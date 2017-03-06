Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Three Of Your Favorite Anker Products Are Cheaper Than Ever In Today's Amazon Gold BoxShep McAllisterToday 7:56amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerTechAmazonAnkerGold Box4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker PowerLine+ 6' Lightning Cable, $13 } Anker PowerCore Speed 20,000mAh, $35 | Anker PowerPort Speed, $27 Anker makes your favorite charging cables, USB battery packs, and USB charging hubs, and one of each has a larger-than-usual discount in today’s Amazon Gold Box. The Powerline+ Lightning cable is 6' long and features a nylon-braided exterior and kevlar-reinforced wiring, while both the PowerPort Speed and PowerCore Speed include Quick Charge 3.0 support for compatible devices. Just note that these prices are only available today, and they will likely sell out early. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply