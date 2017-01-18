Amazon’s one-day activewear sale, an Aukey condenser microphone, and CarPlay for for existing vehicle lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Top Deals

In a world of $200 sweatshirts, $100 leggings, and $75 running shorts, what’s a person gotta do to get affordable activewear? Wait for Amazon’s Gold Box, apparently. Get up to 50% off apparel from Champion, Adidas, Under Armour, Hanes, and more to beef up your activewear wardrobe. But this deal is a one day only thing, so you may want to at least speed walk.

Philips Norelco 6800, $59 after $20 coupon

If you’re ready to make the leap to the world of electric shavers, the Philips Norelco 6800 is a great starter razor, especially at $59. That gets you a five-length trimmer attachment, a travel case, and a folding charging stand that can actually fit in said case. Just be sure to clip the $20 coupon on the page to get the deal.

All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $14 amplified antenna?



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. We’ve seen less expensive amplified antennas in the past, but none with over 3,600 mostly positive reviews.

RAVPower 40W 4-Port USB Charger, $13 with code N5NEAK5N

Update: Code works on the black model only.

Most 4-port USB chargers have an external power cable, and are meant to be kept on a desk or nightstand. This one plugs straight into the wall though, making it perfect for travel. And with 40W of combined power, it’ll charge up your phones and tablets very quickly.

The going rate for a 16GB microSD card these days is about $8-$10, so if you can get two for $13, you should jump at the chance.

Game of Thrones Monopoly is still on sale from yesterday, and now, the Fallout edition has joined the party. 25 caps dollars gets you the game; just make sure your sneak skill is sufficiently high if you’re going to cheat.

Want to try out Apple CarPlay without...buying a new car? This aftermarket Pioneer head unit is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, and can be installed in any double-DIN dash opening on your existing vehicle.

It’s also available from Amazon, but with a 1-2 month backorder.

Want a better microphone for vlogging, Twitch streaming, and Skype calls, but don’t want to spend $100 on a Blue Yeti? A pair of Aukey condenser mics are on sale today, starting at $15.

Inateck 10W Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery, $22 with code 97J9VN8E

This Bluetooth speaker includes dual 5W drivers, and a built-in phone stand, but the highlight feature here is its 30 hour battery. That’s basically unheard of, especially at this size.

Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day.

Not in love with your current iPhone case? Take your pick of three for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for just $4 each. Just use code VN2I4PEM at checkout to get the deal.



Note: Black cases only, sorry

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

PS4 Pro deals have been few and far between, Black Friday notwithstanding, but Newegg’s eBay storefront is throwing in free copies of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare and Deus Ex Mankind Divided today when you buy the console for its usual $400.

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

Refurb Dyson DC50 Ball Animal Upright Vacuum, $200

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson DC50 Animal are down to $200 on Dyson’s official eBay store, matching an all-time low.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 512GB 13" model for the price of the 256GB version today on eBay, with no sales tax for most buyers. It’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, but this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

The Original Donut Shop 72 K-Cup Pods, $27 with Subscribe & Save

I know, I know; Keurig coffee is bad coffee. You don’t need to tell me in the comments. But if convenience trumps taste in your morning hierarchy of needs, Amazon will sell you 72 K-cups for $27 today, when you use Subscribe & Save.

Without any wiring to futz with, Eufy’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $20 today, half its usual price, and an all-time low.



We’ve posted similar items in the past from Mpow and others, but this model has more LEDs (22 vs. 20) and a larger battery (2200mAh vs. 1500). Plus, Eufy is an Anker brand, and they’re pretty great at this stuff.

AOMAIS Sport II IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker, $33 with code AOMAISF2

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and a 10 hour battery. Not bad for $33.

dodocool LED Desk Lamp, $13 with code EP4QBWHG

This might be the coolest LED desk lamp deal I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot of them. Dodocool’s LED lamp includes a built-in battery that can run for up to four hours at the highest brightness (or 174 at the lowest), a magnetic base so you can prop it up on your desk, and a plastic clip that can hold it at any angle to illuminate bookshelves, pantries, and more.

While not perfect, Console Wars is one of the most thoroughly researched pieces of writing you can find on the history of video games, and it’s well worth $2 for anyone interested in the birth of the industry.

Vega plant-based supplements are some of the best things you can put in your body, and Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off their protein powders, bars, and more today.



The 15% coupon is valid on dozens of different Vega items, and will stack with any existing discounts you see on the product pages. Just add your selections to your cart, and you’ll see the final price at checkout.

Vega has a great calorie-to-protein ratio, but the best thing about their shakes is that they aren’t just about protein. Vega’s shakes typically contain six grams of fiber, 3 servings of vegetables, and good amounts of Omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and illusive potassium. It’s like a protein shake, a multivitamin, and a bunch of bonuses all in one convenient package.

If you own a car, and don’t relish the idea of missing an appointment or being stuck in a parking lot because your battery died, peace of mind only costs $43 today.



This Aukey charger is a 12,000mAh battery pack for your phone, and also a 400A jump starter capable of turning over the engine on almost any conventional automobile. It even includes a car charger, so it never has to leave your glove box.

STARESSO Espresso Maker, $36 with code AQXB42DF

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to make espresso at home. Hell, you don’t even need electricity. This portable STARESSO espresso maker achieves 15-20 bars of pressure (15 is standard) with a handheld press design, and it can even make cold brew to boot. And if the coffee makers in hotel rooms horrify your sensibilities, this can even fit in your suitcase.

Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale, $7 with code LOBDCI7U

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

