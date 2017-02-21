Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.This Uber-Popular Chainmail Scrubber Is the Best Way to Clean Your Cast Iron PanShep McAllisterToday 9:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeAmazonHudson27EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $13 One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.7 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder it’s in our bestsellers club. Today’s $13 deal also happens to be within $2 of an all-time low. Recommended StoriesTake Windows on the Go With The Surface Pro 3, Starting at $340 Today OnlyYour Favorite Charging Cables Now Come In 4" Sizes, Plus More Anker DiscountsFind Any Kind of Jacket You Could Need For Up to 50% Off at MoosejawShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply27 repliesLeave a reply