you every time they bathe!

If you own an iPad, you need Duet Display, and the incredible app is $10 off today to celebrate the launch of a new update, which brings a virtual MacBook Pro-style Touch Bar to your iPad.



If you aren’t familiar, Duet transforms any iPad into a full-fledged external monitor for your Mac or PC, giving you precious extra screen real estate whether you’re in your office, or sitting at a coffee shop. You can check out my own impressions of the app here, but be sure to download the app for $10 before the price returns to its usual $20.

Sony’s MDR line of Bluetooth headphones sold like gangbusters during Deals Week, but if you were holding out for noise cancelling models, Amazon’s rewarding your patience today with a $150 discount on Sony H.ear on-ears.



These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $200's still a pretty penny, but it’s a match for a Gold Box deal from a few weeks ago, and an all-time low.

You disc-averse readers always complain that digital video games never get good deals, so have it, weirdos. There are too many deals to list here, but you can find them all at this post.

Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips, $26 after $10 coupon

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Judging by the user reviews, this 20-count box of Crest 3D Whitestrips is a great place to start. As an added bonus, you’ll even get a pair of express one-hour treatments, so you can see some improvement in time for holiday photos.

In the past, any price below $40 for this box was a solid deal, and $26 is far and away the best price we’ve seen. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and you should see the discount at checkout.

iTunes just kicked off its big holiday film sale with several recent releases available for $5, and over 100 more for $8.



Note: To find the sale, scroll through the banners at the top of the page until you find the “Build Your Collection” banner. If you can figure out a way to link directly to that page, please, let us know.

In the $5 tier, the obvious picks are Whiplash, The Imitation Game, Snowpiercer, and Inception, but there are a lot of good picks there.

The $8 films will take a little more work to sort through, but I’m a big fan of Moon, Moneyball, and my personal favorite Christmas movie, In Bruges.

Apple’s also running separate sales with $10 holiday movies, and discounted movie bundles; just scroll through the iTunes banners until you find the appropriate sale.

Eufy HomeVac, $100 with code HKLJG25F

Thousands of our readers have bought Anker’s HomeVac Duo (still on sale for $90), but today, we have the first ever discount on the brand new model.



This HomeVac is sold under Eufy, Anker’s new home goods brand, and while it doesn’t include a pop-out hand vacuum like the Duo, it is more powerful as a vacuum. And naturally, since it comes from Anker, it’s completely cordless, and can run for almost an hour in low power mode, or over 20 minutes at the highest setting.

Just be sure to use code HKLJG25F at checkout to save $30.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue light automation, but don’t particularly care about color-changing bulbs, the Hue White starter kit is on sale for an all-time low $56 right now. That gets you a bridge (the new, Siri-compatible one), plus two bulbs to get you started.



If you want to add some color bulbs a la carte later on, the Bridge supports up to 50 Hue products, so you can mix and match as you please.

Eero is the first networking company to truly bring mesh networking to the masses, and the last minute holiday rush has brought out the best deal we’ve ever seen on the popular routers.



While supplies last, you can get a 3-pack of routers for $372. That’s a whopping $128 less than usual, and $15 less than they were on Black Friday. It’s still not the cheapest networking solution out there, but it’s certainly one of the simplest to set up, and one of the best for larger homes that struggle with dead spots.

Our readers love Logitech’s MX series of mice, and the versatile Anywhere Mouse MX 2 is down to its lowest price ever today.



We’ve posted a lot of deals over the years on the original Anywhere Mouse, but the second generation adds a rechargeable battery and (optional) Bluetooth to the mix, which are two huge reasons to upgrade. And of course, it still includes Logitech’s dark field laser sensor, which means it can be used on any surface, including glass.



Today’s $50 price tag is a match for the best we’ve ever seen, so click over to Amazon and lock in your order.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $12 with code R8LJ6AND

Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code R8LJ6AND. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for just $14. These went down to an all-time low $12 a few months ago, but sold out ridiculously fast. So if you’re still thinking about grabbing a set, now’s the time.

These recently became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

