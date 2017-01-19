A lie-flat vacuum, a 55" 4K Samsung, and the most popular cold brew coffee maker lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Deals

It’s 2017, and your vacuum cleaner shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Luckily, you can save $40 on this well-designed Bissell AirRam, today only.



The AirRam includes a rechargeable lithium ion battery that can run for 30 minutes at a time, a multi-surface brush roll, and LED lights to help you track down dirt. The feature that really sets it apart though its its slim design and lie-flat handle, which allows you to slide it completely under couches, beds, and other furniture, meaning you’ll actually get around to cleaning those areas more than twice a year.

Today’s $160 deal is the first discount Amazon’s offered on this model since it launched in September, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Update: The $500 model appears to be sold out in most areas, but the UN55KU6290 is on sale for $550. It has a different remote than the 6300, but it does have Bluetooth and all of the same ports.

The most popular TV we posted last year (and the one I bought myself) was the Samsung UN55KU6300, which includes a 4K panel, smart apps, and even HDR. We saw it get as low as $550, but the nearly identical UN55KU6270 is now on sale for just $500.



The only differences, so far as I can tell, are a couple fewer ports and no Bluetooth connectivity. If you can live without those, you’d be hard pressed to find a better picture for this price.

You don’t need $160 AirPods to cut the cord; you just need one of these inexpensive Bluetooth headphones, on sale for $21 or less.

Anker makes basically all of our readers’ favorite charging gear, and if you have any Quick Charge 3.0-compatible devices in your repertoire, you can save 15% on several different chargers today.

iClever BoostCube 30W USB-C Charger, $18 with code ICPDC30W

There aren’t a whole lot of USB-C chargers out there that can output 29W like the one that ships with Apple’s 12" MacBook, and this iClever BoostCube is the least expensive we’ve seen to date, making it a great option for Mac owners who need a spare.

Aukey 5-Pack Remote Outlet Switches, $22 with code AUKEYR52

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlet switches with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal.

Before you work yourselves into a froth and unleash fury upon me in the comments, let me make one thing clear: I know bacon isn’t meant to be cooked in the microwave. An oven will do a better job, or a skillet, or hell, even a machine gun. That being said, some mornings you just want some damn bacon, and you don’t have time to cook it properly.



The Presto PowerCrisp can nuke 7-9 strips at once, and its design allows the grease to drain off, ostensibly leaving you with something resembling crispiness. It’s down to an all-time low $10 right now (albeit as an add-on item), and has a surprisingly great review average, so it might be worth trying out.

MaidMAX Hanging Closet Organizer, $9 with code NH2FM4WM

If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code NH2FM4WM at checkout to get the discount.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This vacuum-insulated Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.

Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now, matching a short-lived deal from last week. Bottom’s up!

These Mackie bookshelf speakers sell for $100 on Amazon, and are actually the top-selling options in the “Studio Audio Monitors” category, but Adorama will sell you the pair for $75 today, plus free shipping.

Loftek 10W LED Work Light, $34 with code LK10W020

This battery-operated LED work light puts out as much light as a 100W halogen, and its removable battery pack can even charge your phone over USB. It’s one of those things you might not use often, but it’s not a bad idea to keep one handy in your garage, just in case.

Obviously it’s not regulation sized, but an air hockey table for $37? Sign me up. This price is an all-time low; just make sure you have a good table to set it on.

Update: Sold out, now up to $21

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $16 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

We post this thing basically any time it dips below $20, but $16 is within about a dollar of the best price we’ve ever seen, so this is definitely a deal worth waking up for.

I’m very firmly in the camp of You Can Never Have Too Many Bags. So when Amazon marks down a boatload of styles from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, ZAC Zac Posen, Milly, and more, it’s increasingly hard to resist. Any style you could possibly need, from tote to shoulder to clutch (and a few wallets mixed in) are discounted. But this sale is only for today, so it’s no time to hesitate.

Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized.



These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house.

Today’s deal is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Cleaning isn’t fun. Buying cleaning products is even less so. But saving money while buying things is always fun, so we’ll call this deal neutral. Buy five household essentials from Amazon and save $5 automatically. All you need to do is add them to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout.



A lot of the products listed also have coupons associated with them, so be on the lookout for extra savings.

How much Purell is too much? Trick question, there’s never too much. Grab this 2L bottle of hand sanitizer for $18, its best price ever. I have this right near the front door of my apartment because it’s pretty clutch for after taking the dog for a walk or getting home from work after commuting on the subway, instead of running to the bathroom to wash your hands.

Omron 10 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor, $55 after $10 coupon

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $55, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal. This monitor has a 4.3 star review average on over 4,500 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).

Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long the $10 coupon will be available, so don’t delay.

Game of Thrones Monopoly is still on sale from yesterday, and now, the Fallout edition has joined the party. 25 caps dollars gets you the game; just make sure your sneak skill is sufficiently high if you’re going to cheat.

Humble’s latest bundle lets you pay what you want for seven of the service’s most popular games from 2016, including a copy of Rust when you beat the average donation, and Homeworld Remastered Edition if you pay $10 or more. As always, a portion of the proceeds will go to charity, so go forth and make your Steam backlog even worse.

The BELLA 13694 isn’t the biggest or the most powerful juicer you can buy, but at an all-time low $34, it’s a tremendous value. All of the removable parts are dishwasher safe, and its 1000W motor is powerful enough to chew through hard vegetables like carrots and leafy greens.

Bialetti Moka pots are one of Lifehacker readers’ favorite ways to make coffee, and Amazon’s got them marked down to $23 today, which is about as low as they get (with a few exceptions).



This is marketed as an espresso maker, but it actually creates something between regular coffee and espresso. That said, whatever it brews is damn good, if you believe its 4.5 star review average from over 5600 Amazon customers.

Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day.

Naipo Seat Cushion, $14 with code NaipoSC1

We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $14 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Ohuhu Car Trunk Organizer, $12 with code OHUA1BOX

What’s that noise your car’s making? It’s all the crap rolling around in your trunk. Luckily, this $12 pop-up organizer will keep everything in its place. Just be sure to use code OHUA1BOX at checkout to save $8.

Not in love with your current iPhone case? Take your pick of three for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for just $4 each. Just use code VN2I4PEM at checkout to get the deal.



Note: Black cases only, sorry

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Mpow CD Slot Mount, $8 with code AL3YEO7H

Vent-mounted magnets might be the hot new thing in smartphone car holders, but if your CD slot is lying dormant, or if you just don’t want to block a vent, this is also a great option. Just use promo code AL3YEO7H at checkout to get it for $8.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

If you can’t wait to get your grubby little fingers on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can get the 512GB 13" model for the price of the 256GB version today on eBay, with no sales tax for most buyers. It’s still an expensive machine any way you slice it, but this is the best discount we’ve seen so far.

While not perfect, Console Wars is one of the most thoroughly researched pieces of writing you can find on the history of video games, and it’s well worth $2 for anyone interested in the birth of the industry.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

