50% off all nail colors with code NAILIT

Yes, Marc Jacobs makes clothing, but the brand also has a pretty stellar beauty line. I personally own mascara, multiple lip cremes, and color correctors from Marc Jacobs Beauty and can attest to how great they are. I also have almost a dozen of the nail lacquers and right now, they’re giving you 50% off all nail colors, including Limited Edition colors, with the code NAILIT.