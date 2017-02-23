Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Today's Best Deals: $1 Dash Buttons, Wrangler Jeans, Your Favorite Bug Spray, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:05amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals124EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Cowboy-approved clothing, your favorite bug spray, and $1 Amazon Dash buttons lead off Thursday’s best deals. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.Top Tech Deals Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $195. Must log in to see price. There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $195, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen. Advertisement Advertisement These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $195's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount. Brother HLL8350CDW Color Laser Printer, $180 Update: Also on sale for $162 from Office Depot.Brother’s monochrome laser printers are basically the only printers our readers will buy (because you guys are very smart), but if you really can’t live without color, one of their color laser printers is down to an all-time low $180. The Brother HLL8350CDW has every feature you’d want from a Brother: 32 ppm printing, Wi-Fi, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and even Amazon Dash support to automatically order new toner when you run low (which won’t happen often). Aukey 30,000mAh QC 3.0 Battery with Lightning Input, $36 with code AUKPBQC3 | 20,000mAh, $26 with code AUKPBQCL | Jackery Titan S with USB-C, $37 with code 934JFP9N If your phone supports Quick Charge, but your battery pack doesn’t, it’s time to fix that.You’ve got three choices today, including two from Aukey that include a Quick Charge 3.0 port and a Lightning input port for iPhone users, and a Jackery Titan S which features Quick Charge 2.0 as well as a USB-C port that can be used for either input or output. Bestek Camera Bag (Small), $17 with code CN2EIGRI | Bestek Camera Bag (Large), $26 with code AHMWVEOA The best camera is the one you have with you, and with the right bag, it’s a lot more likely that camera will be your DSLR. These inexpensive bags can each comfortably hold a body and lens, and the larger model includes additional pockets for more accessories, or even a laptop. 40-Piece GoPro Accessory Kit, $9 with code NFQMMGTN We see deals on third party GoPro accessory kits all the time, but even by our standards, $9 is cheap. This set includes 40 different accessories, including harnesses, mounts, and even a floating bobber. This will also work with any other action cams with GoPro-compatible cases, including the Yi. Bestek 220V to 110V international power adapter, $26 with code UTCAMYZ8 If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters. Promo code UTCAMYZ8 saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both. Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code W6FDDBHM The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling. 1-Year Amazon Cloud Drive, $48 with code WINTERPRINTS Here’s a straightforward deal for you: Give Amazon $48, and they’ll store all your crap in the cloud for a year. That’s 20% less than usual, and a bargain compared to Dropbox or Google Drive. Just use promo code WINTERPRINTS at checkout to get the deal. Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster. Top Home Deals Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 3KATT25P While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it. DEWALT 20V Drill + Bit Kit or Tool Box, $89 It must be home improvement season, because Amazon’s been coming hard with the tool deals. Advertisement Sponsored Update: The combo with the bit kit sold out, but the tool box combo (which actually represented a larger discount) is still available.Today, $89 gets you a 20V DEWALT Li-ion drill driver with either a 40 piece bit kit or a tool box. The drill is actually Amazon’s top seller, carries a 4.6 star rating, and currently sells for $99. So basically you’ll be saving $10, and getting a bonus extra of your choice. