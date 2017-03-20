The best affordable robotic vacuum, a huge PC parts sale, and Amazon’s men’s suiting Gold Box lead off Monday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Whether you’re building a brand new PC, or just upgrading your current rig, Amazon’s one-day Gold Box deal is full of popular peripherals and accessories for great low prices.



Highlights here include Corsair’s K70 mechanical keyboard (your favorite mechanical keyboard), Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse (one of your favorite gaming mice), and Logitech’s G13 programmable game board, which has been a huge hit with our readers in the past.

That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

ZeroLemon iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case, $40 with code P8H9ZHRO

Plus-sized iPhone owners have traditionally been left out in the cold when it comes to battery cases, but ZeroLemon finally made one for the iPhone 7 Plus, and you can get it for $10 off with promo code P8H9ZHRO.



The 7 Plus is a big phone to begin with, so I’m not sure I’d want to use this thing full-time, but it could really come in handy for long days with few chances to plug in.

The Razer Blade Stealth ultrabook isn’t actually all that great a gaming laptop (unless you buy the Razer Core external GPU, but, come on), but it is a fantastic high-end general purpose laptop, with build quality that rivals Apple, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 12.5" 4K display.



Amazon’s marked this particular high-end configuration down to an all-time low $1450 today on Amazon, or $150 less than usual. That’s not a cheap computer by any means, but it’s sure to make your friends drool.

Your next surge protector should have USB ports too, and you can choose from three different sizes today from Bestek. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Fremo Evo Battery Base for Echo Dot, $28 with code 9A757B3O

A lot of you got new Echo Dots as gifts late last year, but if you’ve ever wanted to move it around the house, a new third party accessory gives it the battery pack it always needed.



The Fremo Evo attaches to the bottom of the Dot via an included magnetic plate, and can power it continuously for six hours away from a charger. And when you’re ready to plug it in, it uses the same power adapter that came with the Dot, meaning you can keep the Evo attached at all times, and take your Dot off the charger without ever losing power and forcing a reboot. Just use promo code 9A757B3O at checkout to save $7.

While integrated sound bars are increasingly popular options for home theater audio, if you like to kick it old school with a receiver and satellite speakers, Amazon’s top-selling receiver is down to an all-time low $198 today, or about $100 less than usual.



The Sony STRDH770 includes four HDMI inputs (all of which support 4K at 60FPS), Bluetooth streaming, and 7.2 channels of audio output. That’s a lot of bang for your buck.

This curved sound bar is easily one of the best looking I’ve ever seen, and if you own a newer Samsung TV, you can even connect it wirelessly. Today’s deal on Amazon is the lowest price ever listed, and roughly $80 less than usual, so it’s definitely worth a look if you’re still using your TV’s built-in speaker.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to its lowest price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$60 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

It’s officially spring, which means it’ll soon be time to head to your nearest pool/lake/river/stream/resevoir/ocean, and you can keep your phone safe from the elements with this $3 dry bag.

Update: Now up to $25, which is still a pretty solid price.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $22 , why not give this one a try? That’s within a couple bucks of an all-time low.

Kmashi Quick Charge 2.0 20,000mAh Battery, $19 with code HP5DKI9O

$19 is a very good price for any 20,000mAh USB battery pack. But when you consider that this one includes Quick Charge 2.0 for your Android devices, it’s a no-brainer. You should be able to get 4-5 phone charges out of this thing, making it perfect for sharing during a long flight or camping trip.

Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

Earlier this week, our readers bought thousands of phone stands from Lamicall for $6. That deal is still available with promo code 6VGBXP2D, but now, you can get an adjustable model for $2 more with code UVUCS8E3.

Top Home Deals

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.



Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Amazon has a surprisingly robust platform for booking handyman and cleaning services, and for a limited time, they’re taking $30 off the service of your choice.



