Right now, Amazon is knocking off $18 from their Fire Essentials Bundle, which includes the tablet, a cover, and screen protector. Use the code FIREBUNDLE at checkout and grab the 8GB bundle for $50 or the 16GB bundle for $70.

Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with all the Lucky Brand denim, tees, henleys and sweaters you could need. Everything is marked down up to 50% off, so you can score jeans for a steal. No four leaf clover required. But like every Gold Box deal, this one only lasts for today.



Here are a few styles to look at, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see everything.

Amazon added 50+ new Dash buttons to their lineup this morning, and while you probably don’t need most of them (except the Brownie Brittle one, you definitely need that), there may be a few in there that could come in handy around your house. The buttons still cost $5 each, but as an added incentive, you’ll get that $5 back in the form of an Amazon credit when you press it for the first time.



Hook up a Dash button for basically anything you need now. Here are a few standouts:

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking 15% off select Waterpik products. Just remember to clip the coupon, and note that the discount isn’t shown until checkout.



The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get your foot shaver for $10 off, bringing it down to its best price ever. Pick one up in either blue or pink and start taking better care of your treads.

If the only thing keeping you from a good night’s sleep is the lack of white noise (lucky you), today’s Gold Box has your answer. Pick up the Adaptive Sound Technology Sleep Therapy System for $71, today only, and enjoy disruptive noise cancelling technology that adjusts to the ambient noise around you.



Grabbing a new cooler while you look forward to the warmer weather is a great way to spend your day. Pick up your choice of RTIC coolers, 20 qt, 45 qt, or 65 qt, for the best price they’ve ever been.



Without any wiring to futz with, this solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlight is the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $10 today, more than half its usual price, and an all-time low.

For some people, sitting by the fire during the winter and working a puzzle is as good as life gets. I’m not one of those people, but if you are, Amazon’s offering steep discounts on a huge collection of puzzles, today only.



Today only, Amazon’s offering up 12-month print magazine subscriptions for just $4-$5 each, including popular titles like Architectural Digest, W, Popular Science, Vanity Fair, and more.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40.

This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

Grab a pack of Star Trek playing cards for just $5 because it’s highly illogical that you wouldn’t want to whip these bad boys out next poker night.

FYI: They’re an Add-On item, but I’m sure you’ll find $25 worth of stuff to be able to pick them up. Make it so.

AUKEY Power Strip with 4 USB Ports, $16 with code 3VKGEHIQ

Nobody ever has enough power outlets or USB charging ports around their house, and this Aukey surge protector can solve both problems at once.



Anker’s marking down a select batch of products this month only. Grab a Powerline+ USB-C cable or a 6-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger and get 25% off when you use the promo codes listed below.

Oak Leaf LED String Lights, Set of 2, $5 with code BP526S4Y

What’s better than one set of string lights for $5? Two sets of string lights for $5. Use the code BP526S4Y and get two strands of copper string lights, in any color. Now that’s a bright deal (sorry).

If you didn’t get your PS4 over the holidays, now’s your chance to score with one of these bundles from eBay. Choose between the PS4 Pro Deus Ex:Mankind Divided and Rise of The Tomb Raider bundle for $400 or the PS4 Slim Uncharted 4bundle with Final Fantasy: XV and an extra controller for $300.

There’s not much to say about this, as it’s pretty self-explanatory. This bag is filled with everything good about MARS chocolate candies...and 3 Musketeers.

If you’re gonna eat boxed mac & cheese, Annie’s Homegrown is the way to go. The Classic is fantastic but I highly recommend the White Cheddar. Stock up on boxes (and cups) of the good stuff, plus their oddly-addictive fruit snacks and Cheddar Bunnies, for 20% off when you clip the coupon. Don’t forget, you’ll save more if you do Subscribe & Save too (you can always cancel).

MaidMAX Hanging Closet Organizer, $9 with code 9FWTE4AZ

If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code 9FWTE4AZ at checkout to get the discount.

You can never have enough cotton swabs around the house, so why not stock up? Get a 4-pack of 500 Q-tips for only $9 when you clip the coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save. But please, for the love of God, do not stick them in your ears, even if it feels good.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.4 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code OHBVOTE9

Most Quick Charge 3.0 car chargers include one QC port, and then one or more standard charging ports. That might not seem like that big a deal on its face, but if you keep cables plugged into both ports at all times, it can be tough to tell at a glance which one will give you the fastest charging speed during your commute. With this $9 charger from Aukey though, that won’t be an issue.

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with 20% off Vicks humidifiers, courtesy of Amazon.



Inside, you’ll find three different countertop humidifiers (some in multiple colors) starting at $26 after the coupon is applied. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Contigo, purveyor of your longtime favorite travel mug, now makes a vacuum insulated water bottle as well, and you can grab one for an all-time low $15 today. The Autospout Ashland can keep your drink cold for up to 12 hours, and its lid includes a pop-up straw and a cover to keep dirt away when it’s closed. Plus, it just looks really nice.

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s throwing parents a lifeline with an extra 30% off Plum Organics baby and toddler food. Over 20 varieties are available, but just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Even if you don’t have kids of your own, do your parent friends a solid and send this deal along.

Dr. Meter 2-Pack Moisture Sensors, $10 with code 4F7Z2AMM

We weren’t all born with green thumbs, but with the help of these inexpensive hydrometers, you’ll at least know when it’s time to water the plants.

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 835UAXSZ

While it’s certainly not as fast as the quarter-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-sized compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find change. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

Aukey Bluetooth Headphones, $13 with code AUKBTEP4

Still don’t own a set of Bluetooth headphones? You can fix that today for just $13.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

Krave Jerky Variety Pack, $16 after 10% coupon

Who doesn’t want more jerky in their life? $16 today gets you 10 1.5 oz. samplers from Krave, with Chili Lime, Black Cherry, and Sweet Chipotle all included. Just be sure to clip the 10% coupon on the page to get the deal.

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

