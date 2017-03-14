Amazon’s Fire tablet, TP-Link networking gear, and power receptacles with USB ports lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, need a few extra ethernet ports, or just want to stop forking over a modem rental fee to your ISP, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably a 16x4 DOCSIS 3.0 modem for $68, with a bonus $20 Amazon gift card thrown in. Even without the gift card, that’d be a good price on its face for that modem, and it’ll pay for itself if you’re currently paying a monthly equipment rental fee to your ISP.

You’ll also find several popular routers (including the Archer C9), ethernet switches, range extenders, powerline kits, and more, all marked down to great low prices. A few more of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the discounts. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Because no holiday is too small to build a sale event around, Microsoft’s offering 31.4% Pi Day discounts on computers, $100 off Xbox consoles, $31.41 off select video games, and more, today only. There are computers available to fit any budget, so head over to Microsoft to see all of the discounts.

16GB Fire Tablet Essentials Bundle, $60 with code FIREBUNDLE

Amazon’s Fire Tablet doesn’t exactly feature bleeding edge technology, but hey, it’s a perfectly good portable TV screen and web browser for like $50. Today, you can get the upgraded 16GB version (which retails for $70), a case, and a screen protector all for $60 with promo code FIREBUNDLE. Yes, that’s $10 less than you’d normally spend on the tablet by itself.

There’s no such thing as owning too many charging cables, so go ahead, buy a 4-pack of Lightning cables or five microUSBs. Or both!

USB/USB-C MircoSD Card Reader, $8 with code 2N839MDH

This tiny microSD card reader works with both USB-A and USB-C, meaning you won’t have to worry about it becoming obsolete the next time you buy a computer. Hell, it’ll even work with a lot of newer Android phones.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For $16 today, you can take your pick between a nightstand-friendly plug-in model, or a more traditional power strip with more outlets, and a 5' power cord.

Phone Stand, $6 with code 6VGBXP2D

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has nearly 4,000 reviews, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 6VGBXP2D. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Update: Now up to $113, which is still a solid price.

Until fairly recently, external hard drives over 2TB required an extra power cord, but not so with this ultra-portable 4TB WD My Passport, now marked down to an all-time low $110 .



That makes it easy to toss in a bag to take anywhere, and it would also be great for storing all of your PS4 and Xbox One games.

Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger, $7 with code AUKEYCAR

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKEYCAR. We’ve seen it go as low as $6 on a few occasions, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time, if it’s been on your wish list.

KMASHI USB Battery Pack/Bluetooth Speaker/Bike Light, $14 with code WPKK2CAY

If you spend any significant amount of time on a bike, this $14 gadget from KMASHI is an LED headlight, Bluetooth speaker, and USB battery pack all rolled into one. Use code WPKK2CAY to get the discount, but just don’t be obnoxious with the speaker, please.

Mpow Thor Wireless Headphones, $21 with code 9A9UYTRQ

Mpow basically invented the ~$20 Bluetooth earbud market, but it turns out they also make wireless on-ears, and you can try out a pair for just $21 today. Even at that low price, they’re foldable, include a microphone for calls, and even work as wired headphones if your battery dies.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $18 each. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Note: These don’t come with wall plates, but Leviton sells one for just a few bucks if you need one.

Ohuhu 58-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Kit, $12 with code OHUHU006

This 58-piece screwdriver set is marketed as an electronic repair kit, but with a snake attachment and tons of bits (including pentalobes for Apple products), it could come in handy for all sorts of repairs in hard-to-reach places.

We post deals on inexpensive solar motion lights all the time, but while this model from Sunforce is more expensive at $30, it differs in a few key ways.



Its solar panel can be placed up to 15' away from the light, so you could mount the light in a shaded area. It includes 80 LED bulbs, compared to 8-20 in most alternatives. The motion sensor can be pointed left or right, meaning it can spot people walking up the driveway more quickly. Rather than a non-replacable built-in battery, this includes three rechargeable AAs, which you can swap out as they wear down.

This Gold Box deal is only about a dollar shy of this model’s all-time low, but it’s only available today.

Cymas 33' Copper String Lights With Remote, $10 with code PFU36EOE

It’s a scientific fact that every outdoor space looks better with copper string lights, and $10 is a fantastic price for a 33' strand, especially one with a remote that can power them on and off, and even make them dim, pulse, and strobe on demand.

