Etekcity 6-Cup Measuring Cup Food Scale, $14 with code F8YA6PGP

This unique measuring cup doubles as a kitchen scale, so you can work seamlessly with both volume and weight-based recipes. My mom had this when I went home for the holidays, and she said it worked great.