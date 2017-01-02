I bought the FitDesk 2.0 on a whim a couple of years ago, and was surprised both by how viable it was to work at, and how compact it gets when folded up. It fits easily into a closet, or opens up for use while working, gaming, or marathoning Netflix, and is particularly nice out on the balcony.



Today’s price isn’t the cheapest it’s ever been, but it doesn’t get a discount often. It’s one of the easiest ways I know of to get in better shape for the new year.

Check out our Office Gear Guide for more upgrades and recommendations.

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more. We want your feedback.

Advertisement

Advertisement