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out. GIF $1-$2 Dash Buttons with $5 Credits Update: Several are now available for $1! Advertisement Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.Here are a handful of the included buttons, but click here to see the rest. Organize It All 2-Tier Shelf with Towel Bars, $12 Unless you designed your bathroom yourself, it probably doesn’t have enough storage space. But for just $12 today, you can pick up Amazon’s top-selling towel rack, which holds two towels, and includes two metal shelves as well. OxyLED OxySol Motion Spotlight, $12 with code OXYSL07F We’ve seen these solar-powered spotlights on sale from a number of manufacturers over the last few years, but OxyLED’s take on the category includes not one, but two motion sensors, giving it a whopping 210 degrees of motion detection. That means it’ll turn itself on even if you’re approaching it from behind, giving you a ton of new mounting options. Amazon Industrial Furniture Sale Amazon’s shelving and furniture Gold Box doesn’t include any pieces that you’d want to display in your living room, but it is full of utilitarian shelves, chairs, and cabinets that would be perfect for a garage, shed, or pantry. Advertisement Advertisement Inside, you’ll find great discounts on over a dozen items, including a rolling cart, folding chairs, metal shelves, and more. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $13 One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low. 50% off Dental Treats (Max $30 Discount). Promo code PETDENTAL50. Pet dental treats won’t replace professional veterinary dental work, but using them regularly can at least mean fewer expensive appointments. For a limited time, Jet’s taking a whopping 50% off (max savings of $30) on nearly 50 select treats with promo code PETDENTAL50. Plus, if you spend $35 or more (before the 50% discount), and you’re a new Jet customer, you can save an extra 15% with promo code TRIPLE15. Eufy String Lights, $9 Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for $9. Unlike last week’s sale, this set doesn’t include a remote, but it’s also a few bucks cheaper, and is a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating. Top Lifestyle Deals Up to 40% Off Western Clothing, Boots & More Real. Comfortable. Jeans. just got Really. Marked. Down. Lasso some western influence into your wardrobe with Amazon’s Gold Box full of Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and more. But this is a one-day-only thing, so don’t think about just moseying on over because these prices will be put out to pasture at the end of the day. Vansky LED Rope Lights, $11 with code 528EEW30 Alright, this is pretty clever. Vansky’s new $11 rope lights can hang from the top of a tent via three included cable ties, attach to the hood of your car via built-in magnets, or even turn the included carrying bag into a portable lantern.They don’t include a built-in battery, but they plug straight into any USB power source, so you can use them with any of the half dozen or so portable battery packs you have rattling around in a drawer. 6-Pack Repel 100, $32 The high where I live today is 86, and not even March (sidebar: go to hell, Punxsutawney Phil), so you’d better believe it’s going to be a miserable mosquito season. Repel 100 is our readers’ favorite bug spray, and you can stock up with six bottles for $32, an all-time low. 25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping with code WINTERBOOTS25 Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping, when you use the code WINTERBOOTS25, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more. 40% off Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP with code MIDWEEK It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off coming from all three retailers with the code MIDWEEK, maybe you can tack on another resolution to the list: get a whole new wardrobe.Top Media DealsTop Gaming Deals Nerf Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster, $28 Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for an all-time low $28. