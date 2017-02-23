Cowboy-approved clothing, your favorite bug spray, and $1 Amazon Dash buttons lead off Thursday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $195. Must log in to see price.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $195, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $195's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount.

Brother’s monochrome laser printers are basically the only printers our readers will buy (because you guys are very smart), but if you really can’t live without color, one of their color laser printers is down to an all-time low $180.



The Brother HLL8350CDW has every feature you’d want from a Brother: 32 ppm printing, Wi-Fi, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and even Amazon Dash support to automatically order new toner when you run low (which won’t happen often).



If your phone supports Quick Charge, but your battery pack doesn’t, it’s time to fix that.



You’ve got three choices today, including two from Aukey that include a Quick Charge 3.0 port and a Lightning input port for iPhone users, and a Jackery Titan S which features Quick Charge 2.0 as well as a USB-C port that can be used for either input or output.

The best camera is the one you have with you, and with the right bag, it’s a lot more likely that camera will be your DSLR. These inexpensive bags can each comfortably hold a body and lens, and the larger model includes additional pockets for more accessories, or even a laptop.

40-Piece GoPro Accessory Kit, $9 with code NFQMMGTN

We see deals on third party GoPro accessory kits all the time, but even by our standards, $9 is cheap. This set includes 40 different accessories, including harnesses, mounts, and even a floating bobber. This will also work with any other action cams with GoPro-compatible cases, including the Yi.

Bestek 220V to 110V international power adapter, $26 with code UTCAMYZ8

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.



Promo code UTCAMYZ8 saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both.

Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code W6FDDBHM

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

1-Year Amazon Cloud Drive, $48 with code WINTERPRINTS

Here’s a straightforward deal for you: Give Amazon $48, and they’ll store all your crap in the cloud for a year. That’s 20% less than usual, and a bargain compared to Dropbox or Google Drive. Just use promo code WINTERPRINTS at checkout to get the deal.

Aukey USB Wall Charger, $5 with code MPO8UHUK

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $5 on this replacement from Aukey (white only with code MPO8UHUK). It’s basically the same size as Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

Suaoki Air Compressor, $19 with code 3KATT25P

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. One reviewer describes it as slighlty larger than two decks of playing cards, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to hide it.

DEWALT 20V Drill + Bit Kit or Tool Box, $89

It must be home improvement season, because Amazon’s been coming hard with the tool deals.



Today, $89 gets you a 20V DEWALT Li-ion drill driver with either a 40 piece bit kit or a tool box. The drill is actually Amazon’s top seller, carries a 4.6 star rating, and currently sells for $99. So basically you’ll be saving $10, and getting a bonus extra of your choice. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Update: Several are now available for $1!

Dash buttons normally cost $5, but come with a $5 credit the first time you use them, which makes them effectively free. But for a limited time, a handful of buttons only cost $2 up front, meaning you’ll be saving $3 on their associated products. That’s a deal you can take to the bank.

Here are a handful of the included buttons, but click here to see the rest.

$5 Mentos Dash Button 25 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Unless you designed your bathroom yourself, it probably doesn’t have enough storage space. But for just $12 today, you can pick up Amazon’s top-selling towel rack, which holds two towels, and includes two metal shelves as well.

OxyLED OxySol Motion Spotlight, $12 with code OXYSL07F

We’ve seen these solar-powered spotlights on sale from a number of manufacturers over the last few years, but OxyLED’s take on the category includes not one, but two motion sensors, giving it a whopping 210 degrees of motion detection. That means it’ll turn itself on even if you’re approaching it from behind, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Amazon’s shelving and furniture Gold Box doesn’t include any pieces that you’d want to display in your living room, but it is full of utilitarian shelves, chairs, and cabinets that would be perfect for a garage, shed, or pantry.



Inside, you’ll find great discounts on over a dozen items, including a rolling cart, folding chairs, metal shelves, and more. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low.

Pet dental treats won’t replace professional veterinary dental work, but using them regularly can at least mean fewer expensive appointments. For a limited time, Jet’s taking a whopping 50% off (max savings of $30) on nearly 50 select treats with promo code PETDENTAL50. Plus, if you spend $35 or more (before the 50% discount), and you’re a new Jet customer, you can save an extra 15% with promo code TRIPLE15.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for $9. Unlike last week’s sale, this set doesn’t include a remote, but it’s also a few bucks cheaper, and is a fine option for indoor or outdoor decorating.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Real. Comfortable. Jeans. just got Really. Marked. Down. Lasso some western influence into your wardrobe with Amazon’s Gold Box full of Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and more. But this is a one-day-only thing, so don’t think about just moseying on over because these prices will be put out to pasture at the end of the day.

Vansky LED Rope Lights, $11 with code 528EEW30

Alright, this is pretty clever. Vansky’s new $11 rope lights can hang from the top of a tent via three included cable ties, attach to the hood of your car via built-in magnets, or even turn the included carrying bag into a portable lantern.



They don’t include a built-in battery, but they plug straight into any USB power source, so you can use them with any of the half dozen or so portable battery packs you have rattling around in a drawer.

The high where I live today is 86, and not even March (sidebar: go to hell, Punxsutawney Phil), so you’d better believe it’s going to be a miserable mosquito season. Repel 100 is our readers’ favorite bug spray, and you can stock up with six bottles for $32, an all-time low.

25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping with code WINTERBOOTS25

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping, when you use the code WINTERBOOTS25, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.

40% off Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP with code MIDWEEK

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off coming from all three retailers with the code MIDWEEK, maybe you can tack on another resolution to the list: get a whole new wardrobe.

Top Media Deals

Top Gaming Deals

Your coworkers and family members will cower in fear during your next Nerf gun fight when you pick up the Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster for an all-time low $28. Rather than darts, this blaster shoots two “high impact” yellow balls at once at up to 80 feet per second. Good luck dodging that.

Aukey Mini Wi-Fi Drone, $23 with code HEBVQMG4 | With remote, $23 with code HEBVQMG4

Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a DJI Phantom, you can learn the basics of flying a quadcopter with this $23 toy drone from Aukey. This deal actually comes in two versions: One with a remote, and one with Wi-Fi that turns your smartphone into the remote. Both are the same price with the same HEBVQMG4 promo code.

Trust me, if you can fly this thing, you can fly a GPS-equipped, gyro-stabilized camera rig. And if not, well, it’s not like crashing it will be that big a deal.

Catan is one of those games that everyone should have on their shelves, and Amazon’s marked it down to $30 today. That’s within about a buck of the lowest price Amazon’s ever listed, and a great way to spend family time. Unfortunately, they won’t trade it to you for two wheats; I asked.

$30 Catan 5th Edition 10779 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

The latest Humble Bundle is packed with Sid Meier’s Civilization games and DLC packs, if you somehow don’t already own all of them.



Before you ask, no, the bundle doesn’t include Civilization VI, though if you pay more than the average, you’ll get a coupon for 20% off the newest entry in the series, or 25% off the Deluxe Edition in the Humble Store.

