While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



This thing almost always sells for around $250, but Amazon just dropped that to $199, matching Black Friday. This was briefly available yesterday for a few minutes, but sold out quickly. I’d expect the same today.

This 14" stainless steel skillet from Cuisinart isn’t the best you can buy—notably, its aluminum core doesn’t extend up the sidewalls like you’d see on an All-Clad—but it’s still an absolute steal for $13.

That’s less than half its usual price, and it’s actually cheaper than all of the available smaller versions. 14" is large enough to cook for an entire family, and the built-in helper handle makes means it’s still plenty maneuverable, making this a great addition to your cookware collection.

2-Pack OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $18 with code 2OXYS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED recently launched its own version, and you can get two for the price of one for a limited time.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, and with today’s deal, you can install one on each side of your bed. Just be sure to add two to your cart, and use code 2OXYS101 at checkout to get the deal.

Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $10 with code 94SIKF62

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.8 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder a similar item is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $10 deal isn’t on the brand we usually post, but it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an item like this.

KMASHI UV Flashlight, $6 with code DB4HAXZR

Blacklight flashlights are great if you want to spot hidden stains on train seats, hotel sheets, or (gasp) even in your own house...if that’s something you want to do.



It may seem silly, but if you find even one stain in a hotel room and complain to management, I guarantee that this thing will pay for itself several times over.

UNIFUN Salad Chopper Bowl, $12 with code VUVE2ACJ

Yes, yes, I know, kitchen unitaskers blah blah blah. I don’t care; this salad chopper bowl is pretty cool. You throw a bunch of vegetables into the bowl, attach the lid, turn it upside down, run a sharp knife through the slots a few times, and presto, you’ve got yourself a chopped salad.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This vacuum-insulated Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.

Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now, within a dollar of an all-time low. Cheers!

2-Pack OxyLED T-02 Motion Light, $15 with code 2POXYT02

OxyLED’s OxySense motion-sensing closet light is one of the best-selling products in Kinja Deals history, and it’s easy to see why. You can stick it anywhere, it turns itself on and off, and it’s super cheap. Today, add two to your cart, and get both for $15 with promo code 2POXYT02.