TOMS Surprise Sale

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They’re having their Surprise Sale, with up to 65% off select styles. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons. Now you have a real reason to throw out your old, gross ones.

Here are a few styles to check out:

Gold Navy Crochet Glitter Women’s Classics, $38 | TOMS x Prabal Gurung White Snow Leopard Women’s PG Classics, $39 | Oxblood Burnished Suede Women’s Lunata Lace-Up Booties, $30
Black Canvas Geometry Men’s Classics, $36 | Navy Fleck Wool Men’s Paseo Sneakers, $30 | Black Full Grain Leather Men’s Searcher Boots, $40

