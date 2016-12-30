Amazon Digital Day, your favorite toaster ovens, and stools to help you poop lead off Friday’s best deals.

Not content to coast into 2017, Amazon just kicked off its first ever Digital Day, with tons of deals on, you guessed it, digital downloads.



There’s too much stuff to possibly list here, but a few of our favorites are below. Inside, you’ll find deals on albums, games, software, ebooks, digital subscriptions...if you can download it, it’s probably on sale.

I don’t suppose these deals are at risk of selling out, but they are only available today, so take a few minutes and buy yourself something nice.

PC Game Downloads:

I don’t know how else to say it, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $19 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty.



If you need to be surrounded by opulence while you do your business, the Squatty Potty teak is on sale for $60 as well, plus $4 shipping.

Remember that whole news peg of how Amazon was quietly launching their own fashion lines? Well, Lark & Ro is one of them. Amazon is giving you up to 50% off their house brand, which includes sweaters, dresses, pants, and more. And it has plus size as well.

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with Amazon’s one-day humidifier sale.



Inside, you’ll find four different countertop humidifiers starting at just $20 each. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so lock in your order before the deals evaporate.

Aukey Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches, $49 with code AUKPCRGB

If you’ve been itching to get yourself a mechanical keyboard, this 104 key model from Aukey includes RGB backlighting, and ultra-clicky blue switches.



The Yi Action Camera was your runaway favorite budget action cam on Kinja Co-Op, and you can get the camera bundled with a Bluetooth remote and selfie stick for an all-time low $95 today.



Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering rare discounts today on two different models today, including an all-time low price on the Mini.



Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift several months ago, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.

The Mini is just $100, down from its usual $150, and the 800XL is also $50 off, down to $200. If you got some Amazon gift cards for the holidays, I can’t think of many more worthwhile things to spend them on.

Having a good chef’s knife in your kitchen is like owning a good pair of pants. It’s utilitarian and easy-to-use and will last you a while if you invest in one. That being said, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a reliable knife. Invest in this one from Mercer Culinary, marked down to its best price ever at $25, instead.



If you unwrapped a new Quick Charge-compatible phone this holiday season, you won’t find better deals than these on compatible chargers.



You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, say gloves or a coat, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 50% off a slew of winter styles.



And if you didn’t grab Bean boots, they aren’t marked down, but there are a ton of other options for great weatherproof boots on sale.

2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, so maybe some retail therapy will help you be cautiously optimistic about 2017. Nordstrom Rack is ending their year with an extra 25% off all clearance items during their Clear the Rack sale. Get designer clothing for up to 90% off, or just stock up on some staples to help you get through the next year without strangling someone with a pair of jeans.



Just know the discount is taken off at checkout.

We’re no strangers to portable car jump starter/USB battery pack combos around these parts, but this new model from Aukey is unique in its ultra-compact, flashlight-like design. In addition to its 12,000mAh USB power bank, it can put out 400 peak amps through a set of included jumper cables, which should be sufficient to start most standard car engines.

The Hateful Eight, $5 on Amazon Video

Whether or not you’ve seen The Hateful Eight, owning it for $5 is just something you should do. The bloody and ruthless Quinten Tarantino Western is a great addition to any movie library.

Need an extra controller for your new Xbox One? Newegg’s eBay storefront is blowing them out for $40 today in white, matching Black Friday.



The Xbox One S gamepad improves on the original with a textured grip, double the range, and most importantly, Bluetooth, meaning you can connect it to your PC without an adapter.

The TiVo for cord cutters comes with lifetime service and a 1TB hard drive, and Amazon’s offering the first deal we’ve ever seen on it today.

The original Roamio OTA sold for $50 with a 500GB hard drive, but you had to pay $15 per month for the TiVo service. The new model though comes with 1TB of space, and usually retails for $350-$400 upfront, with lifetime service. Assuming you’ll use it for more than a couple years, that’s a good deal on its face, but Amazon’s knocking it down to just $315 right now, while supplies last.

Shark Lift-Away Professional Steam Mop, $70 with code AFFCP17

When it comes to cleaning hard floors, you’ve basically got three options to choose from, if you don’t want to get down on your hands and knees:



A regular old mop, which can leave your floors wet for hours.

A Swiffer WetJet, or any similar product that uses chemical spray that can leave a residue, and disposable (i.e. expensive) cleaning pads.

A steam mop, which cleans using regular old water that dries within seconds.

Now, I’ll let you draw your own conclusions, but the choice seems rather obvious to me, especially when you can get a highly rated Shark Lift-Away Professional steam mop for just $70 with code AFFCP17. That’s about $30 less than Amazon (where it has a 4.3 star review average), and the best price we’ve ever seen. This particular model even features a detachable hand steamer for cleaning other surfaces as well.

Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush, $20 after $5 coupon

If you want to dip your toes into the world of electric toothbrushes, Philips’ entry level Sonicare Essence line is an amazing value at $20 (after clipping the $5 coupon). I’ve been using this brush for years, and I still love it.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

