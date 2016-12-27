Today's Best Deals: 4K Samsung, Kindle Ebooks, $20 Sonicare, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:57amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily DealsHoliday83EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Another Kindle ebook sale, a 4K Samsung TV, and a $20 Sonicare toothbrush lead off Tuesday’s best deals. Advertisement Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more. Goodreads Choice Awards Kindle Sale A lot of people must have unwrapped Kindles on Christmas, because Amazon’s running a huge ebook sale for the third straight day.Today, the theme is Goodreads Choice Awards finalists and winners, and some highlights include Rise of the Rocket Girls, a biography of Leonard Nimoy written by William Shatner, and Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. There are three pages of titles available though, so head over to Amazon to see them all. Anker Sales Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post for all of the products and promo codes. Preorder Razer DeathAdder Elite, $60 Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder became one of your favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple. The new DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can preorder it from Amazon for $60 today, or $10 less than MSRP. Samsung 65" 4K TV, $998 If you missed out on Black Friday TV deals, this 65" 4K Samsung is back on sale for the same price you would have seen a month ago. I have the 55" version of this set, and absolutely love it. Eneloop Power Pack, $28 Whether you’re starting or expanding your collection, Amazon’s running a great deal today on your favorite rechargeable batteries. $28 gets you the newer Eneloop Power Pack, which comes with a charger, 10 AAs, and four AAAs. That’s two more of each type than the old Power Pack (still available for $33), though you won’t get any C or D spacers, which is a bummer. Still, that should be enough batteries to keep most of your electronics humming along, and $28 is a match for the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Cheetah Mounts 20"-70" TV Wall Mount, $18 with code 667ERJQA If you’ve been meaning to wall-mount your TV, this highly-rated Cheetah mount will only set you back $18 today with promo code 667ERJQA. This particular model doesn’t articulate left and right, but it can hold TVs anywhere from 20" to 70", so it should be sufficient for most of you. $50 iTunes Gift Card, $43 iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $50 iTunes gift card for $43, is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, iCloud storage, or Mario Run unlocks. Of course, it would also make a great gift for the iPhone user in your life. AmazonBasics Shockproof and Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $28 About a month ago, Amazon launched a new shock and water-resistant AmazonBasics Bluetooth speaker, and now you can get it for an all-time low $28. GoPro Accessory Kit, $9 with code O7YAH4ED If you found a GoPro under the tree this year, all the accessories you need for it are just $9 today. If you didn’t get the GoPro you were hoping for, here’s a 1080p action cam for just $40. If you’ve come home after work to one too many destroyed pillows or overturned trashcans, this ingenious little gadget can help you keep an eye on your pets from anywhere.Petcube is a Wi-Fi camera, intercom system, and laser toy all wrapped into one sleek package, and Amazon is selling it today for $99, one of the best prices we’ve seen, and about $50 less than usual. The video above does a better job of explaining this thing than I ever could, and if you own a pet and spend a lot of time away from home, it certainly seems like it could be a great investment. Pelican Case Gold Box Pelican’s waterproof cases are the gold standard for protecting expensive camera equipment, outdoor gear, weapons...anything really, and you can choose from six different sizes in today’s Amazon Gold Box, starting at just $50. 2-Pack Mpow Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code SSEPB4FU Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Mpow for $8 today with code SSEPB4FU. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers. Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush, $20 after $5 coupon If you want to dip your toes into the world of electric toothbrushes, Philips’ entry level Sonicare Essence line is an amazing value at $20 (after clipping the $5 coupon). I’ve been using this brush for years, and I still love it. Yosoo Back Posture Corrector, $10 with code EKG33K7S The new year is a great excuse to start improving your posture, and this adjustable brace makes it easy. Just use code EKG33K7S at checkout to save $20. PS4 and Xbox One owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $30 today, complete with all of its DLC, and even mods. It was briefly available for $25 on Black Friday, but this is still a great price considering it’s less than two months old. 2-Pack Mpow Lightning Cable, $10 with code TK8OP69Z If you found a new Apple product under the tree yesterday, you’re going to want to stock up on Lightning cables. For a limited time you can get two from Mpow for $10; just add two to your cart, and use code TK8OP69Z at checkout. GoPets Premium Cat Scratcher with Catnip, $17 If you forgot to get your cat a holiday gift (how embarrassing!), she might forgive you if you get her this infinity lounger scratching post, complete with a bonus bag of catnip.Editor’s note: She won’t forgive you. PDP Energizer 2X Charging Station, $15 Did you unwrap a new PS4 yesterday? Keep your controllers topped off with this dual charging dock for just $15. $1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99. If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1. Samsung UN65KU6300 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model) | $998 | Amazon Onkyo 1190W 7.2-Ch. Network-Ready 4K Ultra HD and 3D Pass-Through A/V Home Theater Receiver | $300 | Best Buy
Floureon BM-800 Condenser Studio Recording Microphone and Shock Mount Holder | $17 | Amazon
Cheetah Mounts APTMM2B TV Wall Mount for 20-75-Inch TVs Bundle with 10-feet Braided HDMI Cable | $18 | Amazon | Use Code 667ERJQA
AmazonBasics Shockproof and Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker | $28 | Amazon
Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband | $190 | Amazon
Sony Alpha a6000 Black Interchangeable Lens Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Sony E-Mount Lenses | $698 | Amazon
Etekcity USB 3.0 4-Port Aluminum Hub with Hot Swap | $7 | Amazon | Use code BW4XXR48
Erligpowht Combo Kit 40 Accessories for GoPro | $9 | Amazon | Use code O7YAH4ED
Cymas Full HD 1080P 2.0 Inch Sports Action Camera with 16 Accessories | $40 | Amazon | Use code BUQRNKM5
AUKEY Pocket 5000mAh Portable Charger | $10 | Amazon | Use code AUKEYPB6
AUKEY Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones | $18 | Amazon | Use code AUKEARBТ
Petcube Camera | 720p Video, 2-Way Audio, and Built-in Laser Toy | $99 | Amazon
BLACK+DECKER CM1160B 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker | $18 | Amazon
Pelican Cases are On Sale Today | Amazon
Defiant 9 LED Flashlight (3-Pack) | $6 | Home Depot
Boss AR1500M ARMOR 1,500-Watt Mono Mosfet Amplifier | $40 | Amazon
Coleman Cable 02309 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord, 3-Prong Grounded, Orange, 100-Feet | $23 | Amazon
Famili OT008 Wireless Remote Digital Kitchen Food Meat Cooking Electronic Thermometer | $35 | Amazon
Smith and Wesson Galaxy 3 Watt Cree LED 4-in-1 Flashlight/Lantern/Flasher | $9 | Amazon
6-Shelf Collapsible Hanging Accessory Shelves by MaidMAX | $9 | Amazon | Use code NH2FM4WM
2 pack Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount | $8 | Amazon | Use code SSEPB4FU
Philips Sonicare Essence Toothbrush | $20 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
Back Posture Corrector - Adjustable Clavicle Brace | $10 | Amazon | Use Code EKG33K7S
CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars | $5 | Amazon
CAP Doorway Situp Bar | $5 | Amazon
Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime MOBA Gaming Mouse | $25 | Amazon
Razer DeathAdder Elite - Multi-Color Ergonomic Gaming Mouse | $60 | Amazon
Razer Team Liquid Edition DeathAdder USB Optical Gaming Mouse/Goliathus Mouse Mat Bundle | $50 | Best Buy
BioShock: The Collection | $40 | Amazon
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege | $20 | Best Buy
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - SteelBook Edition [PS4] | $30 | Amazon
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Day One Edition | $15 | Best Buy
Xbox One S 500GB or 1TB Console w/ Wireless Controller and $50 Walmart Gift Card | $299 | Walmart
Today only: Up to 80% off Goodreads Choice Awards Kindle Books | Amazon
See How They Run Audiobook | $3 | Amazon 