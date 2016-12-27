Another Kindle ebook sale, a 4K Samsung TV, and a $20 Sonicare toothbrush lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

A lot of people must have unwrapped Kindles on Christmas, because Amazon’s running a huge ebook sale for the third straight day.



Today, the theme is Goodreads Choice Awards finalists and winners, and some highlights include Rise of the Rocket Girls, a biography of Leonard Nimoy written by William Shatner, and Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. There are three pages of titles available though, so head over to Amazon to see them all.

Preorder Razer DeathAdder Elite, $60

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder became one of your favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple.



The new DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can preorder it from Amazon for $60 today, or $10 less than MSRP.

If you missed out on Black Friday TV deals, this 65" 4K Samsung is back on sale for the same price you would have seen a month ago. I have the 55" version of this set, and absolutely love it.



Cheetah Mounts 20"-70" TV Wall Mount, $18 with code 667ERJQA

If you’ve been meaning to wall-mount your TV, this highly-rated Cheetah mount will only set you back $18 today with promo code 667ERJQA. This particular model doesn’t articulate left and right, but it can hold TVs anywhere from 20" to 70", so it should be sufficient for most of you.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life.

About a month ago, Amazon launched a new shock and water-resistant AmazonBasics Bluetooth speaker, and now you can get it for an all-time low $28.



GoPro Accessory Kit, $9 with code O7YAH4ED

If you found a GoPro under the tree this year, all the accessories you need for it are just $9 today.



If you didn’t get the GoPro you were hoping for, here’s a 1080p action cam for just $40.

If you’ve come home after work to one too many destroyed pillows or overturned trashcans, this ingenious little gadget can help you keep an eye on your pets from anywhere.

Petcube is a Wi-Fi camera, intercom system, and laser toy all wrapped into one sleek package, and Amazon is selling it today for $99, one of the best prices we’ve seen, and about $50 less than usual. The video above does a better job of explaining this thing than I ever could, and if you own a pet and spend a lot of time away from home, it certainly seems like it could be a great investment.

Pelican’s waterproof cases are the gold standard for protecting expensive camera equipment, outdoor gear, weapons...anything really, and you can choose from six different sizes in today’s Amazon Gold Box, starting at just $50.



2-Pack Mpow Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code SSEPB4FU

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Mpow for $8 today with code SSEPB4FU. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.



Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush, $20 after $5 coupon

If you want to dip your toes into the world of electric toothbrushes, Philips’ entry level Sonicare Essence line is an amazing value at $20 (after clipping the $5 coupon). I’ve been using this brush for years, and I still love it.

Yosoo Back Posture Corrector, $10 with code EKG33K7S

The new year is a great excuse to start improving your posture, and this adjustable brace makes it easy. Just use code EKG33K7S at checkout to save $20.



PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $30 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. It was briefly available for $25 on Black Friday, but this is still a great price considering it’s less than two months old.

2-Pack Mpow Lightning Cable, $10 with code TK8OP69Z

If you found a new Apple product under the tree yesterday, you’re going to want to stock up on Lightning cables. For a limited time you can get two from Mpow for $10; just add two to your cart, and use code TK8OP69Z at checkout.

If you forgot to get your cat a holiday gift (how embarrassing!), she might forgive you if you get her this infinity lounger scratching post, complete with a bonus bag of catnip.



Editor’s note: She won’t forgive you.

Did you unwrap a new PS4 yesterday? Keep your controllers topped off with this dual charging dock for just $15.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

