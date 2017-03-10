Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $49 with code 3RGMI8QN

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code 3RGMI8QN and pick it up for $49.

