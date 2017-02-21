Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $13

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low.

