Top Tech Deals

Grid-It Organizer, $7

Grid-It organizers use a criss-crossing arrangement of elastic straps to secure your sundry power cables and gadgets in your bag, and you can pick up a large one for just $7 today, an all-time low. I’ve owned one of these for years, and never leave town without it.

Unfortunately, the above listing is an Add-On item, so if you don’t have anything else you want to buy, here’s a third party alternative for $10, with Prime shipping.

Anker PowerPort Qi, $10

You only really reap the benefits of Qi wireless charging if you scatter the pads all around your home and office for quick charging sessions throughout the day. Luckily, at $10 each, you can now afford to do just that.

Anker PowerLine II Dura 10', $12 with code BEST8434

With its incredibly durable construction and lifetime warranty, Anker’s PowerLine II Dura might be the last Lightning cable you ever have to buy. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (white only) for just $12 with code BEST8434, or about $3 less than usual. I have one of these running behind my couch for a leisurely charging experience - five stars would recommend.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones With Apple W1 Chip, $130

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats 3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. Grab a pair in white, blue, or yellow for $130.

iPhone 7 Case, $5 with code SHINE762 | iPhone 7 Screen Protector 2-pack, $4

Anker’s back at it again with the discounts, with a special focus today on phone cases and screen protectors.

First, use the code SHINE762 and get a durable protective case for just $5.

Then, grab a 2-pack of a screen protectors for your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for just $4.

Anker PowerPort 4 (White), $18 with code BEST2142 | Anker PowerPort+ 1, $17 with code BEST2012

Anker’s travel friendly PowerPort wall chargers are a great addition to any suitcase or laptop bag, and two different models are on sale today.

Most of you will be interested in the PowerPort 4, which can provide up to 8 amps simultaneously across four ports. I have one of these, and it’s extremely well built, and even includes an LED that changes colors once all of your connected devices are fully charged. Just note that this deal is only valid on the white model.

Owners of a few very specific phones may be interested in the PowerPort+ 1, which includes a single USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0. That is not the same thing as USB-C Power Delivery, so this isn’t ideal for laptops or other high-draw devices, but it does come with a USB-C cable, which is nice.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason, so if you want to try one out without breaking the bank, you can save 50% on TorGuard’s already-affordable prices today with promo code TGLifetime50.

TorGuard is a longtime Lifehacker reader favorite, and offers both a full VPN service, plus a cheaper proxy package if you just want to get around location-based restrictions on the web. With the promo code You’ll only pay $30 per year for the VPN, or $23 for the proxy (with monthly plans also available), so there’s little reason not to start protecting your privacy.

Have any experience with TorGuard, or VPNs in general? Sound off in the comments.

Top Home Deals

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocking off $10 from the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60. This got down below $70 around Black Friday last year, but this $90 deal is the best we’ve seen in 2017.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

OxyLED T-04 Night Light, $18 with code KINJAT04

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light with the code KINJAT04 for $18.

While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.

Yi Home Camera, $30

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $30 today, or $10 less than usual.

The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required. That means it’s less than ideal for home burglary situations, but perfectly adequate for saying hi to your dog while you’re at work.

OxyLED N05 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $15 with code 6POXYN05

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab six of them for just $15.

Silicone grill gloves, $6 with code SH8XEYBS

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $6, why not?

Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Night Light, $18 with code SJMFQK08

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code SJMFQK08, an all-time low.

Select Dash Buttons, $2

If you’re curious about Amazon Dash buttons, today’s a great day to try them. For Mother’s Day, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $2 each. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount.

Anker Bolder LC40 LED Flashlight [2 PACK], $19

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and this 2-pack of LC40's down to $19, its best price.

These are the cheapest models in the flashlight line, but they’re IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

Anova 800W Bluetooth Precision Cooker, $109

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and MassDrop here to help with a $109 deal on the Anova Bluetooth sous-vide circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Up to 50% Off Premium Denim

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Right now, get some from premium brands like 7 For All Mankind, Hudson, Joe’s Jeans, AG Adriano Goldschmied, and more for a lot less during Amazon’s one-day sale. The best part is that these pricey premium brands are mostly marked down to under $100.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $15

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $15, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them, with a few short-lived exceptions.

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature. Hopefully you never need one, but if you like to spend time outdoors, it’s worth keeping one in your bag.

Gonex Camping Hammock + Tree Straps + Carabiners, $20 with code 6XATU78R

The summer is so close, you can feel it, so make the most of it. $20 today gets you an ultralight camping hammock, plus two carabiners and tree straps. All you need is a park.

Segway miniPRO, $499

Because walking’s overrated.

Sperry is ready to cannonball into the summer with their Almost Summer Sale. Take 30% off a ton of styles (over 200 for both men and women) when you use the code SUITUP. There are a bunch of open-toed shoes, plus their classic boat shoes, and some cold-weather sale items, plus apparel and swimsuits.

Swimline Inflatable Giant Swan, $20

A giant inflatable pool swan might be the silliest deal we’ve ever posted, but hey, it’s a dollar cheaper than the other week, and still its best price. Just don’t end up like Johnny Football.

Philips Norelco OneBlade and 2 Pack Replacement Heads, $50 with $10 coupon

The Philips Norelco OneBlade was the most exciting new shaving product of 2016, and Amazon’s knocking $10 off this bundle that includes the blade, plus two replacement heads when you clip the coupon.

Most of the people on our team (except myself) are converts to this thing, and Shane shared his thoughts about it on Lifehacker Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers.

The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save.

The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Top Media Deals

$50 iTunes Gift Card, $42.50

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, $13

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them wasn’t exactly magical, but Harry Potter completionists will want to own it anyway, and it’s already down to $13 complete with a digital copy.

Top Gaming Deals

If you missed out on the pretty big savings last year on the Steam Link, here’s your chance. Grab one for $20 and get connected for a whole lot less.

The Steam Controller is also marked down to $35, which is a little less exciting, but still a $15 savings.

2-Pack Anker GlassGuard Switch Screen Protectors, $7 with code BEST7475

Some people would probably give a kidney to own a Nintendo Switch, so if you’re one of the lucky few that’s actually gotten their hands on one, you’d damn well better take good care of it. For a limited time, get a pair of Anker screen protectors for $7, or $2 less than usual with promo code BEST7475.

Humble tinyBuild Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle puts indie developer tinyBuild front and center, with a dozen games and DLC packs available for the next two weeks.

The highlights here include Punch Club Deluxe and The Final Station, but if you pony up $40, you’ll also get a preorder and alpha access to Hello Neighbor, a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house.

As always, the games are divided among a few different price tiers, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Logitech G602 Gaming Mouse, $40

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $40 today, matching a deal we saw last month.

Velocifire Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard, $27 with code 9K56ZCTG | Full-Width, $37 with code 8IF59B8X

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, you can get a tenkeyless Velocifire model for $27, or a full-width keyboard for $10 more today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