X-Chef 30 oz. Tumbler, $9 with code 5APPKUTN

I know there have been a lot of deals on these YETI-style tumblers lately, but $9 for 30 oz. (with a lid!) is as cheap as we’ve seen.

Protip: Get these stainless steel straws to go with it. I use mine all the time, even in regular glasses.

Let’s get this out of the way early: Yes, BioBidet is a terrible brand name for a kitchen faucet company.



Okay, moving on. Their FLOW faucet has pretty much every feature you’d want in a kitchen faucet: A retractable hose, an attractive design, and a hands-free motion sensor that runs off AA batteries, so you don’t have to have a power outlet available under your sink.

Today only, you can get it in brushed nickel or chrome for $170, an all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before the deal gets rinsed away.

Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and all three are on sale today for the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The cheapest model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find.

The next step up is far brighter (900 lumens vs. 400), and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port, while the most expensive model is brighter still at 1300 lumens, and is IP67 rated, meaning you could even use it underwater. Whichever model you choose, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Here’s something to chew on: Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off Mentos gum for a limited time. Just pick your favorite flavor, and start stretching out your jaw.

Dr. Meter Luggage Scale, $7 with code L54X8JQT

All this 4.5 star-rated luggage scale has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine when you’re leaving town, but this one is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $29 with code JN5RVFEH

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.



Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $29 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

The well-reviewed Hoover Sprint bagless upright vacuum is only $43 today, and includes more features than you might expect, including an accessory hose, adjustable brush height, and a true HEPA filter, not to mention the fact that it’s an Amazon top seller. It’s not the smallest or most maneuverable vacuum around, but it’s probably the best sub-$50 vacuum you can buy.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all their sale styles with the code EXTRA40. That includes waterproof boots, outerwear, bags, and accessories.

Thankfully, it seems like after this week (and the impending Nor’easter), spring weather will be here to stay. That means if you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Mission Apparel so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.

L.L.Bean is ready for you to get outside. Right now, use the coed TRAIL, and take 20% off all hiking clothes, footwear, and gear. Get ready to spend your days winding through trees and climbing mountains. They even has some great rainwear to help stave off the impending spring showers.

$5 Off Sonicare Brush Heads. Discount shown at checkout.

Our readers have purchased a ton of Sonicare toothbrushes over the years, so today, it’s time to stock up on replacement brush heads. Pretty much every style Sonicare makes is $5 off, just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code KINJA604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code KINJA604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Not only did Old Navy just drop a bunch of new spring styles, everything including clearance is 40% off. Just start adding things to your cart and watch the numbers drop, no code needed. It’s kind of impressive how many things you’ll end up wanting.

Top Media Deals

American Psycho for $5 is a videotape you won’t need to return.

$5 American Psycho [Blu-ray] 167 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for an all-time low $28. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that.

Mass Effect Andromeda’s Pathfinder edition game guide might be the most impressive limited edition guide I’ve ever seen. Here’s what you get:



Mass Effect™: Andromeda Initiative Backpack: A two-pocket Andromeda Initiative backpack that holds a 15-inch laptop.



Alternate Premium Hardcover Guide: An exclusive hardcover version of the complete guide. A must-have for every Mass Effect fan! Only available in the Pathfinder Edition.



DLC Code Inside: Get a head start on Day 1 co-op play with the MultiPlayer Booster Pack, which includes weapons and equipment to kick-start your progress (entitled instantly, limit one per match).



Welcome Letter: An introduction letter, written by the mission’s founder, Jien Garson, welcomes you to the Andromeda Initiative.



Galaxy Chart: A full-color 11”x17” map of the Andromeda Galaxy.



Field Journal: A 32-page journal with field notes and sketches about the Initiative with space for your own note-taking needs while on your adventure.



Branded Envelope: The Galaxy Chart and Welcome Letter come packaged in an Andromeda Initiative branded envelope.



Mobile-Friendly eGuide: Unlock the enhanced eGuide for strategy on the go, all optimized for a second-screen experience.



This was listed for over $120 at launch, and was in the $90s for the last several days, so $78 represents a substantial price drop. Plus, if you preorder now and the price goes any lower, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon listed once it ships.

Apropos of nothing, Prime members can still preorder the game for 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

