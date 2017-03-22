Amazon’s one-day Levi’s sale, Crocs shoes (which aren’t all hideous!), and a Rubbermaid FreshWorks container lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and the black model is down to an all-time low $17 today. Just note that it’s designed specifically to fit Apple’s official Lightning cable, so this deal is for iPhone owners only.

Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG

Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today.

The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won’t be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won’t get tangled up in your bag.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 512GB 15" model for $400 off today on B&H, with no sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey. Unlike the 13" model, this one includes a discrete AMD Radeon 455 GPU, and while it’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $20, why not give this one a try? Most complaints about this model seem to stem from its setup process, but if you can get through that, people seem to like it.

Anker’s new PowerDrive Speed 2 can charge two devices with Quick Charge 3.0 simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. For a limited time, get it for $22, or about $4 less than usual.

Amazon’s own attempt at a metal laptop stand is a little jankier looking than, say, the Rain Design mStand, but it’s far cheaper at $15 ($5 less than usual), and accomplishes the exact same thing.

iClever USB 3.0 CD/DVD-RW Drive, $22 with code CGICDVD5

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $22, no extra power cable required.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to its lowest price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.

$60 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Top Home Deals

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

OxyLED OxyMas Dimmable String Lights, $8 with code 1OXYCL01

OxyLED makes a seemingly endless assortment of LED lighting products, and now you can get their dimmable, remote-controlled copper string lights for just $8.

No, this Honeywell thermostat doesn’t look like a futuristic work of art like a Nest or Ecobee. But that’s easy to forgive when you realize that it still includes Wi-Fi, meaning you can program it from your phone, order it around with your Echo, and even program it with IFTTT recipes for just $75.

August’s second-generation smart lock lets you lock and unlock your home from anywhere, even with Siri, and you can get it for an just $183 on Amazon right now, far below its usual $230.



If you don’t feel comfortable installing this yourself, home services booked through Amazon are $30 off for a limited time, and you can add installation right from the lock’s product page.

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to an all-time low $109 on Amazon today, complete with an Aeroccino Plus milk frother. That’s within a few bucks of the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 12-piece set (which includes six containers and six lids, not 12 containers), so stock up.

Cymas Vegetable Slicer, $15 with code K2C9IKPH

This inexpensive mandoline slicer can chop all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and fingers for just $15 with code K2C9IKPH. Plus, its five interchangeable plates and three thickness settings mean it can adapt to many different ingredients and recipes. I have this and use it practically every time I cook, with no pieces of fingers missing.

20-Pack Pant Hangers, $17 with code G5LGSB5O

This is (I hope) going to be the most boring deal I write about today, but hey, life can be kind of boring, and everyone needs to hang up pants.

Suaoki Mini Air Compressor, $19 with code HFMEHUB5

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $161 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator, as well as a $116 deal on the older Bluetooth model.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

We’ve seen these for less, especially around Black Friday, but these prices are the lowest they’ve dipped on Amazon this year, so go ahead and treat yourself.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and these highly-rated sets of four (either all large, or two large and two medium) from AmazonBasics are only $11-$12 today, depending on the color. That’s about than half the usual price, and by far an all-time low. I have a set of these, and love them.



Whether you’re burning the midnight oil, or just want a brighter workspace throughout the day, these Aukey desk lamps would make a great addition to any office.



Both include what I consider to be the most important feature in a desk lamp, the ability to change the light’s color temperature, but the $35 model includes a more unique design than its $20 cousin, in addition to a USB charging port.

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.



Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Amazon has a surprisingly robust platform for booking handyman and cleaning services, and for a limited time, they’re taking $30 off the service of your choice.



This discount is valid whether you’re booking someone for spring cleaning, repairing an appliance, installing a porch swing, or just about anything in between. Just pick your service, verify that Amazon services your zip code, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but if you look on the sidebar for other sellers, you can buy it from RTIC directly with free (albeit slower) shipping, without adding any extra items to your cart.

$10 RTIC 30 oz. Tumbler 18805 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Lifestyle Deals

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Amazon is marking down a bunch of Levi’s styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, today only. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.



Here are a few popular styles, but check out the rest on Amazon.

Tomorrow is Kim Stanley Robinson’s, author of the award-winning Mars trilogy, 65th birthday , and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from this galaxy and beyond (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 60% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it seems Crocs are here to stay. If you want to get a pair of your own, head over to Amazon and check out their sale on Crocs shoes right now. There’s a pair for everyone in the family as well, if that’s something that interests you.

Philips Sonicare Essence+, $30 after $10 coupon

Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen on the sequel, the Essence+.



The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off the brush’s standard $40 price tag. Just be sure to clip the coupon, and note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get $10 off your next purchase with this discounted gift card (it’s branded as a Banana Republic gift card, but it’ll work at any Gap-brand store).

Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well, which is good, since Gap is taking 40% off their entire site right now with promo code SPRING. The gift card includes fast email delivery, so you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals today.

Top Media Deals

RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet, $6 with code OMLSOLF9

This wallet can hold four cards, an ID, and some cash, it’s made of leather, and it blocks RFID skimmers. For $6, what’s not to love?

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Top Gaming Deals

Razer’s BlackWidow Ultimate Stealth V2 is a mechanical gaming keyboard that won’t wake up your neighbors, and it can be yours for an all-time low $80 today.



Beyond those tactile mechanical key switches, you get programmable backlighting (though only in green, this isn’t a Chroma model), 10 key rollover, a USB port, and a headphone jack for easy cable routing. It’s not the flashiest gaming keyboard out there, but it’s more than enough for most gamers, especially at this price.

You can still get Mass Effect Andromeda for $48 with Amazon Prime or Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked, but for a limited time, Newegg’s eBay storefront is offering that price to all-comers on both PS4 and Xbox One.



The Deluxe Edition is also available for $61 on Amazon for everyone right now, though that’ll drop to $56 for Prime members at checkout.

These Xbox One S bundles aren’t discounted, but they do come with your choice of two extra games (in addition to whatever games are included in the bundle), for a limited time.



After you add a bundle to your cart, you’ll be able to choose one game from a selection of mostly crap (though Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Rainbow Six Siege are decent options), and another game from a selection of newer, more popular titles, including Mass Effect Andromeda.

Don’t need a console? Prime members can still save 20% on physical copies of Mass Effect Andromeda (discount shown at checkout).

Update: Amazon’s also selling a $300 bundle with an Xbox One S, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Andromeda, a $10 Amazon Music Unlimited credit, and a $10 Amazon video credit. Thanks, Shiloh!

Remember Uno? We used to play it all the time when I was a kid, and Amazon’s selling decks for just $3 as an add-on item right now. I can’t promise you’ll have as much fun as the people in that photo, but it’s a solid addition to any game collection.

$3 Uno Card Game 479 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Is saving a little over a dollar on a $20 Xbox gift card a big deal? No, not really. But you can buy multiples, it’ll take you about 30 seconds to purchase them and add the codes to your account, and that credit is often the only way to buy DLC or certain downloadable games. So if you have an Xbox One, why not?

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

PC Parts

Mobile Devices

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Naipo Neck Pillow Massager Shiatsu Deep Kneading Massage with Heat for Relieving Back Neck and Shoulder Pain | $28 | Amazon | Use code 129A30OF

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $70 | GameStop | In Stock

Wii U

Vita

Toys