30% off bedding, pillows, and tapestries

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 30% off select bedding, pillows, and tapestries and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

Advertisement

Here are a few things to pick up:

Colorblock Woven Loop Pillow, $48 | Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $41 | Cable-Knit Pillow, $34 | Reversible Linen Blend Duvet Cover, $111-$160
C. Michael Frey X UO Quilted Clouds Pillowcase Set, $34 | Botanical Chart Tapestry, $41 | T-Shirt Jersey Duvet Cover, $69-$104


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Urban Outfitters, ECCO Shoes, Under Armour, Lancôme, and More
Stock Up on Beauty Staples During Lancôme's Flash Sale
Today's Best Deals: Up To $50 Off a Kindle, ECCO Shoes, Anker Desk Lamp, and More