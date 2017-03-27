$4 phone cases, an APC battery backup, and attractive wooden bed frames lead off Monday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

If your current phone case has seen better days, you can slip on a new one from Ringke for $4 today. There are too many to list here, but head over to this post for all of the options and promo codes.

This 850VA/450W APC UPS battery backup gives you a few options during a power outage:



Power multiple PCs long enough to save your work and shut them down safely

Run your router and modem for several hours to stay online

Recharge your phones and tablets for days on end, if it’s a really bad outage

So needless to say, people don’t think they need a UPS until they really, really need a UPS, at which point it’s too late. So go ahead and pick one up from Amazon’s Gold Box today for an all-time low $73. Just remember that this deal is one-day only, so don’t let the power go out on this price.

Our readers recently named Anker’s PowerPort line as their favorite USB charging hubs, and three different models are on sale for 20-30% off their usual prices today. Just pick your model below, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Bestek Power Strip, $12 with code GTQ46FH6

This $12 Bestek power strip plugs straight into the wall without obscuring any extra outlets, and includes three AC outlets plus four USBs. That’s should be enough to power everything on your desk at work, or the nightstand by your bed.

Roku’s Premiere+ is one of the only streaming boxes in town capable of playing HDR 4K video at 60 FPS, and at $79, it’s by far the cheapest. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever offered on this model, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t hesitate.

Whether you need to be better about backing up your computer, or are just so excited that the PS4 finally has external hard drive support, you can get a 2TB Seagate Backup Plus external drive for $70 today, which is about as low as 2TB drives get these days.



Seagate had a spotty reputation a few years ago, but it seems like they’ve cleaned up their act; this model is the current Wirecutter recommendation, and is has a stellar Amazon review average from over 11,000 customers.

Amazon makes its own Bluetooth speaker, and with a 12 hour battery and IP67 water resistance, it’s actually a very impressive package for just $18.

Sony’s MDRV6 Studio Monitor Headphones are some of the oldest (25 years old!) still-relevant headphones on the market, and have always been one of the best values in the space. In fact, they were one of our readers’ five favorite headphones period in a Kinja Co-Op earlier this month.



If you’re in the market, Amazon’s marked the MDRV6 down to $78 today, which is about as low as they get these days.

This product is called The Battery Organizer. It’s very appropriately named, and also $5 off.

Top Home Deals

If you never got around to throwing out the $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, now’s a great time to upgrade. For one day only, Amazon’s selling a great looking wooden mattress frame for $254-$347, depending on the size.



These 4.6 star-rated frames are built from solid pine, and look fantastic for the price. Plus, the included wooden slats mean that you can lay a mattress right on top, no box spring required. Just note that this is a one-day Gold Box deal, so don’t sleep on it.

OxyLED’s TSP-02s are a lot like those other solar-powered motion-sensing lights that we see lots of deals on, with one important difference: They aren’t as much of an eyesore. Add two to your cart and get them for $20 today with promo code 2OXYTSP2.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30, matching a deal from earlier in the month.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

It’s a scientific fact that breakfast in bed is the best form of breakfast, and it’ll be better than ever with this discounted bamboo tray.

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $42 price tag is roughly $8 less than usual, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.

If you’re still using ugly CFLs or inefficient incandescents in any of your lighting fixtures, Amazon will sell you 16 Philips LED 60W equivalent bulbs for $25 right now, an all-time low, and one of the best LED bulbs prices we’ve ever seen.

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.



Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Amazon sample boxes are one of the only good things to come out of 2016, and they’re back at it again with a $10 box full of men’s grooming gear, plus a $10 credit to spend on over 130 select men’s grooming products on your next order. Assuming you use the credit, that basically means you got six name-brand products for free.

Extra 25% off clearance items with code 25MORE

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 25% off clearance items with the code 25MORE for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Top Media Deals

The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include The Force Awakens or Rogue One, but $58 is still the best price we’ve seen on the first six films. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes.

I occasionally play tennis with a professor of linguistics, and he told me that Arrival (mostly) did a great job of portraying how one might theoretically go about deciphering an alien language. Accuracy aside though, it’s just a really good movie (and critically, one that rewards rewatching), so you should buy it for an all-time low $18 on Blu-ray/digital HD.

Top Gaming Deals

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $48 today, which is as low as it’s gotten on Amazon since Sony jacked up the price by $10.

By my rough estimate, Nintendo’s only been able to produce about three dozen Nintendo Switch consoles, but apparently, the Joy-Con are plentiful enough to start offering discounts. Go figure.

$71 Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)-Gray 15 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Want to get into VR, but don’t have a beefy enough video card to drive it? Amazon’s currently offering an $840 bundle that includes the excellent HTC Vive, and a 6GB ASUS GTX 1060 card to plug into your PC. That’s not the fastest graphics card out there, but it’s sufficient for VR, and you’re basically getting it for $40 after accounting for the price of the Vive system.

Much like Chewbaca, the new Star Wars: Rebellion board game is intimidating and difficult to understand at first, but the more time you spend with it, the more you’ll love it. Amazon’s marked it down to $62 today, and yeah, that’s a lot for a board game, but it’s about $10-$12 cheaper than usual, and each play-through will keep you entertained for an entire evening. Just be sure to let the wookiee win, and lock in your order before Amazon alters the deal.