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that. Newisland Magnetic Building Blocks, $17 with code MAGNETIE These magnetic building blocks are ostensibly designed for kids, but damn if I don’t want some myself. Get 36 pieces for $17 with promo code MAGNETIE. Aukey Mini Wi-Fi Drone, $23 with code HEBVQMG4 | With remote, $23 with code HEBVQMG4 Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a DJI Phantom, you can learn the basics of flying a quadcopter with this $23 toy drone from Aukey. This deal actually comes in two versions: One with a remote, and one with Wi-Fi that turns your smartphone into the remote. Both are the same price with the same HEBVQMG4 promo code.Trust me, if you can fly this thing, you can fly a GPS-equipped, gyro-stabilized camera rig. And if not, well, it’s not like crashing it will be that big a deal. Catan 5th Edition, $30 Catan is one of those games that everyone should have on their shelves, and Amazon’s marked it down to $30 today. That’s within about a buck of the lowest price Amazon’s ever listed, and a great way to spend family time. Unfortunately, they won’t trade it to you for two wheats; I asked. Humble Civilization Bundle The latest Humble Bundle is packed with Sid Meier’s Civilization games and DLC packs, if you somehow don’t already own all of them. Advertisement Advertisement Before you ask, no, the bundle doesn’t include Civilization VI, though if you pay more than the average, you’ll get a coupon for 20% off the newest entry in the series, or 25% off the Deluxe Edition in the Humble Store.TechStorageSeagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $200 | Best BuyPowerKMASHI External Battery, Compact 5000mAh Portable Charger Power Bank Pack | $6 | amazon | Use code I3VWAP3LJackery Titan S Qualcomm QC2.0 20100 mAh with Type-C/USB-C Input & Output | $37 | Amazon | Use code 934JFP9NAUKEY Lightning 30000mAh Portable Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 Input | $36 | Amazon | Use code AUKPBQC3AUKEY Lightning Input 20000mAh Portable Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 Input | $26 | Amazon | Use code AUKPBQCLAudioBang and Olufsen BeoPlay S3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $100 | GrouponSoundPEATS Bluetooth Headphones | $18 | Amazon | Use code VT695OR7iClever Aluminum Alloy Ultra Slim Pocket-Sized Wireless Speaker with Mic, Powerful 10W for Outdoor | $20 | Amazon | Use code BTS04OFFHome TheaterComputers & AccessoriesMicrosoft Surface Pro 4 - 128GB - Core m3 | $699 | MicrosoftLenovo 310-15ABR 15.6" Laptop - AMD A12-Series - 8GB - 1TB | $350 | Best BuyHigh Sierra Access Laptop Backpack | $30 | AmazonJSVER 13.3 Inch Felt Protective Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Ultrabook | $10 | Amazon | Use code TH7LWUP9Inateck 11.6-12 Inch Water Repellent Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Tablet Case | $5 | Amazon | Use code K38WIZNHInateck 13.3 Inch Laptop Shoulder Bag, Spill-resistant Laptop Sleeve Case | $12 | Amazon | Use code OFF35FEBInateck 14-14.6 Inch Laptop Bag Sleeve Case Cover Carrying Case for most 14.6" Laptop Notebook Ultrabook Netbook, compatible with Dell XPS 15, 15" Retina MacBook Pro | $10 | Amazon | Use code K38WIZNHPC PartsIntel G4560 Kaby Lake DualCore 3.5GHz LGA 1151 Desktop Processor | $60 | eBayMobile DevicesRefurb Samsung Gear Fit2 Fitness Watch + Heart Rate | $85 | Best Buy3 Packs Multipurpose Wire Holder for Phone Chargers, USB Cables, Black, Upgraded Version | $8 | Amazon | Use code 7ZR9E6S7PhotographyErligpowht Basic Common Outdoor Sports Kit Ultimate Combo Kit 40 accessories for GoPro | $9 | Amazon | Use code NFQMMGTNBESTEK Waterproof Canvas DSLR Camera Bag Vintage Leather Messenger Shoulder Bag Slr Gadget Bag with Shockproof Insert | $26 | Amazon | Use code AHMWVEOABESTEK Waterproof Canvas SLR DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Vintage Messenger Bag Gadget Bag with Shockproof Insert Brown | $17 | Amazon | Use code CN2EIGRI HomeSandusky Shelving, Storage, Folding Chairs, Tables, More On Sale Today | AmazonDeLonghi 50-Pint Dehumidifier with Patented