This discount is valid whether you’re booking someone for spring cleaning, repairing an appliance, installing a porch swing, or just about anything in between. Just pick your service, verify that Amazon services your zip code, and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Update: Sugar free now up to $33.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this Prime-only Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $14 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $14 with code 2OXYTN01. Note that this is a new product, so it doesn’t have many reviews yet, but our readers have purchased thousands up thousands of other motion-sensing LED products from OxyLED, so it’s a brand you can trust.

Etekcity Measuring Cup Kitchen Scale, $13 with code CVR7HDFQ

This unique measuring cup doubles as a kitchen scale, so you can work seamlessly with both volume and weight-based recipes. My mom owns one of these, and she’s told me it works great.

Spring is here, which means your lawn mowing vacation is officially over. Edging will be a pain in the ass no matter what, but this 20V cordless Black & Decker trimmer makes it as frictionless as possible.



Today only, get the trimmer and two batteries from Amazon for just $75, an all-time low.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to great low prices today on Amazon.



You get to choose from either the 20 oz. or 24 oz. model in for this deal, though only in one color. When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

Update: Back in stock!

These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?

A $40 hand vac might not seem all that notable, but this is one of the only ones I’ve seen with a motorized brush to loosen up pet hair from your couches and car seats. Of course, you can also swap in standard crevice and upholstery tools if the job calls for them.

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but if you look on the sidebar for other sellers, you can buy it from RTIC directly with free (albeit slower) shipping, without adding any extra items to your cart.

$10 RTIC 30 oz. Tumbler 18524 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

OxyLED OxyMas Stage Light, $8 with code 1OXYST01

I wouldn’t normally post a rotating RGB stage light like this, but hell, it’s $8 and it includes a microphone so it can spin at the same speed as your music. Loan it to one friend for a wedding, and that’s money well spent.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Wedding season’s upon us, so there’s no better time to be thinking about suits. And with Amazon’s 4-page Gold Box full of suits, sport coats, outerwear, and more, you’ll never have to wear the same outfit twice.



Brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis, Ben Sherman, and Kenneth Cole are included in the sale, with nearly everything coming in under $200. Most of the sport coats and blazers are even under $100.

If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get $10 off your next purchase with this discounted gift card (it’s branded as a Banana Republic gift card, but it’ll work at any Gap-brand store).

Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well, which is good, since Gap is taking 40% off their entire site right now with promo code SPRING. The gift card includes fast email delivery, so you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals today.

Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are up to 40% off. Check out all the styles you can choose from here.



So, how do you redeem your discount? Start with your base bag, whether it’s their new Folsom Laptop Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town making your own one-of-a-kind Timbuk2 bag. Show us your designs in the comments.

Extra 30% off clearance items with the code WAKEYWAKEY

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off almost everything with the code WAKEYWAKEY. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

Top Media Deals

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for just $30, courtesy of Amazon.

Top Gaming Deals

These Xbox One S bundles aren’t discounted, but they do come with your choice of two extra games (in addition to whatever games are included in the bundle), for a limited time.



After you add a bundle to your cart, you’ll be able to choose one game from a selection of mostly crap (though Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Rainbow Six Siege are decent options), and another game from a selection of newer, more popular titles, including Mass Effect Andromeda.

Don’t need a console? Prime members can still save 20% on physical copies of Mass Effect Andromeda (discount shown at checkout).

Remember Uno? We used to play it all the time when I was a kid, and Amazon’s selling decks for just $3 as an add-on item right now. I can’t promise you’ll have as much fun as the people in that photo, but it’s a solid addition to any game collection.

$3 Uno Card Game 46 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Is saving a little over a dollar on a $20 Xbox gift card a big deal? No, not really. But you can buy multiples, it’ll take you about 30 seconds to purchase them and add the codes to your account, and that credit is often the only way to buy DLC or certain downloadable games. So if you have an Xbox One, why not?

Keten 2-Pack 6' NES Classic Extension Cords, $8 with code X9REC3WB

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 6' extension cables for just $8 today with promo code X9REC3WB. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

$40 is about as cheap as Xbox One controllers ever get, but today, that gets you a controller and a copy of Metal Gear Solid V. That’s not even, like, a terrible game that they’d be trying to get rid of. It’s pretty good!