Pump | $180 | Home DepotOxyLED OxySol SL07 12 LEDs Solar Outdoor Wall Light Security Lighting | $12 | amazon | Use code OXYSL07FTP-LINK HS105 Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini | $30 | DellBell’O Computer Desk | $40 | Best BuyMemory Foam Neck Pillow, Silk Eye Mask, Ear Plugs | $10 | Amazon | Use Code JSBJ4E3ROrganize It All 2-Tier Shelf with Towel Bars | $12 | AmazonHip Hold Plastci Laundry Basket, White with Titanium Handles | $6 | AmazonKitchenWhiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk | $13 | AmazonMercer Culinary Millennia 10-Inch Wide Bread Knife | $16 | AmazonSilicone Gloves, X-Chef Heat Resistant Oven Mitts BBQ Gloves for Cooking Baking Barbecue Potholder | $8 | Amazon | Use code EWHIVMBATedGem 2 Pack Collapsible Colander Set | $11 | AmazonEatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale, Silver | $12 | AmazonAicok Stainless Steel Single Serve K Cup Coffee Maker | $34 | Amazon | Use code L6ULPEWUCamelBak eddy Insulated .6L Water Bottle | $9 | AmazonTools & AutoDewalt DCD771C2 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2 inch Compact Drill Driver Kit with IMPACT READY FlexTorq Screw Driving Set, 40-Piece | $89 | AmazonDewalt DCD771C2 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2 inch Compact Drill Driver Kit with TSTAK I Long Handle Toolbox Organizer | $89 | AmazonM18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/2 in. Cordless High Torque Impact Wrench with One 5.0Ah Battery | $249 | Home DepotSony CD - Built-In Bluetooth - Satellite Radio-Ready In-Dash Receiver with Detachable Faceplate | $80 | Best BuyThule 868 Outbound Cargo Bag, 13 cu. Ft. | $80 | AmazonLifestyleApparelSakes Alive! Amazon has All Sorts of Boots and Western Wear On Sale Today50% Off Oakley Gloves, Belts, Bags, Backpacks, More | OakleySierra Designs Hurricane Rain Jacket - Men’s | $49 | REIBeauty & GroomingKEDSUM 6.8" 10x Magnifying LED Lighted Makeup Mirror | $16 | Amazon | Use code MSVS3YMDCamping & OutdoorsRepel 100 Insect Repellent, 4 oz. Pelican 1120 Waterproof Case with Foam (Camera, Multi-Purpose) | $25 | AmazonSport Brella Slopeside Chair | $16 | Blair | Free Shipping with Code XAPBlack Diamond Storm Headlamp | $29 | AmazonFitnessFuel Pureformance Flat Bench | $43 | WalmartMediaMovies & TVPulp Fiction | $4 | AmazonDirty Dancing: 2-Film Collection | $7 | AmazonGoodfellas 25th Anniversary | $7 | AmazonGettysburg Director's Cut | $8 | AmazonDredd 3D | $5 | AmazonCity of God / City of Men | $7 | AmazonThe Hunger Games Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray] | $50 | Best BuyFast and Furious Collection: 1 and 2 | $13 | Best BuyFast and Furious Collection: 3 and 4 | $13 | Best BuyFast and Furious Collection: 5 and 6 | $13 | Best BuyPokémon: The Movies 1-3 Steelbook Collection | $20 | AmazonBooksFollowed by Frost [Audible] | $3 | AmazonStoryBundle Escapist 11 eBook Bundle | $15Half-Blood: A Covenant Novel [Kindle] | $1 | AmazonGamingPeripheralsInateck Huge 1ft × 3ft Ultra-Smooth Gaming Mouse Pad | $10 | Amazon | Use Code L7NP5SOKMpow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Water-Resistant 87 Keys Anti-Ghosting Keys with Blue Switches | $27 | Amazon | Use Code 6VDJXI9JEVGA TORQ X10 Carbon Gaming Mouse/Customizable/8200 DPI/5 Profiles/9 Buttons/Ambidextrous | $37 | AmazonENHANCE Voltaic Gaming Mouse 3500 DPI with Color-Changing LED Lights | $14 | Amazon | Use code VOL30OFFPCBorderlands The Pre Sequel | $10 | Amazon Fran Bow | $12 | SteamBuy Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package | $4 | SteamSaints Row IV | $4 | SteamPlayStation 4Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | $45 | Amazon Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition | $25 | Amazon Xbox OneTurtle Beach Ear Force XO ONE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $50 | Best BuyHalo 5: Guardians | $20 | Best Buy Rise of the Tomb Raider | $20 | Best Buy 3DSHarvest Moon Skytree Village | $20 | AmazonToysNerf Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster (Blue) | $28 | AmazonNewisland Magnetic Building Blocks | $17 | Amazon | Use code MAGNETIE
Shep McAllister